The American Society for Cell Biology is pleased to announce the five 2021 recipients of ASCB Public Engagement Grants, which are funded by Science Sandbox, an initiative of the Simons Foundation. This round of grantees features STEM outreach and...

The San Francisco Declaration on Research Assessment (DORA) is proud to announce “SPACE to Evolve Academic Assessment: A rubric for analyzing institutional conditions and progress indicators.” The SPACE rubric is the latest resource from DORA...

The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) is proud to announce the selection of 24 Early-Career Editors to join the board of Molecular Biology of the Cell (MBoC). This new group of pre-tenure faculty and postdocs will be responsible for...

Cell Bio 2021 – an ASCB|EMBO Meeting will be held online once again. Meeting dates are set for December 1-10.

The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) is pleased to announce its first cohort of scholars for the Maximizing Opportunities for Scientific and Academic Independent Careers (MOSAIC) K99/R00 program, an initiative funded by the National...

The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) is delighted to be able to offer its members up to $35,000 to fund bold ideas that engage local communities with the process of science and increase public scientific literacy.

Anthony Fauci, MD, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has received the 2020 American Society for Cell Biology Public Service Award.

