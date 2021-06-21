Our News on Newswise
ASCB Grant Funds Five New Innovative Public Engagement Projects
The American Society for Cell Biology is pleased to announce the five 2021 recipients of ASCB Public Engagement Grants, which are funded by Science Sandbox, an initiative of the Simons Foundation. This round of grantees features STEM outreach and...
21-Jun-2021 9:30 AM EDT
DORA Announces SPACE Rubric for Analyzing Institutional Conditions and Progress Indicators
The San Francisco Declaration on Research Assessment (DORA) is proud to announce “SPACE to Evolve Academic Assessment: A rubric for analyzing institutional conditions and progress indicators.” The SPACE rubric is the latest resource from DORA...
13-Jun-2021 5:00 AM EDT
Early-Career Editors join the board of Molecular Biology of the Cell journal
The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) is proud to announce the selection of 24 Early-Career Editors to join the board of Molecular Biology of the Cell (MBoC). This new group of pre-tenure faculty and postdocs will be responsible for...
1-Apr-2021 11:30 AM EDT
ASCB opts for a virtual annual meeting once again
Cell Bio 2021 – an ASCB|EMBO Meeting will be held online once again. Meeting dates are set for December 1-10.
15-Mar-2021 3:05 PM EDT
ASCB announces its inaugural cohort of NIH MOSAIC Scholars
The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) is pleased to announce its first cohort of scholars for the Maximizing Opportunities for Scientific and Academic Independent Careers (MOSAIC) K99/R00 program, an initiative funded by the National...
29-Jan-2021 9:55 AM EST
ASCB offers grants of up to $35K for science outreach projects
The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) is delighted to be able to offer its members up to $35,000 to fund bold ideas that engage local communities with the process of science and increase public scientific literacy.
13-Jan-2021 9:15 AM EST
ASCB meeting wire sent
8-Dec-2020 9:05 AM EST
Fauci Calls on Scientists to Help Rebuild Publics’ Trust in Science
Anthony Fauci, MD, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has received the 2020 American Society for Cell Biology Public Service Award.
6-Dec-2020 10:00 AM EST
Human organoids are being hailed as a major development in biomedicine by the American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB)
1-Oct-2019 2:05 PM EDT
American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) experts can offer background information on Nobel Prize winners & their science.
27-Sep-2019 4:05 PM EDT
The Case for a Career in Academia
Doctoral and postdoctoral trainees these days may be steering away from what was once thought to be their most obvious career path–academia. Faculty members themselves may be partly to blame for giving the profession a bad rap.
5-Jul-2017 8:00 AM EDT