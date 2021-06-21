Rockville, MD USA

ASCB Grant Funds Five New Innovative Public Engagement Projects

The American Society for Cell Biology is pleased to announce the five 2021 recipients of ASCB Public Engagement Grants, which are funded by Science Sandbox, an initiative of the Simons Foundation. This round of grantees features STEM outreach and...
DORA Announces SPACE Rubric for Analyzing Institutional Conditions and Progress Indicators

The San Francisco Declaration on Research Assessment (DORA) is proud to announce “SPACE to Evolve Academic Assessment: A rubric for analyzing institutional conditions and progress indicators.” The SPACE rubric is the latest resource from DORA...
Early-Career Editors join the board of Molecular Biology of the Cell journal

The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) is proud to announce the selection of 24 Early-Career Editors to join the board of Molecular Biology of the Cell (MBoC). This new group of pre-tenure faculty and postdocs will be responsible for...
ASCB opts for a virtual annual meeting once again

Cell Bio 2021 – an ASCB|EMBO Meeting will be held online once again. Meeting dates are set for December 1-10.
ASCB announces its inaugural cohort of NIH MOSAIC Scholars

The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) is pleased to announce its first cohort of scholars for the Maximizing Opportunities for Scientific and Academic Independent Careers (MOSAIC) K99/R00 program, an initiative funded by the National...
ASCB offers grants of up to $35K for science outreach projects

The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) is delighted to be able to offer its members up to $35,000 to fund bold ideas that engage local communities with the process of science and increase public scientific literacy.
ASCB meeting wire sent

Fauci Calls on Scientists to Help Rebuild Publics’ Trust in Science

Anthony Fauci, MD, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has received the 2020 American Society for Cell Biology Public Service Award.
Human organoids are being hailed as a major development in biomedicine by the American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB)

American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) experts can offer background information on Nobel Prize winners & their science.

The Case for a Career in Academia

Doctoral and postdoctoral trainees these days may be steering away from what was once thought to be their most obvious career path–academia. Faculty members themselves may be partly to blame for giving the profession a bad rap.
ASCB is an inclusive, international community of biologists studying the cell, the fundamental unit of life. We are dedicated to advancing scientific discovery, advocating sound research policies, improving education, promoting professional development, and increasing diversity in the scientific workforce.

COMPASS Outreach Spotlight: Students learn science policy impact through Sci4NY

The need for data on LGBTQ+ representation in science

ASCB employs initiatives to further increase meeting speaker diversity

COMPASS Outreach Spotlight: The VISTA Center

WICB seeks images to celebrate its 50th anniversary

ASCB grant funds five new innovative public engagement projects

Member profile: Valerie Tutwiler

June 2021 Newsletter

Advocacy in a world of Zoom

How to become an advocate for science and your institution

