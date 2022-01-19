Rockville, MD USA

ASCB launches Emerging Researcher Talk series

Beginning in February 2022, the American Society for Cell Biology launches the inaugural edition of the Emerging Researcher Talk Series. Speakers were selected from a review of the high-ranking abstracts that were submitted for the Cell Bio Virtual...
ASCB receives grant to foster collaborative network of Black imaging scientists

The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) has received a grant for more than $1.4 million from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation to implement a new inclusivity model and develop a more diverse scientific workforce. The grant...
Cell bio images and videos stun contest judges

The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) is pleased to announce the winners of its third image and video contest. ASCB’s Public Information Committee (PIC) had the daunting task of choosing the winning entries.
Omar A. Quintero-Carmona Named Winner of 2021 Prize for Excellence in Inclusivity

Omar A. Quintero-Carmona, associate professor of biology at the University of Richmond, has been named the recipient of the 2021 ASCB Prize for Excellence in Inclusivity. The prize is an annual award recognizing a scientist who has a strong track...
Pietro De Camilli Selected for 2021 E.B. Wilson Medal

Pietro De Camilli, professor of Neuroscience and Cell Biology at Yale University and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator, has been chosen by ASCB to receive the 2021 E.B. Wilson Medal. De Camilli is also the director of the Kavli...
Kizzmekia Corbett Named 2021 E.E. Just Award Winner and Lecturer

Kizzmekia S. Corbett, well known for her work on the mRNA vaccines used to protect against Covid-19, has been named the recipient of the 2021 E.E. Just Award by the ASCB.
Rebecca Heald to Deliver 2021 Keith R. Porter Lecture

Cell and developmental biologist Rebecca W. Heald has been selected to deliver the Keith R. Porter Lecture at Cell Bio Virtual 2021. This lecture, presented annually since 1982, honors an outstanding and innovative leader at the forefront of cell...
Human organoids are being hailed as a major development in biomedicine by the American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB)

1-Oct-2019 2:05 PM EDT

American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) experts can offer background information on Nobel Prize winners & their science.

27-Sep-2019 4:05 PM EDT

The Case for a Career in Academia

Doctoral and postdoctoral trainees these days may be steering away from what was once thought to be their most obvious career path–academia. Faculty members themselves may be partly to blame for giving the profession a bad rap.
5-Jul-2017 8:00 AM EDT

About

ASCB is an inclusive, international community of biologists studying the cell, the fundamental unit of life. We are dedicated to advancing scientific discovery, advocating sound research policies, improving education, promoting professional development, and increasing diversity in the scientific workforce.

Contacts

Kevin Wilson
Director of Public Policy and Media Relations
Science Policy

 kwilson@ascb.org

301-347-9308

Thea Clarke
Communications and Education Director
Cell Biology

 tclarke@ascb.org

301-347-9304

Mary Spiro
Science Writer & Social Media Manager
Science News

 mspiro@ascb.org

301-347-9305

Anna Hatch
DORA Community Manager
DORA

 ahatch@ascb.org

301-347-9320
Watch ASCB’s 2021 year-in-review video

At the virtual December Council Meeting, Interim Co-CEOs Kevin Wilson and Thea Clarke listed the many accom...
18 Feb 2022

How Cell Biologists Work with Adelita Mendoza

Let’s start with your name, location, and current position: My name is Adelita Mendoza. I live in St. Lou...
09 Feb 2022

ASCB launches Emerging Researcher Talk series

Beginning in February 2022, the American Society for Cell Biology launches the inaugural edition of the Eme...
19 Jan 2022

I Am ASCB – Kenyi Saito Diaz

Kenyi Saito-Diaz is a Postdoctoral Research Associate at The University of Georgia. He is a member of ASCB ...
13 Jan 2022

I Am ASCB – McKay Mullen

McKay Mullen is a postdoctoral scholar at the Cardiovascular Institute at Stanford University. He is a memb...
13 Jan 2022

I am ASCB – Haley Barlow

Haley Barlow is a Ph.D. candidate at UT Southwestern Medical Center. She is a member of the ASCB and you ca...
13 Jan 2022

December 2021 Newsletter

In this issue we celebrate ASCB’s many accomplishments in 2021, the awesome beauty of cells as seen in th...
16 Dec 2021

The Methods Section: Rewrite or Recycle?

Dear Labby, I’m a new assistant professor, and I’m happy to say that I’m getting ready to submit the ...
15 Dec 2021

Termini and Cook Win 2021 ASCB Porter Prizes for Research Excellence

Postdoctoral fellow Christina Marie Termini and doctoral candidate Katelyn Camille Cook have been named as ...
15 Dec 2021

The 2021 Public Service Award Goes to Ginther, Kington for Highlighting Racial Disparities in NIH Funding

ASCB is pleased to announce that Donna Ginther and Raynard Kington have been selected by the Society’s Pu...
15 Dec 2021

