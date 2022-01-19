Beginning in February 2022, the American Society for Cell Biology launches the inaugural edition of the Emerging Researcher Talk Series. Speakers were selected from a review of the high-ranking abstracts that were submitted for the Cell Bio Virtual...

The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) has received a grant for more than $1.4 million from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation to implement a new inclusivity model and develop a more diverse scientific workforce. The grant...

The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) is pleased to announce the winners of its third image and video contest. ASCB’s Public Information Committee (PIC) had the daunting task of choosing the winning entries.

Omar A. Quintero-Carmona, associate professor of biology at the University of Richmond, has been named the recipient of the 2021 ASCB Prize for Excellence in Inclusivity. The prize is an annual award recognizing a scientist who has a strong track...

Pietro De Camilli, professor of Neuroscience and Cell Biology at Yale University and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator, has been chosen by ASCB to receive the 2021 E.B. Wilson Medal. De Camilli is also the director of the Kavli...

Kizzmekia S. Corbett, well known for her work on the mRNA vaccines used to protect against Covid-19, has been named the recipient of the 2021 E.E. Just Award by the ASCB.

Cell and developmental biologist Rebecca W. Heald has been selected to deliver the Keith R. Porter Lecture at Cell Bio Virtual 2021. This lecture, presented annually since 1982, honors an outstanding and innovative leader at the forefront of cell...

