Our News on Newswise
ASCB launches Emerging Researcher Talk series
Beginning in February 2022, the American Society for Cell Biology launches the inaugural edition of the Emerging Researcher Talk Series. Speakers were selected from a review of the high-ranking abstracts that were submitted for the Cell Bio Virtual...
19-Jan-2022 12:00 PM EST Add to Favorites
ASCB receives grant to foster collaborative network of Black imaging scientists
The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) has received a grant for more than $1.4 million from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation to implement a new inclusivity model and develop a more diverse scientific workforce. The grant...
1-Dec-2021 12:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
Cell bio images and videos stun contest judges
The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) is pleased to announce the winners of its third image and video contest. ASCB’s Public Information Committee (PIC) had the daunting task of choosing the winning entries.
1-Dec-2021 10:05 AM EST Add to Favorites
Omar A. Quintero-Carmona Named Winner of 2021 Prize for Excellence in Inclusivity
Omar A. Quintero-Carmona, associate professor of biology at the University of Richmond, has been named the recipient of the 2021 ASCB Prize for Excellence in Inclusivity. The prize is an annual award recognizing a scientist who has a strong track...
1-Dec-2021 7:05 AM EST Add to Favorites
Pietro De Camilli Selected for 2021 E.B. Wilson Medal
Pietro De Camilli, professor of Neuroscience and Cell Biology at Yale University and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator, has been chosen by ASCB to receive the 2021 E.B. Wilson Medal. De Camilli is also the director of the Kavli...
1-Dec-2021 7:05 AM EST Add to Favorites
Kizzmekia Corbett Named 2021 E.E. Just Award Winner and Lecturer
Kizzmekia S. Corbett, well known for her work on the mRNA vaccines used to protect against Covid-19, has been named the recipient of the 2021 E.E. Just Award by the ASCB.
1-Dec-2021 7:05 AM EST Add to Favorites
Rebecca Heald to Deliver 2021 Keith R. Porter Lecture
Cell and developmental biologist Rebecca W. Heald has been selected to deliver the Keith R. Porter Lecture at Cell Bio Virtual 2021. This lecture, presented annually since 1982, honors an outstanding and innovative leader at the forefront of cell...
1-Dec-2021 7:05 AM EST Add to Favorites
See All News
Human organoids are being hailed as a major development in biomedicine by the American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB)
1-Oct-2019 2:05 PM EDT
American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) experts can offer background information on Nobel Prize winners & their science.
27-Sep-2019 4:05 PM EDT
The Case for a Career in Academia
Doctoral and postdoctoral trainees these days may be steering away from what was once thought to be their most obvious career path–academia. Faculty members themselves may be partly to blame for giving the profession a bad rap.
5-Jul-2017 8:00 AM EDT