Our News on Newswise
New Study Finds Weight-Loss Surgery Beneficial to Those with Mild to Moderate Obesity
Weight-loss surgery improves or resolves diseases including type 2 diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure and can lead to significant and durable weight loss for many people, but the operation has largely been restricted to those with...
9-Jun-2021 12:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites
New Study Finds Weight-Loss Surgery Less Commonly Used in States with Highest Rates of Obesity
A new study released today finds residents in several states with the highest obesity rates in the country are among the least likely to undergo weight-loss surgery, long considered the standard of care for severe obesity and related diseases...
9-Jun-2021 12:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites
ASMBS 2021 Annual Meeting Select Study Highlights
The risk of stroke is cut by more than half in what researchers believe is the largest patient sample size ever for a study on bariatric surgery and its effect on ischemic cerebrovascular disease (96,094 bariatric surgery patients and 1,533,725...
9-Jun-2021 12:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites
ASMBS 2021 Annual Meeting Invited Papers
Long-Term Outcomes of Duodenal Switch (DS) Versus Single Anastomosis Duodeno-Ileostomy with Sleeve Gastrectomy (SADI-S): A Matched Cohort Study
9-Jun-2021 12:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites
New Study Shows Balloon in a Capsule Helps Patients Lose Nearly Twice as Much Weight Than Diet, Exercise and Lifestyle Therapy Alone
Patients with obesity who swallowed gas-filled balloon capsules designed to help them eat less, lost 1.9 times more weight than patients who relied on diet, exercise and lifestyle therapy alone, according to new research* presented today at...
4-Nov-2016 1:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
New Study Shows Women Have Lower Risk of Heart Disease After Weight-Loss Surgery Than Men
Women have about a 20 percent less chance of developing heart disease after weight-loss surgery than men, according to new research* presented today at ObesityWeek 2016, the largest international event focused on the basic science, clinical...
4-Nov-2016 1:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
New Study Suggests Weight-Loss Surgery Patients Do Better if They Stick to Scheduled Follow Up Visits
NEW ORLEANS – NOV. 4, 2016 – Weight-loss surgery patients who stick to a schedule of 3-, 6- and 12-month follow-up visits with their doctors see greater improvements or remission of their diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol than...
4-Nov-2016 1:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
New Survey Shows Obesity Ties Cancer as Top Health Threat, Bigger Than Heart Disease and Diabetes for Most Americans
Understanding of Risks of Obesity is Improving,
But Major Misperceptions About Causes and Treatments Persist
1-Nov-2016 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News