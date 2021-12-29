Adults with obesity who had weight-loss surgery and achieved substantial weight loss prior to contracting COVID-19 reduced their risk for developing severe outcomes from the infection by 60% compared to those who did not have surgery, according to a...

A new Cleveland Clinic study shows that patients with obesity and advanced fatty liver disease who had bariatric surgery (weight-loss surgery) significantly lowered their risk for severe liver disease and serious cardiovascular disease, including...

Weight-loss surgery improves or resolves diseases including type 2 diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure and can lead to significant and durable weight loss for many people, but the operation has largely been restricted to those with...

A new study released today finds residents in several states with the highest obesity rates in the country are among the least likely to undergo weight-loss surgery, long considered the standard of care for severe obesity and related diseases...

The risk of stroke is cut by more than half in what researchers believe is the largest patient sample size ever for a study on bariatric surgery and its effect on ischemic cerebrovascular disease (96,094 bariatric surgery patients and 1,533,725...

Long-Term Outcomes of Duodenal Switch (DS) Versus Single Anastomosis Duodeno-Ileostomy with Sleeve Gastrectomy (SADI-S): A Matched Cohort Study

Patients with obesity who swallowed gas-filled balloon capsules designed to help them eat less, lost 1.9 times more weight than patients who relied on diet, exercise and lifestyle therapy alone, according to new research* presented today at...

Women have about a 20 percent less chance of developing heart disease after weight-loss surgery than men, according to new research* presented today at ObesityWeek 2016, the largest international event focused on the basic science, clinical...

