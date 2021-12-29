Our News on Newswise
New Study Shows Weight-Loss Surgery Significantly Cut Risk of Severe Complications From COVID-19 in Patients with Obesity
Adults with obesity who had weight-loss surgery and achieved substantial weight loss prior to contracting COVID-19 reduced their risk for developing severe outcomes from the infection by 60% compared to those who did not have surgery, according to a...
29-Dec-2021
New Study Shows Significant Drop in Liver and Heart Disease in Patients with Fatty Liver After Weight-Loss Surgery
A new Cleveland Clinic study shows that patients with obesity and advanced fatty liver disease who had bariatric surgery (weight-loss surgery) significantly lowered their risk for severe liver disease and serious cardiovascular disease, including...
11-Nov-2021
New Study Finds Weight-Loss Surgery Beneficial to Those with Mild to Moderate Obesity
Weight-loss surgery improves or resolves diseases including type 2 diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure and can lead to significant and durable weight loss for many people, but the operation has largely been restricted to those with...
9-Jun-2021
New Study Finds Weight-Loss Surgery Less Commonly Used in States with Highest Rates of Obesity
A new study released today finds residents in several states with the highest obesity rates in the country are among the least likely to undergo weight-loss surgery, long considered the standard of care for severe obesity and related diseases...
9-Jun-2021
ASMBS 2021 Annual Meeting Select Study Highlights
The risk of stroke is cut by more than half in what researchers believe is the largest patient sample size ever for a study on bariatric surgery and its effect on ischemic cerebrovascular disease (96,094 bariatric surgery patients and 1,533,725...
9-Jun-2021
ASMBS 2021 Annual Meeting Invited Papers
Long-Term Outcomes of Duodenal Switch (DS) Versus Single Anastomosis Duodeno-Ileostomy with Sleeve Gastrectomy (SADI-S): A Matched Cohort Study
9-Jun-2021
New Study Shows Balloon in a Capsule Helps Patients Lose Nearly Twice as Much Weight Than Diet, Exercise and Lifestyle Therapy Alone
Patients with obesity who swallowed gas-filled balloon capsules designed to help them eat less, lost 1.9 times more weight than patients who relied on diet, exercise and lifestyle therapy alone, according to new research* presented today at...
4-Nov-2016
New Study Shows Women Have Lower Risk of Heart Disease After Weight-Loss Surgery Than Men
Women have about a 20 percent less chance of developing heart disease after weight-loss surgery than men, according to new research* presented today at ObesityWeek 2016, the largest international event focused on the basic science, clinical...
4-Nov-2016
