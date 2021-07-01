Madison, WI USA



Why use grass on tennis courts? Grass is fast!

Lower ball bounce, less friction make for fast paced play
1-Jul-2021



Tile Drainage Impacts Yield and Nitrogen

Draining waterlogged farm fields helps crops but can leach nitrogen into waterways. A three-decade-long experiment is helping farmers strike the right balance.
30-Jun-2021



Compost Improves Apple Orchard Sustainability

Applying compost in apple orchards could reduce the need for synthetic fertilizer.
23-Jun-2021



Where does pyrethrum come from?

Scientists are looking at ways to make more of this natural pesticide
22-Jun-2021

Sustainable Agronomy Conference Expands Virtual Format

Fourth annual conference offers free registration for the 6-week series.
21-Jun-2021



Bioreactors chip away at nitrogen pollution

A recent study shows bioreactors effectively remove nitrogen over time
16-Jun-2021



Microbial respiration with iron

Microbes “breathing in rust” plays an important role in soils
15-Jun-2021



Maximizing returns from double-crop soybean

Updated research will help farmers choose maturity group and seeding rate for double-crop soybeans
9-Jun-2021


Reflections on emergency remote teaching for lab courses

One year after COVID-19 rapidly transformed university learning, professors reflect on tools for resiliency.
2-Mar-2021

Experts on Drought and Dust

The 1930s Dust Bowl was a singular event in U.S. history, but Dust Bowl-like droughts and conditions do still occur. Experts are available to discuss what events like the 2012 U.S. drought mean for us now and how we can prepare for similar events in...
8-Nov-2012

ALERT: Special Webinar "Managing Through the Drought"

American Society of Agronomy Provides Panel of Experts to Answer Questions Related to Heat and Dry Conditions
29-Jun-2012

