Our News on Newswise
Why use grass on tennis courts? Grass is fast!
Lower ball bounce, less friction make for fast paced play
1-Jul-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Tile Drainage Impacts Yield and Nitrogen
Draining waterlogged farm fields helps crops but can leach nitrogen into waterways. A three-decade-long experiment is helping farmers strike the right balance.
30-Jun-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Compost Improves Apple Orchard Sustainability
Applying compost in apple orchards could reduce the need for synthetic fertilizer.
23-Jun-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Where does pyrethrum come from?
Scientists are looking at ways to make more of this natural pesticide
22-Jun-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Sustainable Agronomy Conference Expands Virtual Format
Fourth annual conference offers free registration for the 6-week series.
21-Jun-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Bioreactors chip away at nitrogen pollution
A recent study shows bioreactors effectively remove nitrogen over time
16-Jun-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Microbial respiration with iron
Microbes “breathing in rust” plays an important role in soils
15-Jun-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Maximizing returns from double-crop soybean
Updated research will help farmers choose maturity group and seeding rate for double-crop soybeans
9-Jun-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Reflections on emergency remote teaching for lab courses
One year after COVID-19 rapidly transformed university learning, professors reflect on tools for resiliency.
2-Mar-2021 3:15 PM EST
Experts on Drought and Dust
The 1930s Dust Bowl was a singular event in U.S. history, but Dust Bowl-like droughts and conditions do still occur. Experts are available to discuss what events like the 2012 U.S. drought mean for us now and how we can prepare for similar events in...
8-Nov-2012 10:00 AM EST
ALERT: Special Webinar "Managing Through the Drought"
American Society of Agronomy Provides Panel of Experts to Answer Questions Related to Heat and Dry Conditions
29-Jun-2012 5:00 PM EDT