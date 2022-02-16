Madison, WI USA

Study shows struvite good phosphorus source for crops

Retrieving struvite from wastewater reduces the amount of phosphorus entering the environment, replaces mined phosphorus
What is struvite and how is it used?

Recovered phosphorus from wastewater can be reused on farmland
Hemp hampered no more with research showing potential as cash crop

Scientists share best practices for testing seed quality and breaking dormancy
How are seeds dispersed?

Research for this ingredient in traditional St. Patrick’s Day dish
Answering burning questions on biochar

Preliminary research focuses on biochar application to two evergreen tree species
Why do landslides happen?

Several factors influence the likelihood of these disasters
Urban bacteria are a diverse group

New research looks at why the diversity of soil microbes matter
Why are certain crops used to make biofuels?

Corn, soybeans play big roles in creating biofuel
Creating Valid and Transparent Carbon Markets

Important topic covered during Sustainable Agronomy Conference
25-Aug-2021 8:00 AM EDT

Reflections on emergency remote teaching for lab courses

One year after COVID-19 rapidly transformed university learning, professors reflect on tools for resiliency.
2-Mar-2021 3:15 PM EST

Experts on Drought and Dust

The 1930s Dust Bowl was a singular event in U.S. history, but Dust Bowl-like droughts and conditions do still occur. Experts are available to discuss what events like the 2012 U.S. drought mean for us now and how we can prepare for similar events in...
8-Nov-2012 10:00 AM EST

ALERT: Special Webinar "Managing Through the Drought"

American Society of Agronomy Provides Panel of Experts to Answer Questions Related to Heat and Dry Conditions
29-Jun-2012 5:00 PM EDT

About

American Society of Agronomy www.agronomy.org; Soil Science Society of America www.soils.org; Crop Science Society of America www.crops.org: Collectively, these science Societies represent more than 12,000 individual members around the world. The scientists' memberships build collaborating partnerships in the agronomy, crops, and soils science fields for the advancement of science.

ASA, CSSA, and SSSA are part of the Alliance of Crop, Soil, and Environmental Science Societies (ACSESS), a nonprofit organization providing management and administrative, support services to all three societies headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA.

Susan Fisk
Public and Science Communications Director

 sfisk@sciencesocieties.org

608-273-8091
