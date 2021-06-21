Schaumburg, IL USA

American Society of Anesthesiologists Welcomes Heron Therapeutics as Industry Supporter

The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) today announced Heron Therapeutics, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, as an ASA Industry Supporter for the third year, supporting the work of the Society and physician anesthesiologists to...
Defending Science And The First Amendment, ASA Asks Federal Judge To Dismiss Pacira’s Lawsuit

The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) asked United States District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo on June 11 to see the “trade libel” suit filed by Pacira BioSciences two months ago for what it is: an egregious and unjustified public...
American Society of Anesthesiologists Makes Recommendations to Biden Admin.: Implement ‘No Surprises Act’ Equitably Without Improper Advantage to Health Insurers

Today, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) requested the Biden administration include a series of recommendations in its regulations to implement the “No Surprises Act,” the new federal surprise medical bill law, that will be...
American Society of Anesthesiologists Honors Claude Brunson, M.D., FASA, with 2021 Bertram W. Coffer, M.D., Excellence in Government Award

The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) announced Claude Brunson, M.D., FASA, executive director of the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA), received the 2021 Bertram W. Coffer, M.D., Excellence in Government award in recognition of...
American Society of Anesthesiologists Honors Congresswoman Anna Eshoo with 2021 Excellence in Government Award

The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) announced U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA-18) received the 2021 Excellence in Government award in recognition of her outstanding leadership in health care. ASA commends Rep. Eshoo’s resolute work on...
Pacira Withdraws Motion to Seek Retraction of Anesthesiology Studies

The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is pleased that Pacira Biosciences appeared before a federal magistrate judge on May 7, 2021, and withdrew its motion for a preliminary injunction to force Anesthesiology to retract two papers and an...
ASA Calls on National Medical and Nursing Organizations to Reject Medical Title Manipulation

Medical title manipulation, a growing concern across health care and medical specialties, confuses patients and creates discord in the care setting, ultimately risking patient safety. Today, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) calls on...
Nerve Stimulation Reduces Pain and Opioid Use after Orthopedic Surgery

Benefits 'Much Greater Than Anticipated' in Initial Randomized Trial
About

Founded in 1905, the American Society of Anesthesiologists is an educational, research and scientific association with more than 52,000 members organized to raise and maintain the standards of the medical practice of anesthesiology and improve the care of the patient.

Contacts

Theresa Hill
Director of Public Relations

 t.hill@asahq.org

847-268-9246

LaSandra Cooper
Senior Public Relations Manager

 l.cooper@asahq.org

847-268-9106

Valerie Mann
Membership & Marketing Coordinator

 vmann@connect2amc.com

(847) 375-4838
