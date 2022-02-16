The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) today announced the acquisition of Anesthesia Toolbox, a collaborative education platform and learning community for anesthesiology residency programs, from Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU),...

In a motion for summary judgement filed today, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) and American College of Radiology (ACR) argue that the interim final rule (IFR) created by the United...

The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is gratified that the lawsuit filed against ASA, the editor-in-chief of Anesthesiology – the official peer-reviewed journal of ASA – and 11 contributing authors by Pacira Biosciences Inc., has...

A study published Online First in Anesthesiology, the official peer-reviewed journal of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), finds “stomach emptying” is substantially slower during labor – but somewhat faster in women who receive...

Decreasing operating room (OR) availability by 15% helped a hospital address a 30% staff shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study being presented at the American Society of Anesthesiologists’ ADVANCE 2022, the Anesthesiology...

Artificial intelligence (AI)-based scheduling significantly improves physician engagement and reduces burnout by creating fair and flexible schedules that support work-life balance — even during the COVID-19 pandemic — according to research...

Using a physician anesthesiologist-led Anesthesia Care Team model increases patient access to care, compared to nurse-administered sedation for gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy procedures, according to research being presented at the American Society...

The Wyoming Society of Anesthesiologists (WYSOA) and the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) question and strongly oppose Gov. Mark Gordon’s request for input from Wyoming medical and nursing boards, as well as the Wyoming Department of...

