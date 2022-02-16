Schaumburg, IL USA

American Society of Anesthesiologists Acquires Anesthesia Toolbox from Oregon Health & Science University

The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) today announced the acquisition of Anesthesia Toolbox, a collaborative education platform and learning community for anesthesiology residency programs, from Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU),...
In New Court Motion, Major Medical Societies Argue No Surprises Act Rule Violates Law Passed by Congress

In a motion for summary judgement filed today, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) and American College of Radiology (ACR) argue that the interim final rule (IFR) created by the United...
Pacira’s Lawsuit Against Anesthesiology Dismissed

The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is gratified that the lawsuit filed against ASA, the editor-in-chief of Anesthesiology – the official peer-reviewed journal of ASA – and 11 contributing authors by Pacira Biosciences Inc., has...
An Empty Stomach Is Delayed During Childbirth, But Less So in Women Having Epidural Analgesia

A study published Online First in Anesthesiology, the official peer-reviewed journal of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), finds “stomach emptying” is substantially slower during labor – but somewhat faster in women who receive...
Thoughtful approach to reducing OR time for elective surgeries helps address significant pandemic-induced staffing shortages safely

Decreasing operating room (OR) availability by 15% helped a hospital address a 30% staff shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study being presented at the American Society of Anesthesiologists’ ADVANCE 2022, the Anesthesiology...
Using AI to create work schedules significantly reduces physician burnout, study shows

Artificial intelligence (AI)-based scheduling significantly improves physician engagement and reduces burnout by creating fair and flexible schedules that support work-life balance — even during the COVID-19 pandemic — according to research...
Anesthesia Care Team model for GI procedures saves time, increases access to care, compared to nurse-administered sedation model

Using a physician anesthesiologist-led Anesthesia Care Team model increases patient access to care, compared to nurse-administered sedation for gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy procedures, according to research being presented at the American Society...
Wyomingites Overwhelmingly Want Physicians to Supervise Nurse Anesthetists and Respond to Anesthesia Emergencies

The Wyoming Society of Anesthesiologists (WYSOA) and the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) question and strongly oppose Gov. Mark Gordon’s request for input from Wyoming medical and nursing boards, as well as the Wyoming Department of...
Our Experts on Newswise

Pain medicine specialists innovate to tackle America’s ongoing opioid epidemic by reducing misuse after surgery

CHICAGO - Drug overdose deaths broke records during 2020, and while the pandemic no doubt contributed, surgery plays an often-overlooked role in America’s ongoing opioid epidemic because many patients continue to use their prescribed opioids...
25-Aug-2021 1:55 PM EDT

Six facts women need to know about giving birth during the COVID-19 pandemic

Giving birth is stressful enough. Adding a pandemic to the mix has only increased anxiety among today’s moms-to-be.
29-Apr-2021 9:00 AM EDT

Physician Anesthesiologist Can Discuss Hospital Infection Precautions in the Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak

14-Feb-2020 4:35 PM EST

ASA Pain Expert Speaks at Policy Briefing on Drug Shortages, Available for Interviews

4-Nov-2019 12:05 PM EST

Expert Alert: ASA Pain and Opioid Expert Can Discuss HHS Pain Task Force Recommendations and Dissemination Plan

8-May-2019 3:40 PM EDT

ASA Pain and Opioid Experts Report Outcomes at Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit

15-Apr-2019 1:05 PM EDT

Experts Available to Discuss New Children and Anesthesia Research

14-Feb-2019 6:45 PM EST

Expert Alert: ASA Patient Safety and Perioperative Brain Health Experts Can Discuss Key Takeaways from World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit

17-Jan-2019 11:30 AM EST

About

Founded in 1905, the American Society of Anesthesiologists is an educational, research and scientific association with more than 54,000 members organized to raise and maintain the standards of the medical practice of anesthesiology and improve the care of the patient.

