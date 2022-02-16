Our News on Newswise
American Society of Anesthesiologists Acquires Anesthesia Toolbox from Oregon Health & Science University
The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) today announced the acquisition of Anesthesia Toolbox, a collaborative education platform and learning community for anesthesiology residency programs, from Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU),...
16-Feb-2022 9:30 AM EST
In New Court Motion, Major Medical Societies Argue No Surprises Act Rule Violates Law Passed by Congress
In a motion for summary judgement filed today, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) and American College of Radiology (ACR) argue that the interim final rule (IFR) created by the United...
9-Feb-2022 4:20 PM EST
Pacira’s Lawsuit Against Anesthesiology Dismissed
The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is gratified that the lawsuit filed against ASA, the editor-in-chief of Anesthesiology – the official peer-reviewed journal of ASA – and 11 contributing authors by Pacira Biosciences Inc., has...
7-Feb-2022 4:20 PM EST
An Empty Stomach Is Delayed During Childbirth, But Less So in Women Having Epidural Analgesia
A study published Online First in Anesthesiology, the official peer-reviewed journal of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), finds “stomach emptying” is substantially slower during labor – but somewhat faster in women who receive...
1-Feb-2022 11:40 AM EST
Thoughtful approach to reducing OR time for elective surgeries helps address significant pandemic-induced staffing shortages safely
Decreasing operating room (OR) availability by 15% helped a hospital address a 30% staff shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study being presented at the American Society of Anesthesiologists’ ADVANCE 2022, the Anesthesiology...
27-Jan-2022 12:00 PM EST
Using AI to create work schedules significantly reduces physician burnout, study shows
Artificial intelligence (AI)-based scheduling significantly improves physician engagement and reduces burnout by creating fair and flexible schedules that support work-life balance — even during the COVID-19 pandemic — according to research...
27-Jan-2022 11:15 AM EST
Anesthesia Care Team model for GI procedures saves time, increases access to care, compared to nurse-administered sedation model
Using a physician anesthesiologist-led Anesthesia Care Team model increases patient access to care, compared to nurse-administered sedation for gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy procedures, according to research being presented at the American Society...
27-Jan-2022 11:40 AM EST
Wyomingites Overwhelmingly Want Physicians to Supervise Nurse Anesthetists and Respond to Anesthesia Emergencies
The Wyoming Society of Anesthesiologists (WYSOA) and the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) question and strongly oppose Gov. Mark Gordon’s request for input from Wyoming medical and nursing boards, as well as the Wyoming Department of...
11-Jan-2022 10:35 AM EST
Pain medicine specialists innovate to tackle America’s ongoing opioid epidemic by reducing misuse after surgery
CHICAGO - Drug overdose deaths broke records during 2020, and while the pandemic no doubt contributed, surgery plays an often-overlooked role in America’s ongoing opioid epidemic because many patients continue to use their prescribed opioids...
25-Aug-2021 1:55 PM EDT
Six facts women need to know about giving birth during the COVID-19 pandemic
Giving birth is stressful enough. Adding a pandemic to the mix has only increased anxiety among today’s moms-to-be.
29-Apr-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Physician Anesthesiologist Can Discuss Hospital Infection Precautions in the Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak
14-Feb-2020 4:35 PM EST
ASA Pain Expert Speaks at Policy Briefing on Drug Shortages, Available for Interviews
4-Nov-2019 12:05 PM EST
Expert Alert: ASA Pain and Opioid Expert Can Discuss HHS Pain Task Force Recommendations and Dissemination Plan
8-May-2019 3:40 PM EDT
ASA Pain and Opioid Experts Report Outcomes at Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit
15-Apr-2019 1:05 PM EDT
Experts Available to Discuss New Children and Anesthesia Research
14-Feb-2019 6:45 PM EST
Expert Alert: ASA Patient Safety and Perioperative Brain Health Experts Can Discuss Key Takeaways from World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit
17-Jan-2019 11:30 AM EST