Spinal anesthesia is a common intervention for lower-body orthopedic procedures. A potential side effect is post-dural puncture headache (PDPH). Clinicians often use larger needles when performing this technique on older patients. This study found...

Patients undergoing lower body amputations who received PNS implants were able to be discharged home or to rehab earlier with better pain control, required fewer opioids overtime, and were less likely to be readmitted to the hospital in 30 days.

Erector spinae plane (ESP) blocks enable injection of local anesthetics and steroids along a protective layer surrounding the muscles that support the spine to achieve numbing effects. In this study, patients with acute pancreatitis who received ESP...

Researchers work to identify optimal volume of local anesthetic needed for erector spinae block in patients with low-back pain.

In a study of hundreds of patients undergoing total knee or hip replacement, researchers identified a gene called ABCB1 that may predict long-term pain and opioid use.

Researchers have developed a statistical model to predict the use of long-term opioids after total joint replacement.

The award honors Gaston P. Labat, MD (1843-1908), a pioneer in regional anesthesia and the first president of the American Society of Regional Anesthesia founded in 1923 (later abandoned and then “re-founded” in 1975).

Dr. Mukhdomi is a resident in anesthesiology at Brown University, Rhode Island Hospital where he has been chief resident since 2020. ASRA’s Resident/Fellow of the Year Award is given annually to a resident or fellow member of ASRA who has...

