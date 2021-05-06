Pittsburgh, PA USA

Large Spinal Needle Gauges Do Not Increase Incidence of Headaches in Orthopedic Patients

Spinal anesthesia is a common intervention for lower-body orthopedic procedures. A potential side effect is post-dural puncture headache (PDPH). Clinicians often use larger needles when performing this technique on older patients. This study found...
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Provides an Alternative to Opioids for Post-Amputation Pain

Patients undergoing lower body amputations who received PNS implants were able to be discharged home or to rehab earlier with better pain control, required fewer opioids overtime, and were less likely to be readmitted to the hospital in 30 days.
Erector Spinae Plane Block Provides Significant Pain Relief for Patients with Acute Pancreatitis

Erector spinae plane (ESP) blocks enable injection of local anesthetics and steroids along a protective layer surrounding the muscles that support the spine to achieve numbing effects. In this study, patients with acute pancreatitis who received ESP...
Study Provides New Insights on Optimal Volume of Local Anesthetic Needed in Erector Spinae Plane Blocks

Researchers work to identify optimal volume of local anesthetic needed for erector spinae block in patients with low-back pain.
Researchers Find Link Between ABCB1 Gene and Long-Term Opioid Use

In a study of hundreds of patients undergoing total knee or hip replacement, researchers identified a gene called ABCB1 that may predict long-term pain and opioid use.
Model Pinpoints Predictive Factors for Long-Term Opioid Use

Researchers have developed a statistical model to predict the use of long-term opioids after total joint replacement.
F. Kayser Enneking, MD Will Receive ASRA’s Prestigious Gaston Labat Award

The award honors Gaston P. Labat, MD (1843-1908), a pioneer in regional anesthesia and the first president of the American Society of Regional Anesthesia founded in 1923 (later abandoned and then “re-founded” in 1975).
ASRA Names Dr. Taif Mukhdomi the 2021 Resident/Fellow of the Year

Dr. Mukhdomi is a resident in anesthesiology at Brown University, Rhode Island Hospital where he has been chief resident since 2020. ASRA’s Resident/Fellow of the Year Award is given annually to a resident or fellow member of ASRA who has...
Need surgery? Here’s why regional anesthesia is safer than general anesthesia during the coronavirus pandemic

If you don’t have COVID-19, you probably want to stay as far away from a hospital as possible right now. However, the fact is that some people still need emergency surgery. If you or a loved one are in this situation – for any reason – you...
Chronic pain physician provides guidance for patients during COVID-19

ASRA Position Addresses Use of Cannabis for Pain. Dr. Samer Narouze is available for interviews

Anesthesiologist Links Antidote Resistance to Killer Synthetic Opioid W-18

The American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine is a professional member organization of more than 5,000 physicians and healthcare providers across the United States and the world. Founded in 1975, the mission of ASRA is to advance the science and practice of regional anesthesia and pain medicine to improve patient outcomes through research, education, and advocacy. ASRA is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA. For more information, visit www.asra.com.

Is Your Practice Impacted by the New OSHA Emergency Requirements for COVID-19 Safety?

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued a new ...
22 Jun 2021

Nominate a Leader Today!

ASRA Board of Directors(deadline June 30)...
28 May 2021

MPW Raises Awareness of Effectiveness of Interventional Therapies That May Be Overlooked in Systematic Reviews

Randomized controlled trials (RCTs) are considered the most rigorous way to conduct research for many reaso...
19 May 2021

ASRA Welcomes New President at Close of Spring 2021 Meeting

...
18 May 2021

F. Kayser Enneking, MD, Is the 2021 Recipient of the Gaston Labat Award

...
27 Apr 2021

ASRA Names Dr. Taif Mukhdomi the 2021 Resident/Fellow of the Year

...
23 Apr 2021

Journal Seeks Executive Editor with Expertise in Systematic Reviews and Meta Analysis

Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine is recruiting a new Executive Editor for Reviews. The cand...
19 Apr 2021

New Coverage Policies for Facet Joint Interventions for Pain Management

In March 2021, Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) across all jurisdictions released final local cov...
26 Mar 2021

ASRA Recognizes Eight Trailblazers as Part of the Year of Women in ASRA

Eight trailblazing women in regional anesthesia and pain medicine are being honored for their achievements ...
07 Apr 2020

Dorsal Root Ganglion Stimulation: The Latest and…the Greatest?

...
04 Nov 2019

