Large Spinal Needle Gauges Do Not Increase Incidence of Headaches in Orthopedic Patients
Spinal anesthesia is a common intervention for lower-body orthopedic procedures. A potential side effect is post-dural puncture headache (PDPH). Clinicians often use larger needles when performing this technique on older patients. This study found...
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Provides an Alternative to Opioids for Post-Amputation Pain
Patients undergoing lower body amputations who received PNS implants were able to be discharged home or to rehab earlier with better pain control, required fewer opioids overtime, and were less likely to be readmitted to the hospital in 30 days.
Erector Spinae Plane Block Provides Significant Pain Relief for Patients with Acute Pancreatitis
Erector spinae plane (ESP) blocks enable injection of local anesthetics and steroids along a protective layer surrounding the muscles that support the spine to achieve numbing effects. In this study, patients with acute pancreatitis who received ESP...
Study Provides New Insights on Optimal Volume of Local Anesthetic Needed in Erector Spinae Plane Blocks
Researchers work to identify optimal volume of local anesthetic needed for erector spinae block in patients with low-back pain.
Researchers Find Link Between ABCB1 Gene and Long-Term Opioid Use
In a study of hundreds of patients undergoing total knee or hip replacement, researchers identified a gene called ABCB1 that may predict long-term pain and opioid use.
Model Pinpoints Predictive Factors for Long-Term Opioid Use
Researchers have developed a statistical model to predict the use of long-term opioids after total joint replacement.
F. Kayser Enneking, MD Will Receive ASRA’s Prestigious Gaston Labat Award
The award honors Gaston P. Labat, MD (1843-1908), a pioneer in regional anesthesia and the first president of the American Society of Regional Anesthesia founded in 1923 (later abandoned and then “re-founded” in 1975).
ASRA Names Dr. Taif Mukhdomi the 2021 Resident/Fellow of the Year
Dr. Mukhdomi is a resident in anesthesiology at Brown University, Rhode Island Hospital where he has been chief resident since 2020. ASRA’s Resident/Fellow of the Year Award is given annually to a resident or fellow member of ASRA who has...
Need surgery? Here’s why regional anesthesia is safer than general anesthesia during the coronavirus pandemic
If you don’t have COVID-19, you probably want to stay as far away from a hospital as possible right now. However, the fact is that some people still need emergency surgery. If you or a loved one are in this situation – for any reason – you...
Chronic pain physician provides guidance for patients during COVID-19
ASRA Position Addresses Use of Cannabis for Pain. Dr. Samer Narouze is available for interviews
Anesthesiologist Links Antidote Resistance to Killer Synthetic Opioid W-18
