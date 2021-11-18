Pittsburgh, PA USA

ASRA Changes Name to ASRA Pain Medicine

The American Society of Regional Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine (ASRA) has changed its abbreviated name to ASRA Pain Medicine to better reflect its membership community’s expertise and advancement of the entire spectrum of pain medicine.
Steroid Use Significantly Reduces Pain After Radiofrequency Neurotomy

Radiofrequency neurotomy is used to provide long-term relief for chronic neck and lower-back pain. The most common side effect is a sensation of burning, numbness, and shooting in the area where the needles were placed. This study found that...
Protocol Based on Questionnaires and a Mental Health Checklist Can Replace In-Person Psychological Assessment Before Neuromodulation Therapies

Researchers at Toronto Western Hospital in Canada have proposed a protocol for patients undergoing neuromodulation implantation that incorporates a short mental health checklist and pre-defined cut-offs on validated questionnaires to assess the need...
Disparities Exist in Kyphoplasty Treatment for Black and Lower-Income Medicare Recipients

A new study found that kyphoplasty was less likely to be performed in Black patients, as well as in patients with dual Medicare and Medicaid eligibility, who tend to be lower-income older adults.
Chronic Opioid Use Predicts Lower Response to Dorsal Root Ganglion Stimulation over 1 Year

A retrospective study sought to determine demographic and clinical predictors of a successful response to dorsal root ganglion stimulation. A history of prior chronic opioid use was associated with significantly lower rates of responder status. ...
Wrist Innervation Anatomy Provides a Roadmap for Chronic Pain Management

More than 11 million Americans experience chronic wrist pain. Percutaneous denervation, a procedure that interrupts the signal from the nerve to the brain, is emerging as a non-invasive alternative for chronic wrist pain. A recent study explored...
Novel Drug Delivery Matrix Significantly Extends Pain Relief After Surgery

A novel drug delivery matrix currently in pre-clinical development may offer a narcotic-free alternative for patients experiencing pain after surgery.
Guidelines Emphasize Need for Multimodal, Individualized Care for Surgery Patients

A new multi-society organizational consensus statement published in Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine establishes seven guiding principles for acute perioperative pain management to help institutions better care for patients having surgery.
Surgery, Buprenorphine, and Patients in Recovery from Opioid Use Disorder

With the reintroduction of powerful narcotic opioids to manage acute pain, surgery can be a make-or-break time for patients in recovery from opioid use disorder (OUD). For those using buprenorphine as part of their recovery process, the stress,...
20-Sep-2021 10:05 AM EDT

The Pandemic Has Further Contributed to Bias, Worse Outcomes in Pain Management

Both patients with chronic pain and providers specializing in chronic pain are suffering from effects of COVID while battling bias in health care. Expert hopes to move forward in identifying differences in pain outcomes despite current challenges
20-Sep-2021 9:05 AM EDT

Increasing Use of Behavioral Care Helps Patients Recover Faster from Surgery

Experts say behavioral medicine works alongside medications and other methods. When patients learn how to manage stress and pain before surgery, they can have better outcomes - including less postsurgical chronic pain and even lower costs.
16-Sep-2021 9:05 AM EDT

The Promise of Regenerative Medicine to Treat Chronic Pain

Regenerative medicine has enormous implications for treatment and prevention of chronic pain including conditions like osteoarthritis, diabetic and peripheral neuropathy, and even spinal cord injuries and degenerative disk disease. According to one...
15-Sep-2021 9:00 AM EDT

Need surgery? Here’s why regional anesthesia is safer than general anesthesia during the coronavirus pandemic

If you don’t have COVID-19, you probably want to stay as far away from a hospital as possible right now. However, the fact is that some people still need emergency surgery. If you or a loved one are in this situation – for any reason – you...
16-Apr-2020 4:20 PM EDT

Chronic pain physician provides guidance for patients during COVID-19

3-Apr-2020 11:40 AM EDT

ASRA Position Addresses Use of Cannabis for Pain. Dr. Samer Narouze is available for interviews

24-Oct-2016 12:05 PM EDT

Anesthesiologist Links Antidote Resistance to Killer Synthetic Opioid W-18

24-May-2016 10:05 AM EDT

About

The American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine is a professional member organization of more than 5,000 physicians and healthcare providers across the United States and the world. Founded in 1975, the mission of ASRA is to advance the science and practice of regional anesthesia and pain medicine to improve patient outcomes through research, education, and advocacy. ASRA is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA. For more information, visit www.asra.com.

