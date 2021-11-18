The American Society of Regional Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine (ASRA) has changed its abbreviated name to ASRA Pain Medicine to better reflect its membership community’s expertise and advancement of the entire spectrum of pain medicine.

Radiofrequency neurotomy is used to provide long-term relief for chronic neck and lower-back pain. The most common side effect is a sensation of burning, numbness, and shooting in the area where the needles were placed. This study found that...

Researchers at Toronto Western Hospital in Canada have proposed a protocol for patients undergoing neuromodulation implantation that incorporates a short mental health checklist and pre-defined cut-offs on validated questionnaires to assess the need...

A new study found that kyphoplasty was less likely to be performed in Black patients, as well as in patients with dual Medicare and Medicaid eligibility, who tend to be lower-income older adults.

A retrospective study sought to determine demographic and clinical predictors of a successful response to dorsal root ganglion stimulation. A history of prior chronic opioid use was associated with significantly lower rates of responder status. ...

More than 11 million Americans experience chronic wrist pain. Percutaneous denervation, a procedure that interrupts the signal from the nerve to the brain, is emerging as a non-invasive alternative for chronic wrist pain. A recent study explored...

A novel drug delivery matrix currently in pre-clinical development may offer a narcotic-free alternative for patients experiencing pain after surgery.

A new multi-society organizational consensus statement published in Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine establishes seven guiding principles for acute perioperative pain management to help institutions better care for patients having surgery.

