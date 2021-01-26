Less than twenty years ago, most people diagnosed with advanced age-related macular degeneration (AMD) were destined to become legally blind. Today, advances in the diagnosis and treatment of AMD made possible by retina specialists allow many...

For many people, the new year means making New Year’s resolutions to improve health and wellness, such as losing weight or getting more sleep. Habits that help support retina health should be top priorities as well, according to the American...

La retinopatía diabética es la causa más común de ceguera en los adultos de edad laboral; sin embargo, la mayoría de los estadounidenses de más de 40 años no conocen sus síntomas ni los factores de riesgo para esta afección común que...

Diabetic retinopathy is the leading cause of blindness among working-age adults, yet most Americans over 40 don’t know its symptoms or the risk factors for this common sight-threatening condition, according to a survey commissioned by the American...

The American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) today announced the launch of a new audio and video podcast series providing consumers with critical information about the signs, symptoms and risk factors of retina disease and the importance of...

During September’s Healthy Aging Month, America’s retina specialists urge the public to learn the signs and symptoms of retinal conditions that are more common with age, adopt healthy habits that protect sight, and seek care immediately if they...

The American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) invites members of the press to cover the latest advances in retina science and practice during its virtual 38th Annual Scientific Meeting July 24-26.

Americans in many states across the country have been ordered to stay at home or shelter in place, mitigation efforts sorely needed to help stop the spread of COVID-19. But orders that encourage social distancing do not prohibit patients from...

