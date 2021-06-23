New York, NY USA

COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy: Dr. Vin Gupta Narrates New American Thoracic Society Video

The American Thoracic Society rolls out a new video to address vaccine hesitancy and answer common questions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
23-Jun-2021



Christopher Chesley, MD, is the 2021 ATS Fellowship in Health Equality Award Winner

June 08, 2021 – Christopher Chesley, MD, of the University of Pennsylvania has been named the 2021 ATS Fellowship in Health Equality Award winner for his project “Determining disparities in care quality for patients with acute respiratory...
8-Jun-2021



ATS/Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Research Grant on COVID-19 in Underrepresented Minorities Awarded

Neelima Navuluri, MD, of Duke University has been awarded the ATS/Mallinckrodt Research Grant on COVID-19 in Underrepresented Minorities.
25-May-2021



Seniors who Receive Both Medicare and Medicaid Fare Worse Functionally After ICU Hospitalization

Seniors who are enrolled in both Medicare and Medicaid are at risk for experiencing greater worsening of functional status following ICU hospitalization, according to research presented at the ATS 2021 International Conference.
10-May-2021



Tezepelumab Significantly Reduced Asthma Exacerbations Requiring Hospitalization in Phase 3 NAVIGATOR Trial

Results from the NAVIGATOR study of tezepelumab showed that the new biologic therapy significantly reduced exacerbations requiring hospital stays and emergency department (ED) visits for adults and adolescents with severe, uncontrolled asthma,...
10-May-2021



In VOYAGE Phase 3 Clinical Trial, Dupilumab Significantly Reduced Asthma Exacerbations in Children Ages 6-11

Results from the VOYAGE study of dupilumab (Dupixent) showed that the monoclonal antibody significantly reduced exacerbations in children ages 6-11 with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma, compared to placebo, according to research presented at...
10-May-2021



Two-Fifths of U.S. Seniors with COPD Have Poor Access to Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Approximately two-fifths of Medicare beneficiaries with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) have limited access to pulmonary rehabilitation services due to their distance from rehab centers, according to research presented at the ATS 2021...
10-May-2021



Secondhand Tobacco Smoke Exposure in Utero, Early Childhood, Linked to Decreased Lung Function in Children

Environmental tobacco smoke exposure in utero and during early childhood—especially secondhand smoke—is associated with decreased childhood lung function, according to research presented at the ATS 2021 International Conference.
10-May-2021


About

The American Thoracic Society improves global health by advancing research, patient care, and public health in pulmonary disease, critical illness, and sleep disorders. Founded in 1905 to combat TB, the ATS has grown to tackle asthma, COPD, lung cancer, sepsis, acute respiratory distress, and sleep apnea, among other diseases.

Contacts

Kasia Chalko
Marketing Manager

 email@email.com

Ashley Parent
Communications Manager

 aparent@thoracic.org

212-315-8634
Shared Decision Making in ICUs: An American College of Critical Care Medicine and American Thoracic Society Policy Statement

The views expressed in this article represent the official position of the American College of Critical Care M...
30 Oct 2020

Official ERS/ATS clinical practice guidelines: noninvasive ventilation for acute respiratory failure

Noninvasive mechanical ventilation (NIV) is widely used in the acute care setting for acute respiratory failur...
30 Oct 2020

An Official American Thoracic Society/European Society of Intensive Care Medicine/Society of Critical Care Medicine Clinical Practice Guideline: Mechanical Ventilation in Adult Patients with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

THIS OFFICIAL CLINICAL PRACTICE GUIDELINE OF THE AMERICAN THORACIC SOCIETY (ATS), EUROPEAN SOCIETY OF INTENSIV...
30 Oct 2020

Forum of International Respiratory Societies Calls for Global Access to Effective, Affordable COVID-19 Vaccines

The Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), an organization comprised of the world's leading inte...
17 Dec 2020

COVID-19 Preprint Data Rapidly Influenced Critical Care Practice

In a new research letter published online in the American Thoracic Society’s American Journal of Respiratory...
15 Dec 2020

Pediatric ER Saw Steep Drop in Asthma Visits During Spring COVID-19 Lockdown

A new study published online in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society discusses a steep drop off from pr...
04 Dec 2020

