Our News on Newswise
COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy: Dr. Vin Gupta Narrates New American Thoracic Society Video
The American Thoracic Society rolls out a new video to address vaccine hesitancy and answer common questions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
23-Jun-2021 9:40 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Christopher Chesley, MD, is the 2021 ATS Fellowship in Health Equality Award Winner
June 08, 2021 – Christopher Chesley, MD, of the University of Pennsylvania has been named the 2021 ATS Fellowship in Health Equality Award winner for his project “Determining disparities in care quality for patients with acute respiratory...
8-Jun-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
ATS/Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Research Grant on COVID-19 in Underrepresented Minorities Awarded
Neelima Navuluri, MD, of Duke University has been awarded the ATS/Mallinckrodt Research Grant on COVID-19 in Underrepresented Minorities.
25-May-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Seniors who Receive Both Medicare and Medicaid Fare Worse Functionally After ICU Hospitalization
Seniors who are enrolled in both Medicare and Medicaid are at risk for experiencing greater worsening of functional status following ICU hospitalization, according to research presented at the ATS 2021 International Conference.
10-May-2021 8:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Tezepelumab Significantly Reduced Asthma Exacerbations Requiring Hospitalization in Phase 3 NAVIGATOR Trial
Results from the NAVIGATOR study of tezepelumab showed that the new biologic therapy significantly reduced exacerbations requiring hospital stays and emergency department (ED) visits for adults and adolescents with severe, uncontrolled asthma,...
10-May-2021 9:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
In VOYAGE Phase 3 Clinical Trial, Dupilumab Significantly Reduced Asthma Exacerbations in Children Ages 6-11
Results from the VOYAGE study of dupilumab (Dupixent) showed that the monoclonal antibody significantly reduced exacerbations in children ages 6-11 with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma, compared to placebo, according to research presented at...
10-May-2021 8:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Two-Fifths of U.S. Seniors with COPD Have Poor Access to Pulmonary Rehabilitation
Approximately two-fifths of Medicare beneficiaries with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) have limited access to pulmonary rehabilitation services due to their distance from rehab centers, according to research presented at the ATS 2021...
10-May-2021 8:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Secondhand Tobacco Smoke Exposure in Utero, Early Childhood, Linked to Decreased Lung Function in Children
Environmental tobacco smoke exposure in utero and during early childhood—especially secondhand smoke—is associated with decreased childhood lung function, according to research presented at the ATS 2021 International Conference.
10-May-2021 8:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
@POTUS decision comes at a time when we are bracing for a particularly challenging #wildfire season: Dr. Mary Rice. @atscommunity
22-Apr-2021 1:45 PM EDT
Dr. Justin Ortiz Available to Comment on COVID-19 Vaccines
29-Jan-2021 4:55 PM EST
Dr. Gerard Criner available to discuss #monoclonal #antibodies for mild to moderate #covid19.
25-Jan-2021 11:05 AM EST
What does the @FDA approval of #remdesivir really mean for patients with #covid and the doctors who treat them? @atscommunity
26-Oct-2020 10:20 AM EDT
I'm a public health physician and scientist and I'm blocking the path of an oil pipeline to protect health
As a doctor, I didn’t expect to find myself living in a tree at the age of 63, but here I am: 82 feet (25 meters) off the ground in a lovely grove of old cotton wood trees trying to stop construction on an oil pipeline.
7-Aug-2020 3:50 PM EDT
Dr. Gabriel Lockhart of @NJHealth Available for Interviews on #covid19 Vaccine Distribution and Allocation of Scarce Resources.
6-Aug-2020 10:05 AM EDT
Weighing the Risks vs. Benefits of Reopening Schools: @atscommunity Member Dr. Jeffrey Starke
4-Aug-2020 4:55 PM EDT
The use of #teargas against protesters during the #COVID-19 #pandemic is irresponsible: Sven-Eric Jordt, PhD, of the ATS
9-Jun-2020 4:25 PM EDTSee All Experts