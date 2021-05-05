Our News on Newswise
ATA Announces Women Advancing Thyroid Research Award Recipients
The American Thyroid Association (ATA) celebrates the recipients of the Women Advancing Thyroid Research Award. This award recognizes and honors the work of young women that are leading outstanding thyroid research.
5-May-2021
New Guidelines for Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer
American Thyroid Association releases new guidelines for the diagnosis, evaluation, and treatment of anaplastic thyroid cancer.
17-Mar-2021
American Thyroid Association to Host Patient Education Forum
American Thyroid Association to host ATA Alliance for Thyroid Patient Education Health Forum on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from noon - 1:15pm EST. Clinicians, Patient Advocates, Patients, and Families invited to participate.
3-Nov-2020
New Executive Director Announced for the American Thyroid Association
The new Executive Director replaces a legacy leader who has served the ATA for 24 years.
20-Apr-2020
First-ever majority women lead ATA Board of Directors
For the first time in its 96-year history, the American Thyroid Association (ATA) will be majority led by a president, secretary/COO, treasurer, and past-president who are women. The ATA, headquartered in Falls Church, VA, announces with pleasure...
14-Nov-2019
Thyroid Cancer Presentations at American Thyroid Association: 89th Meeting
The American Thyroid Association will hold its 89th Annual Meeting on October 30-November 3, 2019, at the Sheraton Grand Chicago in Chicago, Illinois.
8-Nov-2019
2019 Distinguished Service Award to Be Given to Robert C. Smallridge, MD, at American Thyroid Association’s Annual Meeting
November 1, 2019—The American Thyroid Association (ATA) is pleased to announce that the Distinguished Service Award recipient will be Dr. Robert C. Smallridge. He is Professor of Medicine at Mayo Medical School and the Alfred D. and Audrey M....
7-Nov-2019
2019 Sidney H. Ingbar Distinguished Lectureship Award to Be Given to Bryan R. Haugen, MD at American Thyroid Association’s Annual Meeting
November 1, 2019—The American Thyroid Association (ATA) is pleased to announce that the 2019 Sidney H. Ingbar Distinguished Lectureship Award recipient will be Dr. Bryan R. Haugen, currently is Professor of Medicine and Pathology at the University...
7-Nov-2019
2018 Van Meter Lectureship “The Role of a New Thyroid-Specific Long Non-Coding RNA (lincRNA) in Drug Resistance and Iodine Metabolism in BRAFV600E Thyroid Cancer” Presented by Carmelo Nucera, MD, PhD
The American Thyroid Association (ATA) announces with pleasure that the 2018 Van Meter Award has been presented to Dr. Carmelo Nucera, currently Assistant Professor in the Department of Pathology and at the Cancer Center and Cancer Research...
11-Oct-2018
2018 Lewis E. Braverman Distinguished Award to Be Presented to R. Michael Tuttle, MD
The Braverman Distinguished Award is presented annually to an individual who: demonstrates excellence and passion for mentoring fellows, students, and junior faculty; has a long history of productive thyroid research; and is devoted to the ATA. The...
30-Sep-2018
2018 Paul Starr Award to Be Given to Scott A. Rivkees, MD
The American Thyroid Association (ATA) is pleased to announce that the 2018 Paul Starr Award recipient and lecturer will be Dr. Scott A. Rivkees, Professor and Chair, as well as Nemours Eminent Scholar, at the University of Florida Department of...
30-Sep-2018
Thyroid Pathophysiology Medal to Be Awarded to Marvin C. Gershengorn, MD
The American Thyroid Association (ATA) announces with pleasure that the 2018 John B. Stanbury Thyroid Pathophysiology Medal will be awarded to Dr. Marvin C. Gershengorn at the ATA Annual Meeting this week. Dr. Gershengorn is Chief of the Clinical...
30-Sep-2018
Dr. Mingzhao Xing Presents the Paul Starr Award Lecture
The recipient of the 2016 American Thyroid Association (ATA) Paul Starr Award Lecture is Mingzhao Xing, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine, Oncology, and Cellular and Molecular Medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD....
26-Sep-2016