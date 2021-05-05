The American Thyroid Association (ATA) celebrates the recipients of the Women Advancing Thyroid Research Award. This award recognizes and honors the work of young women that are leading outstanding thyroid research.

American Thyroid Association releases new guidelines for the diagnosis, evaluation, and treatment of anaplastic thyroid cancer.

American Thyroid Association to host ATA Alliance for Thyroid Patient Education Health Forum on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from noon - 1:15pm EST. Clinicians, Patient Advocates, Patients, and Families invited to participate.

The new Executive Director replaces a legacy leader who has served the ATA for 24 years.

For the first time in its 96-year history, the American Thyroid Association (ATA) will be majority led by a president, secretary/COO, treasurer, and past-president who are women. The ATA, headquartered in Falls Church, VA, announces with pleasure...

The American Thyroid Association will hold its 89th Annual Meeting on October 30-November 3, 2019, at the Sheraton Grand Chicago in Chicago, Illinois.

November 1, 2019—The American Thyroid Association (ATA) is pleased to announce that the Distinguished Service Award recipient will be Dr. Robert C. Smallridge. He is Professor of Medicine at Mayo Medical School and the Alfred D. and Audrey M....

November 1, 2019—The American Thyroid Association (ATA) is pleased to announce that the 2019 Sidney H. Ingbar Distinguished Lectureship Award recipient will be Dr. Bryan R. Haugen, currently is Professor of Medicine and Pathology at the University...

