New Web Resources Can Help Prevent Youth Radicalization
New tools to help parents and educators protect vulnerable young people from online radicalization were released today by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and American University’s Polarization and Extremism Research Innovation Lab (PERIL).
29-Jun-2021 12:50 PM EDT
American University Inaugurates First Ladies Association for Research and Education (FLARE)
The nation’s first association dedicated to the study of the evolving roles and history of America’s First Ladies has been announced by American University.
21-Jun-2021 4:05 PM EDT
Virtual Event Examines Impact and Evolution of the Role of America’s First Ladies
Prominent scholars, archivists, historians, former White House staff members and insiders gather to explore the fascinating lives and evolving roles of America’s First Ladies Symposium. The event is hosted by the White House Historical Association...
6-May-2021 11:05 AM EDT
American University, Trinity Washington University and Martha’s Table Partner in Workforce Initiative to Advance Education for Early Childhood Professionals
To improve the quality of children’s care and provide pathways for early childhood professionals in the District of Columbia to fulfill education requirements mandated by the city, American University’s School of Education, Trinity Washington...
3-May-2021 2:40 PM EDT
She Votes: Women, the Workplace, and Pandemic Politics
New Survey of Women Voters Shows That the Covid-19 Pandemic Has Widely Shifted Perceptions of American Politics, Work Norms, and Gender Roles.
16-Mar-2021 4:05 PM EDT
She Votes: Women, the Workplace, and Pandemic Politics
Washington, D.C. (March 16, 2021)—The Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives and careers of millions of women, highlighted inequities in health care, education and the economy, and underscored the importance of electing women to political office,...
16-Mar-2021 3:05 PM EDT
Racist Policing Follows the Rail Lines, New Study Shows
People of color are five times more likely than white persons to be ticketed for fare evasion along mass-transit lines in Los Angeles, a new study of aggressive law enforcement on the Los Angeles transit system shows.
4-Mar-2021 12:05 PM EST
American University Recognizes Alumni on the Frontlines of 2020’s Challenges
American University Recognizes Alumni on the Frontlines of 2020's Challenges
17-Dec-2020 11:05 AM EST
Ransomware Attacks Impact Food Supply & Transportation Systems: American University Cybersecurity Experts Available
3-Jun-2021 3:55 PM EDT
AU Experts: Rise of Antisemitism Globally & What’s Next for Israel-Palestinian Relations and Development?
25-May-2021 4:05 PM EDT
Colonial Pipeline: Pres. Biden’s Cybersecurity Executive Order, Economic Impacts, Gas Shortages & Ransomware Attack: Kogod School of Business Experts Available
13-May-2021 7:00 AM EDT
Facebook Decides the Fate of Former Pres. Trump’s Account: American University Experts Available
5-May-2021 9:45 AM EDT
American University Experts Available to Comment on the Verdict in the Derek Chauvin Trial
20-Apr-2021 5:40 PM EDT
American University Experts Available to Comment on Congress Hearing on Fake News & Misinformation on Social Media Platforms
25-Mar-2021 12:00 PM EDT
American University Experts Available to Provide Insights on White House Immigration Bill
18-Feb-2021 11:10 AM EST
Tax Season Kicks off Tomorrow: Kogod School of Business Tax & Accounting Experts Available for Interviews
11-Feb-2021 4:15 PM EST