New Web Resources Can Help Prevent Youth Radicalization

New tools to help parents and educators protect vulnerable young people from online radicalization were released today by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and American University’s Polarization and Extremism Research Innovation Lab (PERIL).
29-Jun-2021 12:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites

American University Inaugurates First Ladies Association for Research and Education (FLARE)

The nation’s first association dedicated to the study of the evolving roles and history of America’s First Ladies has been announced by American University.
21-Jun-2021 4:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Virtual Event Examines Impact and Evolution of the Role of America’s First Ladies

Prominent scholars, archivists, historians, former White House staff members and insiders gather to explore the fascinating lives and evolving roles of America’s First Ladies Symposium. The event is hosted by the White House Historical Association...
6-May-2021 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

American University, Trinity Washington University and Martha’s Table Partner in Workforce Initiative to Advance Education for Early Childhood Professionals

To improve the quality of children’s care and provide pathways for early childhood professionals in the District of Columbia to fulfill education requirements mandated by the city, American University’s School of Education, Trinity Washington...
3-May-2021 2:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites

She Votes: Women, the Workplace, and Pandemic Politics

New Survey of Women Voters Shows That the Covid-19 Pandemic Has Widely Shifted Perceptions of American Politics, Work Norms, and Gender Roles.
16-Mar-2021 4:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

She Votes: Women, the Workplace, and Pandemic Politics

Washington, D.C. (March 16, 2021)—The Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives and careers of millions of women, highlighted inequities in health care, education and the economy, and underscored the importance of electing women to political office,...
16-Mar-2021 3:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Racist Policing Follows the Rail Lines, New Study Shows

People of color are five times more likely than white persons to be ticketed for fare evasion along mass-transit lines in Los Angeles, a new study of aggressive law enforcement on the Los Angeles transit system shows.
4-Mar-2021 12:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

American University Recognizes Alumni on the Frontlines of 2020’s Challenges

American University Recognizes Alumni on the Frontlines of 2020’s Challenges
17-Dec-2020 11:05 AM EST Add to Favorites


In its 127-year history, American University has established a reputation for producing changemakers focused on the challenges of a changing world. AU has garnered recognition for global education, public service, experiential learning and politically active and diverse students, as well as academic and research expertise in a wide range of areas including the arts, sciences, humanities, business and communication, political science and policy, governance, law and diplomacy.

Natasha Abel
Senior Public Relations Manager

 nabel@american.edu

202-885-5943

Rebecca Basu
Senior Public Relations Manager
College of Arts & Sciences

 basu@american.edu

202-885-5978

Sandra Rodriguez
Senior Public Relations Manager

 sandrar@american.edu

Anjana Venugopal
Public Relations Coordinator

 anjana@american.edu

