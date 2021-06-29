New tools to help parents and educators protect vulnerable young people from online radicalization were released today by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and American University’s Polarization and Extremism Research Innovation Lab (PERIL).

The nation’s first association dedicated to the study of the evolving roles and history of America’s First Ladies has been announced by American University.

Prominent scholars, archivists, historians, former White House staff members and insiders gather to explore the fascinating lives and evolving roles of America’s First Ladies Symposium. The event is hosted by the White House Historical Association...

To improve the quality of children’s care and provide pathways for early childhood professionals in the District of Columbia to fulfill education requirements mandated by the city, American University’s School of Education, Trinity Washington...

New Survey of Women Voters Shows That the Covid-19 Pandemic Has Widely Shifted Perceptions of American Politics, Work Norms, and Gender Roles.

Washington, D.C. (March 16, 2021)—The Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives and careers of millions of women, highlighted inequities in health care, education and the economy, and underscored the importance of electing women to political office,...

People of color are five times more likely than white persons to be ticketed for fare evasion along mass-transit lines in Los Angeles, a new study of aggressive law enforcement on the Los Angeles transit system shows.

American University Recognizes Alumni on the Frontlines of 2020’s Challenges

