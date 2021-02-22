Founded in 1995, Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS®) is a community of leaders from the United States and Canada who are dedicated to the treatment and research in MS and other demyelinating diseases. ACTRIMS focuses on knowledge dissemination, education and collaboration among disciplines. ACTRIMS also provides an annual Forum for experienced and newer clinicians and researchers to exchange information, debate current issues and discuss advances related to basic research and clinical issues. One of the major initiatives of ACTRIMS is to foster the careers of young neurologists in training who have an interest in multiple sclerosis; this is done through a Resident Summit held in conjunction with the annual Forum and a standalone summit geared towards young scientists.

