Our News on Newswise
Artist Sonya Clark Launches “Solidarity Book Project,” a Racism, History & Social Justice Initiative
Sonya Clark, award-winning professor of art and the history of art at Amherst College, has launched the Solidarity Book Project, a collaborative, community-based artwork and activist initiative that invites participants to stand in solidarity with...
20-Nov-2020 3:20 PM EST Add to Favorites
Amherst, Wesleyan Presidents Lead Group of Higher Ed Leaders in Urging Dept of Ed to End Investigation of Princeton
More than 80 college and university leaders have signed onto a statement co-authored by Presidents Biddy Martin of Amherst College and Michael S. Roth of Wesleyan University urging the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) to abandon its announced...
25-Sep-2020 3:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites
170 Works of Contemporary Art Given to Mead Art Museum
The anonymous gift includes works by Mark Bradford, Karen Kilimnik, Mona Hatoum, Christian Marclay, Laura Owens, Aaron Young, and more
8-Aug-2019 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Protect the land and jobs will grow, new study finds
In a first-of-its-kind analysis, Amherst College economics professor Katharine Sims and colleagues found that when land protection in New England increased, employment rates also rose modestly over the next five-year period even when controlling for...
4-Apr-2019 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Litfest 2019, the College’s Fourth Annual Literary Festival, Brought a Collection of Acclaimed Writers to Campus
LitFest attendees gathered in Johnson Chapel on Friday, March 1, to hear from Jennifer Egan, winner of a 2011 Pulitzer Prize for her novel A Visit from the Goon Squad. Professor Martha Umphrey, director of Amherst’s Center for Humanistic Inquiry,...
21-Mar-2019 2:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Novelist Jennifer Egan to Headline Amherst College Litfest 2019, February 27–March 2
Amherst College will host LitFest 2019 celebrating fiction, nonfiction, poetry and spoken-word performance on Feb. 27-March 2. The festival will feature readings, conversations and book signings with writers Jennifer Egan, Elizabeth Kolbert, Charles...
20-Dec-2018 5:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
Stories Since the Storm
The latest issue of The Common presents writing from and about Puerto Rico, a year after Hurricane María.
30-Nov-2018 1:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
Sciences on the Move
The breakables were carefully wrapped. Boxes were packed and labeled. The movers were called.
12-Sep-2018 3:35 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News