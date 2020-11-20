Sonya Clark, award-winning professor of art and the history of art at Amherst College, has launched the Solidarity Book Project, a collaborative, community-based artwork and activist initiative that invites participants to stand in solidarity with...

More than 80 college and university leaders have signed onto a statement co-authored by Presidents Biddy Martin of Amherst College and Michael S. Roth of Wesleyan University urging the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) to abandon its announced...

The anonymous gift includes works by Mark Bradford, Karen Kilimnik, Mona Hatoum, Christian Marclay, Laura Owens, Aaron Young, and more

In a first-of-its-kind analysis, Amherst College economics professor Katharine Sims and colleagues found that when land protection in New England increased, employment rates also rose modestly over the next five-year period even when controlling for...

LitFest attendees gathered in Johnson Chapel on Friday, March 1, to hear from Jennifer Egan, winner of a 2011 Pulitzer Prize for her novel A Visit from the Goon Squad. Professor Martha Umphrey, director of Amherst’s Center for Humanistic Inquiry,...

Amherst College will host LitFest 2019 celebrating fiction, nonfiction, poetry and spoken-word performance on Feb. 27-March 2. The festival will feature readings, conversations and book signings with writers Jennifer Egan, Elizabeth Kolbert, Charles...

The latest issue of The Common presents writing from and about Puerto Rico, a year after Hurricane María.

The breakables were carefully wrapped. Boxes were packed and labeled. The movers were called.

