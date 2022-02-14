A new study from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago found that children from less resourced neighborhoods were at increased odds of presenting with complicated appendicitis, an indicator of delayed access to surgical care. This...

Bariatric surgery not only treats obesity and reverses Type 2 diabetes, but a new study now shows that it also reverses low testosterone levels in teen males with obesity. The finding is important because in addition to reducing inflammation and...

Modeled on the annual surveillance tool that the CDC and public health departments have used for the past 35 years for new mothers called PRAMS (Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System), PRAMS for Dads for the first time provides data on the...

A new international study offers a clearer picture of the impact of COVID-19 infection and the risk of severe outcomes on young people around the world.

Concerns about mental health consequences for children and adolescents arising from the COVID pandemic motivated the members of the Pritzker Family to make a gift to support greater access to services, staff appreciation and investment in clinical...

The lab of Youyang Zhao, PhD, from Stanley Manne Children’s Research Institute at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago developed a unique nanoparticle to deliver genome editing technology, including CRISPR/Cas9, to endothelial...

Restoring hearing through cochlear implantation for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) can help them understand spoken language and enhance social interactions, according to a study from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of...

.A survey by Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago has found that more than 4 in 10 children and adolescents have experienced an increase in one or more mental health symptoms over the last six months.

