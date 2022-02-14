Our News on Newswise
Where Children Live Linked to Delayed Access to Surgical Care
A new study from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago found that children from less resourced neighborhoods were at increased odds of presenting with complicated appendicitis, an indicator of delayed access to surgical care. This...
Bariatric Surgery Reverses Low Testosterone Levels in Male Teens with Obesity
Bariatric surgery not only treats obesity and reverses Type 2 diabetes, but a new study now shows that it also reverses low testosterone levels in teen males with obesity. The finding is important because in addition to reducing inflammation and...
First Public Health Survey of New Dads to Help Improve Outcomes for Entire Family
Modeled on the annual surveillance tool that the CDC and public health departments have used for the past 35 years for new mothers called PRAMS (Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System), PRAMS for Dads for the first time provides data on the...
International Study Identifies Predictors of Severe Outcomes in Children with COVID-19
A new international study offers a clearer picture of the impact of COVID-19 infection and the risk of severe outcomes on young people around the world.
New Gift from Members of the Pritzker Family to Address Crisis in Mental and Behavioral Health Among Children and Adolescents
Concerns about mental health consequences for children and adolescents arising from the COVID pandemic motivated the members of the Pritzker Family to make a gift to support greater access to services, staff appreciation and investment in clinical...
First Time Genome Editing Made Possible on Cells Lining Blood Vessel Walls
The lab of Youyang Zhao, PhD, from Stanley Manne Children’s Research Institute at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago developed a unique nanoparticle to deliver genome editing technology, including CRISPR/Cas9, to endothelial...
Cochlear Implant in Deaf Children with Autism Can Improve Language Skills and Social Engagement
Restoring hearing through cochlear implantation for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) can help them understand spoken language and enhance social interactions, according to a study from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of...
Symptoms of Mental Health Illness Rising Among Chicago’s Young People during Pandemic
.A survey by Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago has found that more than 4 in 10 children and adolescents have experienced an increase in one or more mental health symptoms over the last six months.
Four in 10 Chicago Parents Live in a Community with Limited Grocery Access, Linked to More Challenges in Healthy Eating for Kids
Four in 10 parents live in a Chicago community area with limited grocery access, and they report more challenges to healthy eating for their children, such as time for sit-down family meals, cost of healthy foods, and convenience of fast food,...
Epilepsy in Young Children Should Be Treated as Urgently as Cancer
Survival of childhood cancers dramatically improved through national cooperative group research and care protocols; specialists call for the same model to improve outcomes of early life epilepsies.
How to Handle Anxious Kids. Is It Normal or Should You Be Concerned?
How to Survive a Visit to Santa if Your Child Feels Anxious
Feature article quoting child psychologist on ways to survive a Santa visit if your child feels overwhelmed or anxious.
Expert on Cannabidiol Study in Dravet Syndrome
Karen Sheehan, MD, MPH, ER Physician and Medical Director of Lurie Children's Injury Prevention and Research Center, Is Available for Interviews on Violence Prevention and Gun Control
Expert Available to Discuss How to Talk to Your Children About the Orlando Shooting
Worried About Super Lice? Keep Comb & Carry On
Karen Sheehan, MD, general pediatrician at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, shares tips on what you need to know about super lice.
