Chicago, IL USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Where Children Live Linked to Delayed Access to Surgical Care

A new study from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago found that children from less resourced neighborhoods were at increased odds of presenting with complicated appendicitis, an indicator of delayed access to surgical care. This...
14-Feb-2022 1:55 PM EST Add to Favorites

Bariatric Surgery Reverses Low Testosterone Levels in Male Teens with Obesity

Bariatric surgery not only treats obesity and reverses Type 2 diabetes, but a new study now shows that it also reverses low testosterone levels in teen males with obesity. The finding is important because in addition to reducing inflammation and...
2-Feb-2022 11:55 AM EST Add to Favorites

First Public Health Survey of New Dads to Help Improve Outcomes for Entire Family

Modeled on the annual surveillance tool that the CDC and public health departments have used for the past 35 years for new mothers called PRAMS (Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System), PRAMS for Dads for the first time provides data on the...
20-Jan-2022 10:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

International Study Identifies Predictors of Severe Outcomes in Children with COVID-19

A new international study offers a clearer picture of the impact of COVID-19 infection and the risk of severe outcomes on young people around the world.
12-Jan-2022 3:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

New Gift from Members of the Pritzker Family to Address Crisis in Mental and Behavioral Health Among Children and Adolescents

Concerns about mental health consequences for children and adolescents arising from the COVID pandemic motivated the members of the Pritzker Family to make a gift to support greater access to services, staff appreciation and investment in clinical...
12-Jan-2022 2:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

First Time Genome Editing Made Possible on Cells Lining Blood Vessel Walls

The lab of Youyang Zhao, PhD, from Stanley Manne Children’s Research Institute at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago developed a unique nanoparticle to deliver genome editing technology, including CRISPR/Cas9, to endothelial...
30-Dec-2021 11:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

Cochlear Implant in Deaf Children with Autism Can Improve Language Skills and Social Engagement

Restoring hearing through cochlear implantation for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) can help them understand spoken language and enhance social interactions, according to a study from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of...
23-Dec-2021 11:45 AM EST Add to Favorites

Symptoms of Mental Health Illness Rising Among Chicago’s Young People during Pandemic

.A survey by Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago has found that more than 4 in 10 children and adolescents have experienced an increase in one or more mental health symptoms over the last six months.
15-Dec-2021 11:55 AM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Newswise: davismatt18_epi.jpg

Four in 10 Chicago Parents Live in a Community with Limited Grocery Access, Linked to More Challenges in Healthy Eating for Kids

Four in 10 parents live in a Chicago community area with limited grocery access, and they report more challenges to healthy eating for their children, such as time for sit-down family meals, cost of healthy foods, and convenience of fast food,...
29-Jul-2019 10:05 AM EDT

Newswise: AnneBerg.jpg

Epilepsy in Young Children Should Be Treated as Urgently as Cancer

Survival of childhood cancers dramatically improved through national cooperative group research and care protocols; specialists call for the same model to improve outcomes of early life epilepsies.
28-Mar-2018 5:05 PM EDT

How to Handle Anxious Kids. Is It Normal or Should You Be Concerned?

14-Dec-2017 3:15 PM EST

Newswise: santa.jpeg

How to Survive a Visit to Santa if Your Child Feels Anxious

Feature article quoting child psychologist on ways to survive a Santa visit if your child feels overwhelmed or anxious.
13-Dec-2017 10:05 AM EST

Expert on Cannabidiol Study in Dravet Syndrome

25-May-2017 2:50 PM EDT

Karen Sheehan, MD, MPH, ER Physician and Medical Director of Lurie Children's Injury Prevention and Research Center, Is Available for Interviews on Violence Prevention and Gun Control

21-Jun-2016 11:05 AM EDT

Newswise: Cicchettiphoto.jpg

Expert Available to Discuss How to Talk to Your Children About the Orlando Shooting

14-Jun-2016 11:05 AM EDT

Worried About Super Lice? Keep Comb & Carry On

Karen Sheehan, MD, general pediatrician at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, shares tips on what you need to know about super lice.
29-Feb-2016 5:05 PM EST

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

Youtube feed not yet configured. Is this your Newswise member page? Contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

About

Research at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago is conducted through the Stanley Manne Children’s Research Institute. The Manne Research Institute is focused on improving child health, transforming pediatric medicine and ensuring healthier futures through the relentless pursuit of knowledge. Lurie Children’s is ranked as one of the nation’s top children’s hospitals in the U.S.News & World Report. It is the pediatric training ground for Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Last year, the hospital served more than 208,000 children from 50 states and 58 countries.

Contacts

Julianne Bardele
Director for Public Relations

 jbardele@luriechildrens.org

312.227.4265

Vita Lerman
Media Contact

 vlerman@luriechildrens.org

Michelle Manchir

 mmanchir@luriechildrens.org

Lynne Worsham
Executive Assistant

 lworsham@luriechildrens.org

312.227.7313
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.35339