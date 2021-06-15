Our News on Newswise
Depression in Dads of Preemies Deserves More Attention
While postpartum depression in new mothers is well recognized and known to increase if the newborn requires intensive care, depression in new fathers has not received much attention. A large study, published in the journal Pediatrics, found that...
Barriers to Swim Lessons Contribute to Tragedies
Summer 2021 will be the first time many people venture back in the water following the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent study by Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago underscored the need for families to practice water...
Teens Experienced Helplessness When Exposed to Secondhand Racism, Activism Might Help
According to a qualitative study published in JAMA Network Open adolescents expressed feelings of helplessness when exposed to secondhand racism online. Specifically, adolescents described helplessness stemming from the pervasiveness of racism in...
More Latinx and Black Children Enrolled in Managed Care Health Plans
Latinx and Black children are enrolled in public and private managed care health plans in greater proportions than white children, according to data from a national survey published in the journal JAMA Network Open. This pattern persists even when...
Chicago Parents Report High Levels of Everyday Discrimination
A recent survey by Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago shows that nearly one-quarter of Chicago parents (22 percent) felt they have been discriminated against on a daily or weekly basis.
Anti-inflammatory Nanotherapy Improves Outcomes After Urethral Surgery
In the first study to evaluate the effects of anti-inflammatory nanofibers on wound healing following urethral surgery, scientists from the Stanley Manne Children’s Research Institute at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago found...
Lurie Children’s Study to Use Soy Isoflavones in a Precision Medicine Approach to Prevent Wheezing and Asthmatic Inflammation in High Risk Infants
Rajesh Kumar, MD, and Jacqueline Pongracic, MD, from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago received $3 million from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for a...
COVID-19 Stress and Remote Schools Worsened Youth Mental Health
A survey of over 32,000 caregivers of youth in Chicago Public Schools found that around a quarter of children and adolescents were described as stressed, anxious, angry or agitated after pandemic-related school closures and the switch to remote...
Four in 10 Chicago Parents Live in a Community with Limited Grocery Access, Linked to More Challenges in Healthy Eating for Kids
Four in 10 parents live in a Chicago community area with limited grocery access, and they report more challenges to healthy eating for their children, such as time for sit-down family meals, cost of healthy foods, and convenience of fast food,...
Epilepsy in Young Children Should Be Treated as Urgently as Cancer
Survival of childhood cancers dramatically improved through national cooperative group research and care protocols; specialists call for the same model to improve outcomes of early life epilepsies.
How to Handle Anxious Kids. Is It Normal or Should You Be Concerned?
How to Survive a Visit to Santa if Your Child Feels Anxious
Feature article quoting child psychologist on ways to survive a Santa visit if your child feels overwhelmed or anxious.
Expert on Cannabidiol Study in Dravet Syndrome
Karen Sheehan, MD, MPH, ER Physician and Medical Director of Lurie Children's Injury Prevention and Research Center, Is Available for Interviews on Violence Prevention and Gun Control
Expert Available to Discuss How to Talk to Your Children About the Orlando Shooting
Worried About Super Lice? Keep Comb & Carry On
Karen Sheehan, MD, general pediatrician at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, shares tips on what you need to know about super lice.
