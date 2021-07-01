Tempe, AZ USA

Carbon Collect’s MechanicalTree™ Solution Selected for U.S. Department Of Energy award


1-Jul-2021 6:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

When seeing is believing

Being able to vividly imagine graduating college predicts grade point average and whether a student continues in a STEM or business degree program, according to a longitudinal study from Arizona State University. The study also found sex differences...
25-May-2021 1:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Untangling the brain: new research offers hope for Alzheimer's disease

Since the discovery of Alzheimer's disease over a century ago, two hallmarks of the devastating illness have taken center stage.
12-May-2021 10:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Public Service Recognition Week: Arizona State University paving the way for future public servants

In honor of Public Service Recognition week, we’re shining some light on Arizona State University’s Public Service Academy that is educating the next generation of public servants and empowering students to change the world.
3-May-2021 2:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Civil Engineering Experts Available for Infrastructure Insight

Eight Arizona State University civil engineering professors offer infrastructure insight: Roads and bridges; reservoirs, dams and waterways; underground construction, housing; sustainability and more.
3-May-2021 6:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Body shape, beyond weight, drives fat stigma for women

Fat stigma in women contributes to poor medical outcomes and negatively affects educational and economic opportunities. A new study from scientists at Arizona State University and Oklahoma State University shows that body shape, beyond overall...
15-Feb-2021 7:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

Researchers Find Broad Impacts from Political Polarization

Political polarization is having far-reaching impacts on American life, harming consumer welfare and creating challenges for elected officials and policymakers to corporate executives and marketers, according to a new scholarly paper by researchers...
15-Feb-2021 5:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

ASU Climbs in National Research Rankings

ASU raises in national research rankings
8-Feb-2021 8:35 AM EST Add to Favorites


About

Arizona State University has developed a new model for the american research university, creating an institution committed to access, excellence and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. As the prototype for a New American University, ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.

Contacts

Nikai Salcido
Media Relations Officer

 nikai.salcido@asu.edu

972-821-2275

Suzanne Wilson
Media Relations Officer

 Suzanne.Wilson.1@asu.edu

480-965-9681

Meenah Rincon

 herminia.rincon@asu.edu

480-727-3116

Katherine Reedy
Senior Media Relations Officer

 katherine.reedy@asu.edu

480-766-6770

Joe Caspermeyer
Manager, Media Relations
Natural Sciences

 Joseph.Caspermeyer@asu.edu

480-727-4858

Skip Derra
Associate director, Media Relations

 skip.derra@asu.edu

480-965-4823

Theresa Grant
Sr. Media Relations Officer
Engineering

 Theresa.Grant@asu.edu

520-907-2248

Robin Tricoles

 robin.tricoles@asu.edu

Brad Honigberg
Strategic Communications Fellow

 brad.honigberg@asu.edu

2623659138

Robert Ewing
Marketing and Communications Manager

 Robert.ewing@asu.edu

4424002672

Patrick McCann

 patrick.mccann@asu.edu

Dianne Price
Consultant

 dianne.price@asu.edu

269-806-7266

Eliza Robinson
Sr Manager of Communications and Marketing Strategy

 eliza.robinson@asu.edu

4807276193

Lanelle Strawder
Communications Manager, Engineering

 Lanelle.Strawder@asu.edu

480-727-5618

Sarah Mason
Marketing Content Specialist, EdPlus
LightWorks

 email@email.com

480-620-3129

Constance Almendares
Student Worker

 ccalmend@gmail.com

Annie Davis
Public Relations & Editorial Manager

 annie.davis.1@asu.edu

361-425-9609

Steve Filmer

 stephen.filmer@asu.edu

Jimena Garrison
Media Relations Officer

 Jimena.Garrison@asu.edu

4809659212
