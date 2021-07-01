

Being able to vividly imagine graduating college predicts grade point average and whether a student continues in a STEM or business degree program, according to a longitudinal study from Arizona State University. The study also found sex differences...

Since the discovery of Alzheimer's disease over a century ago, two hallmarks of the devastating illness have taken center stage.

In honor of Public Service Recognition week, we’re shining some light on Arizona State University’s Public Service Academy that is educating the next generation of public servants and empowering students to change the world.

Eight Arizona State University civil engineering professors offer infrastructure insight: Roads and bridges; reservoirs, dams and waterways; underground construction, housing; sustainability and more.

Fat stigma in women contributes to poor medical outcomes and negatively affects educational and economic opportunities. A new study from scientists at Arizona State University and Oklahoma State University shows that body shape, beyond overall...

Political polarization is having far-reaching impacts on American life, harming consumer welfare and creating challenges for elected officials and policymakers to corporate executives and marketers, according to a new scholarly paper by researchers...

ASU raises in national research rankings

