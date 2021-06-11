Our News on Newswise
A ‘Nudge’ May Not Be Enough to Counter Fake News Online
Can people learn to better identify fake news about COVID-19—and if so, would they be less likely to share that fake story with others? Perhaps, but it may take more than simply priming them to think more critically beforehand.
11-Jun-2021 1:25 PM EDT
Listening to Music Near Bedtime Could Lure Sleep-Disrupting ‘Earworms’
New research published in the journal Psychological Science, however, reveals that earworms can sometimes interject themselves into our dreams, where they can negatively impact our quality of sleep.
9-Jun-2021 2:50 PM EDT
Persistent Stereotypes Falsely Link Women’s Self-Esteem to Their Sex Lives
Despite increases in gender equality and the normalization of casual sex in many cultures, the belief that women who engage in casual sex have low self-esteem remains widespread. New research examines this entrenched stereotype and finds no...
8-Jun-2021 10:40 AM EDT
New Research Highlights Distinctions in White Audience Associations of ‘Black’ and ‘African American’ Label
A new series of studies to be published by Psychological Science show that White Americans associate the label “Blacks” with being targets of racial bias more than the label “African Americans."
25-May-2021 2:30 PM EDT
APS 2021 Virtual Convention News Highlights: Annual ‘Meeting of the Minds’ in Psychological Science
The latest news and discoveries from the field of psychological science will be featured at the 2021 Virtual Convention of the Association for Psychological Science (APS), held May 26-27.
11-May-2021 3:40 PM EDT
Little to No Increase in Association Between Adolescents’ Mental Health Problems and Digital Technology Engagement
A new study suggests that over the past 30 years, there has been little to no increase in the association between adolescents’ technology engagement and mental health problems. The study also urges more transparent collaborations between academia...
4-May-2021 10:35 AM EDT
Vaccine Hesitancy, Misinformation, Climate Change, Work After COVID: Topics included in the 2021 APS Virtual Convention
Many of the world’s leading psychological scientists and educators will explore the latest discoveries and discuss emerging societal concerns at the Association for Psychological Science (APS) 2021 Virtual Convention, 26-27 May.
29-Apr-2021 2:10 PM EDT
Pursuing Best Practices in STEM Education: The Peril and Promise of Active Learning
The latest issue of Psychological Science in the Public Interest examines a promising yet loosely defined STEM instructional technique known as “active learning.”
19-Apr-2021 2:30 PM EDT
FRIDAY, MAY 21: Expert Panel on Policing and Racism, Insights from Psychological Science
20-May-2021 3:05 PM EDT
Policing and Racism, Insights from Psychological Science: Expert Panel
13-May-2021 4:25 PM EDT
The Psychological Science of Racism: Expert Panel for Journalists: March 31; 2 p.m. EDT
29-Mar-2021 6:00 AM EDT
Psychological Science and COVID-19: Conspiracy Theories
29-May-2020 12:10 PM EDT
Pandemic Effects on Marriage and Relationships
28-Apr-2020 10:45 AM EDT
APS Backgrounder Series: Psychology and COVID-19
Through an ongoing series of backgrounders, the Association for Psychological Science (APS) is exploring many of the psychological factors that can help the public understand and collectively combat the spread of COVID-19. Each backgrounder...
30-Mar-2020 2:50 PM EDT
Decisions! Decisions! Decisions! and How We Make Them – Insights from Psychological Science
Wouldn’t it be nice if all our decisions were the results of clear, rational, deductive reasoning? Of course they rarely are. A full range of emotions influence decision-making and experts in the field will look at fear and our transportation...
9-May-2012 9:35 AM EDT