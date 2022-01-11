Our News on Newswise
ARVO Foundation Announces 2022 Point of View Award Winners
The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) congratulates the inaugural winners of the Point of View Award: Dasha Nelidova, MBChB, PhD and Botond Roska, MD, PhD. The award recognizes significant research that may advance the...
11-Jan-2022 12:05 PM EST
ARVO Foundation Announces Recipient of Genentech Career Development Award for Underrepresented Minority Emerging Vision Scientists
The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) congratulates Cammi Valdez, PhD, the 2022 recipient of the Genentech Career Development Award for Underrepresented Minority (URM) Emerging Vision Scientists.
7-Jan-2022 10:05 AM EST
ARVO Foundation Announces 2022 Mallinckrodt Uveitis Research Fellowship Recepient
The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) today announced Paulo J. M. Bispo, MS, PhD, of Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Harvard Medical School is the 2022 recipient of the Mallinckrodt Uveitis Research Fellowship.
7-Jan-2022 10:05 AM EST
ARVO Foundation Announces Recipients of 2022 Pfizer Ophthalmics Carl Camras Translational Research Award
The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) today announced the recipients of the Pfizer Ophthalmics Carl Camras Translational Research Award. The 2022 awardees are:
- PremNandhini Satgunam, BS(Opt), MS, PhD, LV Prasad Eye...
6-Jan-2022 12:05 PM EST
ARVO Foundation Announces Inaugural Recipient of Kreissig Award for Excellence in Retinal Surgery
The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) congratulates Rajeev H. Muni, MD, the first recipient of the Kreissig Award for Excellence in Retinal Surgery. Established by Ingrid Kreissig, MD, through the ARVO Foundation, the...
5-Jan-2022 12:05 PM EST
Winners of ARVO Foundation Collaborative Research Fellowship Announced
The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) today announced the 2022 recipients of the ARVO Foundation Collaborative Research Fellowship: Ali Al-Timemy, PhD; Shikha Gupta, MD; Diana Pérez-Ibave, PhD. Fellows receive a $10,000...
5-Jan-2022 11:05 AM EST
ARVO Foundation Announces 2022 Winner of Oberdorfer Award in Low Vision Research
The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) today announced Joanne Wood, PhD, is the 2022 recipient of the Oberdorfer Award in Low Vision Research. Wood's body of research has made a significant contribution to health practice...
3-Jan-2022 2:45 PM EST
ARVO Foundation Announces 2022 Bert M. Glaser, MD Award for Innovative Retina Research Recipient
The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) congratulates Magdalena Renner, MD, recipient of the 2022 Bert M. Glaser, MD Award for Innovative Research in Retina. The award recognizes an early-career investigator who has made a...
3-Jan-2022 2:15 PM EST
