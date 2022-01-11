The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) congratulates the inaugural winners of the Point of View Award: Dasha Nelidova, MBChB, PhD and Botond Roska, MD, PhD. The award recognizes significant research that may advance the...

Add to Favorites

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) congratulates Cammi Valdez, PhD, the 2022 recipient of the Genentech Career Development Award for Underrepresented Minority (URM) Emerging Vision Scientists.

Add to Favorites

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) today announced Paulo J. M. Bispo, MS, PhD, of Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Harvard Medical School is the 2022 recipient of the Mallinckrodt Uveitis Research Fellowship.

Add to Favorites

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) today announced the recipients of the Pfizer Ophthalmics Carl Camras Translational Research Award. The 2022 awardees are: - PremNandhini Satgunam, BS(Opt), MS, PhD, LV Prasad Eye...

Add to Favorites

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) congratulates Rajeev H. Muni, MD, the first recipient of the Kreissig Award for Excellence in Retinal Surgery. Established by Ingrid Kreissig, MD, through the ARVO Foundation, the...

Add to Favorites

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) today announced the 2022 recipients of the ARVO Foundation Collaborative Research Fellowship: Ali Al-Timemy, PhD; Shikha Gupta, MD; Diana Pérez-Ibave, PhD. Fellows receive a $10,000...

Add to Favorites

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) today announced Joanne Wood, PhD, is the 2022 recipient of the Oberdorfer Award in Low Vision Research. Wood's body of research has made a significant contribution to health practice...

Add to Favorites

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) congratulates Magdalena Renner, MD, recipient of the 2022 Bert M. Glaser, MD Award for Innovative Research in Retina. The award recognizes an early-career investigator who has made a...

Add to Favorites