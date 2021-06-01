USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center Director Caryn Lerman, PhD, is the new president of the Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI). She begins her two-year term early due to Karen E. Knudsen, MBA, PhD, stepping down to become the new...

Association of American Institutes (AACI) President Karen E. Knudsen, MBA, PhD, announced today that she is resigning from Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center (SKCC) at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia. She will step down as AACI president and begin a new...

In a formal statement, the Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) condemned racism, discrimination, and gun violence, urging that these issues be confronted as public health crises.

The Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) has launched a new podcast, "Accelerating Equity: Cancer Care for All," hosted by AACI President Dr. Karen E. Knudsen. Her first guest is Dr. Norman E. Sharpless, director of the National Cancer...

In a survey of the status of care across cancer center networks, some of which reach deep into rural areas, the Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) has found that many opportunities exist for such networks to increase patient...

130 cancer centers and other cancer organizations sent a letter to President Joseph R. Biden, key members of his administration, and leading state public health officials to strongly encourage prioritizing patients with cancer and survivors of...

A survey by the Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) shows that the work of clinician investigators is hampered by a lack of stable funding and insufficient protected time to engage in research activities.

The Association of American Cancer Institutes congratulates President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration and pledges its strong support of their efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic and promote cancer research,...

