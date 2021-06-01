Pittsburgh, PA USA

Lerman Takes the Reins as AACI President

USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center Director Caryn Lerman, PhD, is the new president of the Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI). She begins her two-year term early due to Karen E. Knudsen, MBA, PhD, stepping down to become the new...
Karen E. Knudsen to Step Down as President of Association of American Cancer Institutes

Association of American Institutes (AACI) President Karen E. Knudsen, MBA, PhD, announced today that she is resigning from Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center (SKCC) at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia. She will step down as AACI president and begin a new...
Association of American Cancer Institutes Issues Statement Condemning Racism, Violence

In a formal statement, the Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) condemned racism, discrimination, and gun violence, urging that these issues be confronted as public health crises.
AACI Cancer Disparities Podcast Launches with Inaugural Guest Dr. Norman E. Sharpless

The Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) has launched a new podcast, "Accelerating Equity: Cancer Care for All," hosted by AACI President Dr. Karen E. Knudsen. Her first guest is Dr. Norman E. Sharpless, director of the National Cancer...
Cancer Center Network Sites Can Improve Patient Satisfaction and Outcomes, AACI Survey Finds

In a survey of the status of care across cancer center networks, some of which reach deep into rural areas, the Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) has found that many opportunities exist for such networks to increase patient...
Cancer Organizations Urge Priority Access to COVID-19 Vaccine for Cancer Patients, Survivors

130 cancer centers and other cancer organizations sent a letter to President Joseph R. Biden, key members of his administration, and leading state public health officials to strongly encourage prioritizing patients with cancer and survivors of...
Stable Funding, Protected Time Key for Clinician Investigators to Drive Advances in Cancer Care

A survey by the Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) shows that the work of clinician investigators is hampered by a lack of stable funding and insufficient protected time to engage in research activities.
AACI Applauds Biden/Harris Inauguration, Readies for Administration’s Renewed Focus on Cancer

The Association of American Cancer Institutes congratulates President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration and pledges its strong support of their efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic and promote cancer research,...
Contacts

Jaime Anderson
Communications and Scientific Events Manager

 jaime@aaci-cancer.org

412-647-3845

Emily Stimmel
Communications and External Relations Manager

 emily@aaci-cancer.org

412 647-0504

Chris Zurawsky
Director, Communications and Public Affairs

 chris@aaci-cancer.org

412-802-6775
