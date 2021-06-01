Our News on Newswise
Lerman Takes the Reins as AACI President
USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center Director Caryn Lerman, PhD, is the new president of the Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI). She begins her two-year term early due to Karen E. Knudsen, MBA, PhD, stepping down to become the new...
1-Jun-2021
Karen E. Knudsen to Step Down as President of Association of American Cancer Institutes
Association of American Institutes (AACI) President Karen E. Knudsen, MBA, PhD, announced today that she is resigning from Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center (SKCC) at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia. She will step down as AACI president and begin a new...
12-Apr-2021
Association of American Cancer Institutes Issues Statement Condemning Racism, Violence
In a formal statement, the Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) condemned racism, discrimination, and gun violence, urging that these issues be confronted as public health crises.
22-Mar-2021
AACI Cancer Disparities Podcast Launches with Inaugural Guest Dr. Norman E. Sharpless
The Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) has launched a new podcast, "Accelerating Equity: Cancer Care for All," hosted by AACI President Dr. Karen E. Knudsen. Her first guest is Dr. Norman E. Sharpless, director of the National Cancer...
17-Mar-2021
Cancer Center Network Sites Can Improve Patient Satisfaction and Outcomes, AACI Survey Finds
In a survey of the status of care across cancer center networks, some of which reach deep into rural areas, the Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) has found that many opportunities exist for such networks to increase patient...
12-Mar-2021
Cancer Organizations Urge Priority Access to COVID-19 Vaccine for Cancer Patients, Survivors
130 cancer centers and other cancer organizations sent a letter to President Joseph R. Biden, key members of his administration, and leading state public health officials to strongly encourage prioritizing patients with cancer and survivors of...
17-Feb-2021
Stable Funding, Protected Time Key for Clinician Investigators to Drive Advances in Cancer Care
A survey by the Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) shows that the work of clinician investigators is hampered by a lack of stable funding and insufficient protected time to engage in research activities.
15-Feb-2021
AACI Applauds Biden/Harris Inauguration, Readies for Administration’s Renewed Focus on Cancer
The Association of American Cancer Institutes congratulates President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration and pledges its strong support of their efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic and promote cancer research,...
20-Jan-2021
