AACI Applauds President Biden’s Revamped Moonshot Goals

Today President Joe Biden announced a relaunch of the White House Cancer Moonshot with a goal of cutting the cancer death rate in half within 25 years.
Understanding Catchment Area Coverage is Key to Mitigating Cancer Health Disparities

The Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) surveyed its members to better understand cancer center catchment area coverage. Results of the survey were published in a manuscript in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.
AACI to Recognize Winn With Inaugural Cancer Health Equity Award

Robert A. Winn, MD, director of VCU Massey Cancer Center, will receive the AACI Cancer Health Equity Award on Wednesday, October 20, during the 2021 AACI/CCAF Annual Meeting.
The Association of American Cancer Institutes to Honor Garber with Distinguished Scientist Award

Judy E. Garber, MD, PhD, FAACR, will receive the AACI Distinguished Scientist Award on Wednesday, October 20, during the 2021 AACI/CCAF Annual Meeting.
AACI Welcomes New Cancer Center and Corporate Members

The Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) welcomes the Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center at Weill Cornell Medicine to its roster, and the newest addition to AACI's Corporate Roundtable is Fulgent Genetics.
AACI Members Choose Winn as President-Elect

Robert Winn, MD, director of VCU Massey Cancer Center, has been elected by the members of the Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) to serve as vice president/president-elect of AACI’s board of directors.
Lerman Takes the Reins as AACI President

USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center Director Caryn Lerman, PhD, is the new president of the Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI). She begins her two-year term early due to Karen E. Knudsen, MBA, PhD, stepping down to become the new...
Karen E. Knudsen to Step Down as President of Association of American Cancer Institutes

Association of American Institutes (AACI) President Karen E. Knudsen, MBA, PhD, announced today that she is resigning from Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center (SKCC) at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia. She will step down as AACI president and begin a new...
Contacts

Jaime Anderson
Communications and Scientific Events Manager

 jaime@aaci-cancer.org

412-647-3845

Emily Stimmel
Communications and External Relations Manager

 emily@aaci-cancer.org

412 647-0504

Chris Zurawsky
Director, Communications and Public Affairs

 chris@aaci-cancer.org

412-802-6775
