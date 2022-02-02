Today President Joe Biden announced a relaunch of the White House Cancer Moonshot with a goal of cutting the cancer death rate in half within 25 years.

Add to Favorites

The Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) surveyed its members to better understand cancer center catchment area coverage. Results of the survey were published in a manuscript in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.

Add to Favorites

Robert A. Winn, MD, director of VCU Massey Cancer Center, will receive the AACI Cancer Health Equity Award on Wednesday, October 20, during the 2021 AACI/CCAF Annual Meeting.

Add to Favorites

Judy E. Garber, MD, PhD, FAACR, will receive the AACI Distinguished Scientist Award on Wednesday, October 20, during the 2021 AACI/CCAF Annual Meeting.

Add to Favorites

The Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) welcomes the Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center at Weill Cornell Medicine to its roster, and the newest addition to AACI's Corporate Roundtable is Fulgent Genetics.

Add to Favorites

Robert Winn, MD, director of VCU Massey Cancer Center, has been elected by the members of the Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) to serve as vice president/president-elect of AACI’s board of directors.

Add to Favorites

USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center Director Caryn Lerman, PhD, is the new president of the Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI). She begins her two-year term early due to Karen E. Knudsen, MBA, PhD, stepping down to become the new...

Add to Favorites

Association of American Institutes (AACI) President Karen E. Knudsen, MBA, PhD, announced today that she is resigning from Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center (SKCC) at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia. She will step down as AACI president and begin a new...

Add to Favorites