The Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists opened registration today for the ADCES21 Virtual Annual Conference, taking place Thursday, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 15. The four-day conference focuses on topics impacting diabetes,...

The Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists Foundation and the Certification Board for Diabetes Care and Education are accepting applications for a one-year mentored postdoctoral fellowship in integrated diabetes management.

Kellie Rodriguez, RN, MSN, MBA, CDCES, was officially recognized today at the meeting of the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES) board of directors as the 2021 president. Rodriguez brings 23 years of experience in diabetes...

The Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists journal The Diabetes Educator is changing its name to The Science of Diabetes Self-Management and Care effective February 2021.

Charles Macfarlane, FACHE, CAE, announced he will retire as chief executive officer of the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES) after eight years in which he oversaw significant strategic initiatives and expansion in the role...

The Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES) today announced the results of a national survey that uncovered people living with diabetes are challenged by tracking information related to their condition over time.

The Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists Foundation and the Certification Board for Diabetes Care and Education are proud to award Julia Blanchette Ph.D., RN, CDCES, a fellowship in integrated diabetes management.

Six key domains outline specific sets of knowledge, skills and abilities critical to the role

