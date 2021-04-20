Our News on Newswise
Registration Opens for ADCES21 Virtual Annual Conference: The Largest Conference Dedicated to Diabetes, Prediabetes and Cardiometabolic Care
The Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists opened registration today for the ADCES21 Virtual Annual Conference, taking place Thursday, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 15. The four-day conference focuses on topics impacting diabetes,...
20-Apr-2021 10:45 AM EDT
Applications open for mentored postdoctoral fellowship in integrated diabetes management
The Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists Foundation and the Certification Board for Diabetes Care and Education are accepting applications for a one-year mentored postdoctoral fellowship in integrated diabetes management.
1-Mar-2021 1:20 PM EST
The Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists announces Kellie Rodriguez as 2021 president
Kellie Rodriguez, RN, MSN, MBA, CDCES, was officially recognized today at the meeting of the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES) board of directors as the 2021 president. Rodriguez brings 23 years of experience in diabetes...
25-Jan-2021 9:00 AM EST
The Diabetes Educator Journal to change name to The Science of Diabetes Self-Management and Care, become online publication
The Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists journal The Diabetes Educator is changing its name to The Science of Diabetes Self-Management and Care effective February 2021.
6-Jan-2021 12:50 PM EST
CEO Charles Macfarlane to retire after leadingAssociation of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists through major strategic initiatives
Charles Macfarlane, FACHE, CAE, announced he will retire as chief executive officer of the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES) after eight years in which he oversaw significant strategic initiatives and expansion in the role...
2-Dec-2020 3:05 PM EST
National Survey Reveals People Living with Diabetes Feel They Are Doing Everything They Can to Manage Their Condition, Yet Believe More Can Be Done
The Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES) today announced the results of a national survey that uncovered people living with diabetes are challenged by tracking information related to their condition over time.
29-Oct-2020 10:50 AM EDT
New Fellowship Recipient to Focus Research on Financial Stress in Young Adults with Diabetes
The Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists Foundation and the Certification Board for Diabetes Care and Education are proud to award Julia Blanchette Ph.D., RN, CDCES, a fellowship in integrated diabetes management.
26-Oct-2020 12:50 PM EDT
ADCES releases core competencies for diabetes care and education specialists
Six key domains outline specific sets of knowledge, skills and abilities critical to the role
25-Aug-2020 9:00 AM EDT
The Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program is struggling with enrollment, but hope remains in diabetes education programs.
28-Oct-2019 12:05 PM EDT
Manage Diabetes and Celebrate, Too: Make Healthy Holidays a Friends and Family Affair
The holidays can be extra stressful for people with diabetes. But with a little extra planning and help from family and friends, anyone can manage their diabetes at a healthy level. AADE has tips to make diabetes management during the holidays a...
5-Nov-2018 7:05 AM EST
Medicare Continues to Put People with Diabetes at Risk
A new survey from the American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE) found that Medicare’s Competitive Bidding Program (CBP) significantly reduced beneficiary choice and access to commonly used diabetes testing supplies, adding to previous...
23-Mar-2017 8:00 AM EDT
Feeling Overwhelmed Trying to Manage Diabetes?
Recognize the signs and symptoms of diabetes distress with these five tips.
23-Feb-2017 3:00 PM EST
Eating Disorders and Diabetes: Experts Discuss @ AADE 2015
As they reach their teens, many with type 1 diabetes discover that the disease provides a secret weapon for losing weight. But it’s dangerous, and can lead to serious medical complications. Diabetes educators and a former diabulImia patient will...
3-Aug-2015 12:05 AM EDT