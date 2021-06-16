Our News on Newswise
Key Areas of Cancer Research to Be Presented by Thought Leaders at Atlantic Health System’s 2021 Annual Review in Oncology Virtual Symposium
Atlantic Health System Cancer Care will continue its tradition of world-class medical education by hosting its 2021 Annual Review in Oncology Virtual Symposium. The symposium, held via Microsoft Teams with free registration, will take place...
7 Studies at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting Presented by Atlantic Health System Cancer Care Physician Researchers
Atlantic Health System Cancer Care physicians are lead or co-authors of seven original studies to be presented and published at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting, held virtually June 4-8. The ASCO annual meeting is the world’s leading venue for...
Atlantic Medical Group doses first patient in U.S. for new gene therapy for phenylketonuria
New treatment could help people with phenylketonuria (PKU), a genetic disorder that prevents people from metabolizing phenylalanine. Newborns are tested for PKU, which, if not diagnosed early, can have devastating effects. Patients with PKU follow a...
Dr. Abhishek Singh to Lead Atlantic Health System’s Heart Success Program
Atlantic Health System has announced that Abhishek Singh, MD, PhD, has been named Medical Director of Atlantic Health System’s Heart Success program, which cares for patients with advanced heart failure. Dr. Singh is triple board-certified in...
Unique Expertise at Overlook Medical Center’s Neuroscience Institute Helps a Young Stroke Victim Triumph
27-year-old Joe Slota suffered a hemorrhagic stroke caused by an arteriovenous malformation (AVM). Strengthened by the love of his family and friends throughout the ordeal, Slota co-authored a book on his experience, "Can't? Just Did!"
Morristown Medical Center Among 1st to Receive American College of Cardiology Transcatheter Valve Certification
Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center has received American College of Cardiology (ACC) Transcatheter Valve Certification, a designation of excellence that recognizes demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients...
What Patients Know About Their Implanted Coronary Stents: Not Enough, According to Morristown Medical Center Study
Fewer than half (48%) of patients receiving a heart stent, or percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), had the provided stent card with them when surveyed at a later date, according to researchers at Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical...
The 8th Annual Joseph Calello Melanoma Scholar, Dr. Charles Balch, to Present “The Surgical Management of Melanoma,” a Virtual Lecture, May 6
Atlantic Health System Cancer Care, in partnership with OncLive, invites health care professionals and others interested in the surgical management of melanoma to a virtual lecture by internationally known melanoma expert Charles M. Balch, MD, FACS,...
10 Things to Know About HPV and Throat Cancer
As we observe World Head and Neck Cancer Day 2020 (July 27), nationally known expert Tom Thomas, MD, MPH, has set out to clear up misunderstandings about how one type of head and neck cancer is related to human papillomavirus (HPV), which has...
27-Jul-2020 4:55 PM EDT
10 Things Women Should Know About Preeclampsia
19-Sep-2019 3:05 PM EDT
First Surgery with ROSA® Brain Robot in New Jersey Performed at Overlook Medical Center
The first surgery in New Jersey using the ROSA Brain robot was performed by Ronald Benitez, MD, chief of endovascular neurosurgery, Overlook Medical Center. Conventional brain surgery for epilepsy requires a craniotomy. Using ROSA Brain, surgeons...
29-Jul-2019 4:00 AM EDT
Replacing Traditional OB/GYN Surgery with Minimally Invasive Procedures Can Shorten Hospital Stays, Allow Same-Day Discharge
Advances in technology are rapidly changing the way many gynecologic conditions and procedures are treated, and the traditional long hospital stays and complicated, invasive procedures requiring weeks of bedrest are being replaced with less...
4-Sep-2018 2:30 PM EDT
Gastrointestinal Cancer Expert Dr. Angela Alistar Wants Public to Be Aware of Pancreatic Cancer’s Warning Signs
Nationally renowned gastrointestinal (GI) cancer physician-scientist Angela Alistar, MD thinks it is critical that everyone learn how to recognize the warning signs of pancreatic cancer. Dr. Alistar is medical director of GI medical oncology at the...
1-Dec-2017 2:00 PM EST