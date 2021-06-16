Atlantic Health System Cancer Care will continue its tradition of world-class medical education by hosting its 2021 Annual Review in Oncology Virtual Symposium. The symposium, held via Microsoft Teams with free registration, will take place...

Atlantic Health System Cancer Care physicians are lead or co-authors of seven original studies to be presented and published at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting, held virtually June 4-8. The ASCO annual meeting is the world’s leading venue for...

New treatment could help people with phenylketonuria (PKU), a genetic disorder that prevents people from metabolizing phenylalanine. Newborns are tested for PKU, which, if not diagnosed early, can have devastating effects. Patients with PKU follow a...

Atlantic Health System has announced that Abhishek Singh, MD, PhD, has been named Medical Director of Atlantic Health System’s Heart Success program, which cares for patients with advanced heart failure. Dr. Singh is triple board-certified in...

27-year-old Joe Slota suffered a hemorrhagic stroke caused by an arteriovenous malformation (AVM). Strengthened by the love of his family and friends throughout the ordeal, Slota co-authored a book on his experience, "Can't? Just Did!"

Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center has received American College of Cardiology (ACC) Transcatheter Valve Certification, a designation of excellence that recognizes demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients...

Fewer than half (48%) of patients receiving a heart stent, or percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), had the provided stent card with them when surveyed at a later date, according to researchers at Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical...

Atlantic Health System Cancer Care, in partnership with OncLive, invites health care professionals and others interested in the surgical management of melanoma to a virtual lecture by internationally known melanoma expert Charles M. Balch, MD, FACS,...

