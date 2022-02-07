Our News on Newswise
The Autoimmune Association Announces New Vice President of Public Policy & Government Affairs
Quardricos Driskell joins executive team to lead efforts to champion patient-first policies
American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association Becomes the Autoimmune Association
To mark its 30-year legacy and global impact on the autoimmune community, today, the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) is pleased to announce its new name: the Autoimmune Association.
American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association Appoints Molly Murray President and CEO
The American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA), the world’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to autoimmune awareness, advocacy, education, and research, appointed Molly Murray, CAE as President and CEO. Murray will lead...
AARDA Approved for a $97,498 Engagement Award for Stakeholder Convenings
The American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) has been approved for a $97,498 funding award through the Eugene Washington PCORI Engagement Awards program, an initiative of the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI).
AARDA Announces Six New Board Members
The American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) announced six new board members and two new advisors to the board. Each will help support AARDA’S mission of improving the lives affected by autoimmune disease, through awareness,...
Top Researchers Identify Areas for Autoimmune Disease Research at AARDA-Hosted Colloquium
The American Autoimmune Related Disease Association (AARDA) hosted the 15th Noel Rose Scientific Colloquium on May 1, 2021, bringing together high-level researchers from different areas and specialties.
"Video: Should I get the COVID-19 if I have an autoimmune disease?"
The approval of COVID-19 vaccines has brought with it hope, excitement, as well as concerns. AARDA is committed to ensuring you have the information you need to make the right decisions for your health. A panel of medical experts will discuss...
Autoimmune Newscast: Should I Get the COVID-19 Vaccine?
The approval of COVID-19 vaccines has brought with it hope, excitement, as well as concerns. AARDA is committed to ensuring you have the information you need to make the right decisions for your health. A panel of medical experts will discuss...
