The Autoimmune Association Announces New Vice President of Public Policy & Government Affairs

Quardricos Driskell joins executive team to lead efforts to champion patient-first policies
American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association Becomes the Autoimmune Association

To mark its 30-year legacy and global impact on the autoimmune community, today, the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) is pleased to announce its new name: the Autoimmune Association.
American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association Appoints Molly Murray President and CEO

The American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA), the world’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to autoimmune awareness, advocacy, education, and research, appointed Molly Murray, CAE as President and CEO. Murray will lead...
AARDA Approved for a $97,498 Engagement Award for Stakeholder Convenings

The American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) has been approved for a $97,498 funding award through the Eugene Washington PCORI Engagement Awards program, an initiative of the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI).
AARDA Announces Six New Board Members

The American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) announced six new board members and two new advisors to the board. Each will help support AARDA’S mission of improving the lives affected by autoimmune disease, through awareness,...
Top Researchers Identify Areas for Autoimmune Disease Research at AARDA-Hosted Colloquium

The American Autoimmune Related Disease Association (AARDA) hosted the 15th Noel Rose Scientific Colloquium on May 1, 2021, bringing together high-level researchers from different areas and specialties.
"Video: Should I get the COVID-19 if I have an autoimmune disease?"

The approval of COVID-19 vaccines has brought with it hope, excitement, as well as concerns. AARDA is committed to ensuring you have the information you need to make the right decisions for your health. A panel of medical experts will discuss...
Autoimmune Newscast: Should I Get the COVID-19 Vaccine?

The approval of COVID-19 vaccines has brought with it hope, excitement, as well as concerns. AARDA is committed to ensuring you have the information you need to make the right decisions for your health. A panel of medical experts will discuss...
About

The Autoimmune Association leads the fight against autoimmune disease by collaborating to improve healthcare, advance research, and support the community through every step of the journey.

Autoimmune Association Leads Sign-On Letter, 64 Patient Groups Ask Congress to Protect Rare Disease Drug Development

Autoimmune Association Leads Sign-On Letter for 2023 NBPP Proposed Rule, Highlights Lack of Language Protecting Copay Assistance

Better Tomorrow, a trusted COVID-19 resource

Vaccines save lives. They also give us the freedom to enjoy some of life’s most precious moments. We are ...
Founder’s Corner: Making of the Autoimmunity + COVID-19 Colloquium

Background on the Noel Rose Scientific Colloquium  For over 23 years, the Autoimmune Association has hoste...
Help us lead the fight against autoimmunity!

Drug Pricing and the Future of Treatment for Autoimmune Patients

Drug Pricing and the Future of Treatment for Autoimmune Patients 2021 is a critical time for patients livin...
Help us Lead the Fight Against Autoimmunity This #GivingTuesday!

Autoimmune Association Releases Statement on EUA for COVID-19 Booster Doses

...
