Debi Kleiman, executive director at the Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship at Babson College, has authored First Pitch: Winning Money, Mentors, and More for Your Startup.

The United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) has honored Babson College Entrepreneurship Professor Emerita Patricia Greene with the Max S. Wortman, Jr. Award for Lifetime Achievement in Entrepreneurship.

More than 100 public and private universities and colleges – including Babson College – have filed an amicus brief to defend the long-standing immigration program known as Optional Practical Training (OPT) that benefits international students...

Babson College is among the 2019 winners of the New England Food Vision Prize from the Henry P. Kendall Foundation, which seeks to encourage college and university campuses in the region to improve the health, sustainability, and vitality of the...

More than half of global family CEOs do not have a formal retirement plan and 70% of global family businesses do not have a formal succession plan, according to the 2019 STEP Global Family Business Survey, The impact of changing demographics on...

For the third consecutive year Babson College has been named an education sponsor for AI World Conference and Expo 2019. The event will run October 23-25, 2019, at Seaport World Trade Center, Boston.

Three finalists have been chosen to compete for upward of $100,000 at Babson College’s biggest pitch competition yet, the ePitch: Second Century Challenge.

For the fifth year in a row, PayScale has named Babson College the top business school in the country for salary potential based on alumni earning.

