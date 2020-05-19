Our News on Newswise
First Pitch, The Definitive Guide to Pitching for Entrepreneurs, Launches Today
Debi Kleiman, executive director at the Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship at Babson College, has authored First Pitch: Winning Money, Mentors, and More for Your Startup.
19-May-2020 10:55 AM EDT
Babson Entrepreneurship Professor Emerita Patricia Greene Receives Max Wortman USASBE Lifetime Achievement Award for Entrepreneurship
The United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) has honored Babson College Entrepreneurship Professor Emerita Patricia Greene with the Max S. Wortman, Jr. Award for Lifetime Achievement in Entrepreneurship.
29-Jan-2020 10:05 AM EST
Babson Joins More Than 100 Colleges Filing “Friend of Court” Brief to Oppose Rollback Of Training Program That Benefits International Students
More than 100 public and private universities and colleges – including Babson College – have filed an amicus brief to defend the long-standing immigration program known as Optional Practical Training (OPT) that benefits international students...
18-Dec-2019 11:35 AM EST
Babson College and Local Colleges Partner with Mountain Dairy to Launch Entrepreneurial Endeavor Designed to Increase Local Food Sourcing on Campus
Babson College is among the 2019 winners of the New England Food Vision Prize from the Henry P. Kendall Foundation, which seeks to encourage college and university campuses in the region to improve the health, sustainability, and vitality of the...
17-Dec-2019 12:10 PM EST
70% Of Global Family Businesses Do Not Have A Formal Succession Plan
More than half of global family CEOs do not have a formal retirement plan and 70% of global family businesses do not have a formal succession plan, according to the 2019 STEP Global Family Business Survey, The impact of changing demographics on...
5-Nov-2019 8:05 AM EST
Babson Named Education Sponsor For AI World Conference & Expo 2019
For the third consecutive year Babson College has been named an education sponsor for AI World Conference and Expo 2019. The event will run October 23-25, 2019, at Seaport World Trade Center, Boston.
16-Oct-2019 11:05 AM EDT
Finalists Named For Babson College's $100,000 ePitch: Second Century Challenge
Three finalists have been chosen to compete for upward of $100,000 at Babson College’s biggest pitch competition yet, the ePitch: Second Century Challenge.
10-Sep-2019 8:05 AM EDT
PayScale Names Babson Top Business School In U.S. For Salary Potential
For the fifth year in a row, PayScale has named Babson College the top business school in the country for salary potential based on alumni earning.
27-Aug-2019 11:05 AM EDT
Babson College Professor Jones Examines Shortcomings Of The World Trade Organization And Possible Solutions
Babson College Economics Professor Dr. Kent Jones has authored Reconstructing the World Trade Organization for the 21st Century − An Institutional Approach.
1-May-2015 9:05 AM EDT