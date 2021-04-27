Our News on Newswise
Discerning molecular interactions may be target of precision medicine for severe COVID-19
Scientific studies rarely focus on long non-coding RNA molecules (lncRNAs), even though they potentially regulate several diseases.
27-Apr-2021
Aspirin use for cardiovascular disease may reduce likelihood of COVID-19 infection
Aspirin is an established, safe, and low-cost medication in long-standing common use in prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases, and in the past a pain relief and fever reducing medication.
11-Mar-2021
Alternating lockdown strategy can help defeat COVID-19 and sustain socio-economic activity
Social distancing - from mobility restrictions to complete lockdowns -- can take many weeks, possibly even months, a potentially devastating outcome for social and economic stability.
24-Feb-2021
Physics can assist with key challenges in artificial intelligence
Current research and applications in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) include several key challenges.
12-Nov-2020
The Brain Learns Completely Differently Than We've Assumed Since the 20th Century
Based on experimental evidence physicists publish revolutionary new theory on brain learning that contradicts the most common assumption in neuroscience, will transform our understanding of brain function, and open new horizons for advanced deep...
20-Mar-2018
Following ISIS Captivity, Yazidi Women Suffering from High Percentage of C-PTSD
From what long-term psychological effects are Yazidi women suffering after being captured, raped, beaten, and locked away by ISIS? A comprehensive study led by Bar-Ilan University researchers has shown that a very high percentage of these women...
31-Jan-2018
International Horizon 2020 Project “LAW-TRAIN" Represented at Two International Conferences
LAW-TRAIN has been successfully presented at Milipol Paris 2017 and CEPOL 2017.
30-Jan-2018
Bar-Ilan University Hosts Israel Model UN Conference
Approximately 250 students from 13 academic institutions throughout the country participated in the national conference of the Israel Model UN Association (IMUNA) hosted by Bar-Ilan University.
30-Jan-2018
