Ramat Gan, Israel

Discerning molecular interactions may be target of precision medicine for severe COVID-19

Scientific studies rarely focus on long non-coding RNA molecules (lncRNAs), even though they potentially regulate several diseases.
Aspirin use for cardiovascular disease may reduce likelihood of COVID-19 infection

Aspirin is an established, safe, and low-cost medication in long-standing common use in prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases, and in the past a pain relief and fever reducing medication.
Alternating lockdown strategy can help defeat COVID-19 and sustain socio-economic activity

Social distancing - from mobility restrictions to complete lockdowns -- can take many weeks, possibly even months, a potentially devastating outcome for social and economic stability.
Physics can assist with key challenges in artificial intelligence

Current research and applications in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) include several key challenges.
The Brain Learns Completely Differently Than We've Assumed Since the 20th Century

Based on experimental evidence physicists publish revolutionary new theory on brain learning that contradicts the most common assumption in neuroscience, will transform our understanding of brain function, and open new horizons for advanced deep...
Following ISIS Captivity, Yazidi Women Suffering from High Percentage of C-PTSD

From what long-term psychological effects are Yazidi women suffering after being captured, raped, beaten, and locked away by ISIS? A comprehensive study led by Bar-Ilan University researchers has shown that a very high percentage of these women...
International Horizon 2020 Project “LAW-TRAIN" Represented at Two International Conferences

LAW-TRAIN has been successfully presented at Milipol Paris 2017 and CEPOL 2017.
Bar-Ilan University Hosts Israel Model UN Conference

Approximately 250 students from 13 academic institutions throughout the country participated in the national conference of the Israel Model UN Association (IMUNA) hosted by Bar-Ilan University.
About

Bar-Ilan University, founded in 1955, is one of Israel's leading institutions of higher education, uniquely combining cutting-ege scientific research with education steeped in Jewish values and social responsibility. From 70 students to close to 19,000, its milestone achievements in the sciences and humanities and all fields of human endeavor have made an indelible imprint on the landscape of the State of Israel. The university has 8 faculties: Jewish Studies, Medicine, Engineering, Law, Life Science, Exact Sciences, Social Sciences, and Humanities. These faculties are active partners in Israel's national science and technology initiatives.

Seeking “Impact beyond Excellence”, BIU is in a vibrant transformational period of creating challenge-driven research centers which embrace practical research designed to change and improve the human experience; adopting innovative instructional methods; intensifying global outreach; and broadening its discourse and dialogue throughout the Jewish world and Israel.

A microcosm of Israeli society, BIU's diverse student body includes both secular and religious; Jews and non-Jews; as well as new immigrants and international visitors. Included within the BIU family, as well, are a multi-faceted academic faculty and administrative staff. Their confluence represents a mosaic of the State of Israel, providing a unique atmosphere for open exchange of ideas and embracement of the "other." Diversity is key on the BIU campus, and tolerance and civility our operating code.

At Bar-Ilan our students learn to assume social responsibility and address challenges facing Israel and the Jewish world. They are provided with an opportunity to learn about Jewish heritage, both formally, though our unique core program of basic Jewish studies which enables students to take academic level courses in Bible, Talmud, Jewish philosophy and Jewish history, and informally, through enriching Jewish experiences available on campus. The Ludwig and Erica Jesselson Institute for Advanced Torah Studies affords BIU students with the opportunity to combine intense, high-level Torah scholarship with their diverse academic training.

Serving as a bridge between Israel's diverse sectors, Bar-Ilan University, with its multicultural campus environment, provides a singular forum for free thought and open discussion.

It is the ability to fuse a reverence for Jewish legacy and heritage with the rigors of academic study which makes Bar-Ilan University like no other.

Contacts

Elana Oberlander
Media Relations Manager

 elanadovrut@gmail.com

+
