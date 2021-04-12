Managers should listen more, be empathetic and be sure they give feedback — even if they cannot solve a problem immediately, according to a Baylor University study that focused on workplace communication during the pandemic. The crisis highlighted...

United Methodist churches — whether the congregation is white or not — have higher attendance when located within white neighborhoods. But racial diversity within a church is associated with higher average attendance over time, according to a...

The United States ranks lowest in overall policies to help support children in lower-income families. A study of 20 developed nations found that more flexible work hours and paid leave are more effective for children’s psychological health than...

Variation in consumption of market-acquired foods outside of the traditional diet — but not in total number of calories burned daily — is reliably related to indigenous Amazonian children’s body fat, according to a Baylor University study that...

A mysterious small marine reptile dating from 150 million years ago has been identified as a new species that may have been capable of diving very deeply. The well-preserved specimen was found in a Late Jurassic deep marine deposit along the English...

Brief “huddles” — rather than a barrage of emails and texts about safety and risk — may be the fastest and simplest way for hospital workers to avoid communication overload as they deal with the flood of COVID-19 cases, a Baylor University...

Cynical hostility is a potential pathway to cardiovascular disease by preventing a healthy response to stress over time, according to a Baylor University study. Hostility generally is associated with increased risk for cardiovascular disease. But...

Racially diverse congregations have nearly tripled in the United States over the past 20 years, according to a Baylor University study. But racial desegregation in American religion still faces difficulties.

