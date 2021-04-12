Our News on Newswise
Workplace Communication Study During Pandemic Finds Managers Should Talk Less, Listen More
Managers should listen more, be empathetic and be sure they give feedback — even if they cannot solve a problem immediately, according to a Baylor University study that focused on workplace communication during the pandemic. The crisis highlighted...
12-Apr-2021
Racial Diversity in a Church Is Associated with Higher Attendance Over Time
United Methodist churches — whether the congregation is white or not — have higher attendance when located within white neighborhoods. But racial diversity within a church is associated with higher average attendance over time, according to a...
29-Mar-2021
United States Ranks Lowest in Overall Policies Aimed at Helping Parents Support Children, Study of 20 Developed Nations Finds
The United States ranks lowest in overall policies to help support children in lower-income families. A study of 20 developed nations found that more flexible work hours and paid leave are more effective for children’s psychological health than...
18-Mar-2021
Changing Diets — Not Lower Physical Activity or Infectious Disease Burden — May Best Explain Global Childhood Obesity Crisis
Variation in consumption of market-acquired foods outside of the traditional diet — but not in total number of calories burned daily — is reliably related to indigenous Amazonian children’s body fat, according to a Baylor University study that...
13-Jan-2021
Prehistoric ‘Sea Dragon’ Discovered on the English Channel Coast Is Identified as a New Species
A mysterious small marine reptile dating from 150 million years ago has been identified as a new species that may have been capable of diving very deeply. The well-preserved specimen was found in a Late Jurassic deep marine deposit along the English...
8-Dec-2020
Huddles — Not Electronic Communication — May Be the Best Way for Hospital Workers to Cope with Information Glut During COVID-19
Brief “huddles” — rather than a barrage of emails and texts about safety and risk — may be the fastest and simplest way for hospital workers to avoid communication overload as they deal with the flood of COVID-19 cases, a Baylor University...
7-Dec-2020
Cynical Hostility Presents a Potential Pathway to Cardiovascular Disease
Cynical hostility is a potential pathway to cardiovascular disease by preventing a healthy response to stress over time, according to a Baylor University study. Hostility generally is associated with increased risk for cardiovascular disease. But...
12-Nov-2020
Racially Diverse Congregations in U.S. Have Nearly Tripled in the Past 20 Years, Baylor University Study Finds
Racially diverse congregations have nearly tripled in the United States over the past 20 years, according to a Baylor University study. But racial desegregation in American religion still faces difficulties.
11-Nov-2020
As Millions Set Up Work-from-Home Offices for the First Time, Baylor Expert Tells How to Make a Smooth Transition
26-Mar-2020
Public Health Crises — Such as COVID-19 — May Lead to Flare-ups of Dangerous Religious Sentiments, including ‘Scapegoating’
24-Mar-2020
Baylor Gerontology Expert Shares Tips to Care for Aging Population During Coronavirus Pandemic
James Ellor, Ph.D., The Dorothy Barfield Kronzer Endowed Professor in Baylor University’s Diana R. Garland School of Social Work, is an expert on working with older adults as well as disaster behavioral health. He said it’s important in this...
17-Mar-2020
Social Media Spaces Can Be Instruments of God’s Unconditional Love, Theologian Says
9-Jan-2020
Out-of-This-World Research: Fifty Years After the Moon Landing, Lunar Investigator Sets His Sights on Mercury
17-Jul-2019
Pleasant Family Leisure at Home May Satisfy Families More than Fun Together Elsewhere, Baylor Expert Says
31-May-2019
The Storm After the Storm: Scam Contractors Who Prey on Those Suffering After a Natural Disaster
Following a natural disaster or strong storm, there is usually a second wave of potential destruction – scam artists looking to line their pockets.
31-May-2019
The ‘Heaven 11’: Baylor Gospel Music Expert Lists 11 Most Influential Black Gospel Songs
To celebrate African American Music Appreciation Month in June, Robert Darden, former gospel music editor for Billboard Magazine and founder/director of Baylor University’s Black Gospel Music Restoration Project, compiled the “Heaven 11,” a...
31-May-2019