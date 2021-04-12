Waco, TX USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: Pandemiccommunications.jpg

Workplace Communication Study During Pandemic Finds Managers Should Talk Less, Listen More

Managers should listen more, be empathetic and be sure they give feedback — even if they cannot solve a problem immediately, according to a Baylor University study that focused on workplace communication during the pandemic. The crisis highlighted...
12-Apr-2021 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Racial Diversity in a Church Is Associated with Higher Attendance Over Time

United Methodist churches — whether the congregation is white or not — have higher attendance when located within white neighborhoods. But racial diversity within a church is associated with higher average attendance over time, according to a...
29-Mar-2021 6:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: MattAnderssonnew.jpg

United States Ranks Lowest in Overall Policies Aimed at Helping Parents Support Children, Study of 20 Developed Nations Finds

The United States ranks lowest in overall policies to help support children in lower-income families. A study of 20 developed nations found that more flexible work hours and paid leave are more effective for children’s psychological health than...
18-Mar-2021 3:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Amazonianlunch.jpg

Changing Diets — Not Lower Physical Activity or Infectious Disease Burden — May Best Explain Global Childhood Obesity Crisis

Variation in consumption of market-acquired foods outside of the traditional diet — but not in total number of calories burned daily — is reliably related to indigenous Amazonian children’s body fat, according to a Baylor University study that...
13-Jan-2021 3:35 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: ItchthyosaurSteveEtchesphoto.jpg

Prehistoric ‘Sea Dragon’ Discovered on the English Channel Coast Is Identified as a New Species

A mysterious small marine reptile dating from 150 million years ago has been identified as a new species that may have been capable of diving very deeply. The well-preserved specimen was found in a Late Jurassic deep marine deposit along the English...
8-Dec-2020 6:25 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: Huddlesandhospitalworkers.jpg

Huddles — Not Electronic Communication — May Be the Best Way for Hospital Workers to Cope with Information Glut During COVID-19

Brief “huddles” — rather than a barrage of emails and texts about safety and risk — may be the fastest and simplest way for hospital workers to avoid communication overload as they deal with the flood of COVID-19 cases, a Baylor University...
7-Dec-2020 7:30 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: AlexandraTyra.png

Cynical Hostility Presents a Potential Pathway to Cardiovascular Disease

Cynical hostility is a potential pathway to cardiovascular disease by preventing a healthy response to stress over time, according to a Baylor University study. Hostility generally is associated with increased risk for cardiovascular disease. But...
12-Nov-2020 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: Multiracialcongregationgathering.jpg

Racially Diverse Congregations in U.S. Have Nearly Tripled in the Past 20 Years, Baylor University Study Finds

Racially diverse congregations have nearly tripled in the United States over the past 20 years, according to a Baylor University study. But racial desegregation in American religion still faces difficulties.
11-Nov-2020 12:40 PM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Newswise: Homeworkfave.jpg

As Millions Set Up Work-from-Home Offices for the First Time, Baylor Expert Tells How to Make a Smooth Transition

26-Mar-2020 4:35 PM EDT

Newswise: JeffLevinmostrecentandfavephoto.jpg

Public Health Crises — Such as COVID-19 — May Lead to Flare-ups of Dangerous Religious Sentiments, including ‘Scapegoating’

24-Mar-2020 12:30 PM EDT

Newswise: EllorJames.jpg

Baylor Gerontology Expert Shares Tips to Care for Aging Population During Coronavirus Pandemic

James Ellor, Ph.D., The Dorothy Barfield Kronzer Endowed Professor in Baylor University’s Diana R. Garland School of Social Work, is an expert on working with older adults as well as disaster behavioral health. He said it’s important in this...
17-Mar-2020 5:25 PM EDT

Newswise: Gorrellfaveheadshot.jpeg

Social Media Spaces Can Be Instruments of God’s Unconditional Love, Theologian Says

9-Jan-2020 2:05 AM EST

Newswise: Mercury.jpg

Out-of-This-World Research: Fifty Years After the Moon Landing, Lunar Investigator Sets His Sights on Mercury

17-Jul-2019 4:45 PM EDT

Newswise: iStockfamily.jpg

Pleasant Family Leisure at Home May Satisfy Families More than Fun Together Elsewhere, Baylor Expert Says

31-May-2019 4:40 PM EDT

Newswise: iStock-Scam.jpg

The Storm After the Storm: Scam Contractors Who Prey on Those Suffering After a Natural Disaster

Following a natural disaster or strong storm, there is usually a second wave of potential destruction – scam artists looking to line their pockets.
31-May-2019 4:05 PM EDT

Newswise: bgmrp_nmaahc_slide-25fm7h1-768x429.jpg

The ‘Heaven 11’: Baylor Gospel Music Expert Lists 11 Most Influential Black Gospel Songs

To celebrate African American Music Appreciation Month in June, Robert Darden, former gospel music editor for Billboard Magazine and founder/director of Baylor University’s Black Gospel Music Restoration Project, compiled the “Heaven 11,” a...
31-May-2019 1:05 PM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

Baylor University is a private Christian University and a nationally ranked research institution. The University provides a vibrant campus community for more than 19,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship. Chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating University in Texas. Located in Waco, Baylor welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 90 countries to study a broad range of degrees among its 12 nationally recognized academic divisions.

Contacts

Lori Fogleman
Assistant VP, Media & Public Relations
President, administration, admissions, student life, development, libraries

 lori_fogleman@baylor.edu

254-710-6275

Tonya Hudson
Director, Media & Public Relations
DPS/Police, Hard sciences and School of Education

 tonya_hudson@baylor.edu

254-710-4656

CJ Jackson
Director, Communications & Marketing, Business Sch
Business School

 cynthia_jackson@baylor.edu

254-710-7628
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.61992