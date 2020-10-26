Our News on Newswise
Breast cancer screening by age 40 or younger for Black women advise Beaumont researchers
The physicians focused on how Black women dealt with getting screened and unique issues relevant to them. They revealed their findings recently in the Journal of Breast Imaging in “Breast Cancer Screening Recommendations: African American Women...
26-Oct-2020 2:10 PM EDT
Department of Defense awards Beaumont urology researchers $3.86 million
The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded a $3.86 million grant to Beaumont researchers to develop a simple screening tool to speed diagnosis leading to new treatments for a chronic bladder condition, interstitial cystitis. Study participants are...
2-Oct-2020 4:20 PM EDT
Beaumont researcher leads international team studying link between post-operative delirium and later onset of dementia
A collaborative team of researchers from the United Kingdom and the Beaumont Research Institute in Royal Oak, Michigan have been awarded more than $1.67 million by the National Institute on Aging, a division of the U.S. National Institutes of...
25-Sep-2020 8:05 AM EDT
Constant urination ruled her life, now she has finally found relief
These days, many people stay home to stay safe from the coronavirus. Heidi Wenzel has stayed home for the past six months for another reason: to urinate every 15 minutes — dozens and dozens of daily trips to the bathroom.
26-Aug-2020 12:45 PM EDT
Beaumont researchers develop COVID-19 test that can detect virus in saliva, blood or urine in 45 minutes
Rapid test for COVID-19 can help contain the virus and contribute to a successful reopening of the economy
7-Jul-2020 11:40 AM EDT
SINK COVID-19 study: Can common drugs offer 2-step approach to combat deadly virus?
Researchers at Beaumont Health have begun enrolling patients in a new clinical study aimed at treating COVID-19 patients with two common drugs.
6-May-2020 8:15 AM EDT
Researchers: Drug combination could accelerate body’s ability to heal bone fractures
Scientists have discovered a combination of two commonly available drugs could boost the body’s ability to heal bone fractures – accelerating bone formation and healing.
27-Feb-2020 4:30 PM EST
From breast cupcakes to breast surgery
Angela used her experience with breast cancer treatment at Beaumont to help her family, friends and surgeons see the benefits of infusing treatment with humor.
18-Feb-2020 11:15 AM EST
Beaumont Health expert Matthew Sims, M.D. Ph.D., available to speak about President Trump's COVID diagnosis. Dr. Sims is the director of Infectious Disease Research and an experienced media source
2-Oct-2020 3:35 PM EDT
What looked like COVID-19 wasn’t; Beaumont ER doctor’s instinct, tenacity paid off for local business executive
Gary Corbin, 63, dropped a heavy hurricane window shutter, which gashed his leg before it hit the ground. After wintering in Florida, this resident of Grosse Pointe Farms had been helping his significant other close down her Palm Beach Gardens home...
23-Sep-2020 3:45 PM EDT
More people turning to primary care doctors or emergency centers for depression and suicidal thoughts
Beaumont primary care and emergency medicine doctors say many patients see them for care that might surprise you: depression and suicidal thoughts. In fact, national data consistently shows spring and summer to be the most common seasons for...
9-Sep-2019 11:55 AM EDT
Beaumont pediatrician, Rita Patel, M.D.; available to discuss value of measles vaccine at any age.
1-May-2019 1:05 PM EDT
Colorectal surgeon, Harry Wasvary, M.D. of Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, is available to address new #colorectal cancer screening guidelines
30-May-2018 3:50 PM EDT
Beaumont Health vascular surgeon O. William Brown, M.D., available to discuss recovery of Chicago Bears' Zach Miller
1-Nov-2017 12:45 PM EDT
Dr. Lori Warner, Parenting Expert at Beaumont Health, Discusses How Pushy Parents Can Harm Their Children
27-Jun-2016 11:05 AM EDT
"The process of problem-solving & becoming a medical detective was a natural to me," Jeffrey Band, M.D. former #CDCinvestigator @BeaumontHealth division chief, #LegionnairesPioneer
3-Sep-2015 4:05 PM EDTSee All Experts