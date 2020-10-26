The physicians focused on how Black women dealt with getting screened and unique issues relevant to them. They revealed their findings recently in the Journal of Breast Imaging in “Breast Cancer Screening Recommendations: African American Women...

The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded a $3.86 million grant to Beaumont researchers to develop a simple screening tool to speed diagnosis leading to new treatments for a chronic bladder condition, interstitial cystitis. Study participants are...

A collaborative team of researchers from the United Kingdom and the Beaumont Research Institute in Royal Oak, Michigan have been awarded more than $1.67 million by the National Institute on Aging, a division of the U.S. National Institutes of...

These days, many people stay home to stay safe from the coronavirus. Heidi Wenzel has stayed home for the past six months for another reason: to urinate every 15 minutes — dozens and dozens of daily trips to the bathroom.

Rapid test for COVID-19 can help contain the virus and contribute to a successful reopening of the economy

Researchers at Beaumont Health have begun enrolling patients in a new clinical study aimed at treating COVID-19 patients with two common drugs.

Scientists have discovered a combination of two commonly available drugs could boost the body’s ability to heal bone fractures – accelerating bone formation and healing.

Angela used her experience with breast cancer treatment at Beaumont to help her family, friends and surgeons see the benefits of infusing treatment with humor.

