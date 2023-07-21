Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Urbana, IL USA

Renewable solar energy can help purify water, the environment


Let’s see some ID: simulated molecular bouncer helps track protein movement across the nuclear membrane

If the human cell is a nightclub, then the nucleus is a VIP lounge fiercely maintained by the nuclear pore complex. By modeling a dynamic simulation of the NPC, Beckman physicists have theorized as to why some proteins enter the nucleus more readily...
Don't wait, desalinate: new water purification system cuts cost, energy expenses

A water purification system created by researchers at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology separates salt and unnecessary particles with an electrified version of dialysis. Successfully applied to wastewater, the method saves...
The Beckman Institute brings researchers from many disciplines together to collaborate. The result: scientific advances that couldn’t occur any other way.

