Researchers report that about a quarter of localized prostate cancers may demonstrate immunologic traits that suggest a substantial number of patients with prostate cancer may benefit from immunotherapies.

Researchers report on how a diverse cohort of gynecologic cancer patients are affected by financial distress, also called “financial toxicity” in acknowledgment of the health hazards it can pose, in the International Journal of Gynecological...

In a new study published in Nature, Dan Barouch, MD, PhD, Director of BIDMC's Center for Virology and Vaccine Research, and colleagues report on the antibody and cellular immune responses generated by the Ad26.COV2.S vaccine against the original...

In a new study from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center researchers evaluated the immunogenicity of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in pregnant and lactating women who received either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. They found that both vaccines...

May 2021 edition

In a recent perspective article, pathologists outline how the immunome — all of the genes collectively expressed by an individual's immune cells — holds the potential to provide researchers and physicians with unprecedented insight into an...

Researchers have successfully created the first 3D organoid models of the pancreas from human stem cells. This first-of-its-kind organoid model includes both the acinar and ductal structures that play a critical role in the majority of pancreatic...

Study reveals that, while mother-to-newborn transmission of the virus is rare, newborns of expectant mothers with COVID-19 can suffer indirect adverse health risks as a result of worsening maternal COVID-19 illness.

