Our News on Newswise
Immunotherapy May Be Effective For Subset Of Prostate Cancer
Researchers report that about a quarter of localized prostate cancers may demonstrate immunologic traits that suggest a substantial number of patients with prostate cancer may benefit from immunotherapies.
24-Jun-2021 10:10 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Financial toxicity associated with cancer care impacts nearly 50% of women with gynecologic cancer
Researchers report on how a diverse cohort of gynecologic cancer patients are affected by financial distress, also called “financial toxicity” in acknowledgment of the health hazards it can pose, in the International Journal of Gynecological...
11-Jun-2021 11:15 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine Generates Robust Immune Responses Against COVID-19 Variants
In a new study published in Nature, Dan Barouch, MD, PhD, Director of BIDMC's Center for Virology and Vaccine Research, and colleagues report on the antibody and cellular immune responses generated by the Ad26.COV2.S vaccine against the original...
9-Jun-2021 7:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines are Immunogenic in Pregnant and Lactating Women, Including Against Viral Variants
In a new study from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center researchers evaluated the immunogenicity of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in pregnant and lactating women who received either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. They found that both vaccines...
13-May-2021 11:35 AM EDT Add to Favorites
BIDMC’s Research & Health News Digest: May 2021
May 2021 edition
5-May-2021 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Immunomics: A Conversation on the Future of Diagnostics with Ramy Arnaout
In a recent perspective article, pathologists outline how the immunome — all of the genes collectively expressed by an individual's immune cells — holds the potential to provide researchers and physicians with unprecedented insight into an...
4-May-2021 11:35 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Scientists create first-of-its-kind 3D organoid model of the human pancreas
Researchers have successfully created the first 3D organoid models of the pancreas from human stem cells. This first-of-its-kind organoid model includes both the acinar and ductal structures that play a critical role in the majority of pancreatic...
28-Apr-2021 11:25 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Researchers find COVID-19 mother-to-newborn infection rates are low, but indirect risks exist
Study reveals that, while mother-to-newborn transmission of the virus is rare, newborns of expectant mothers with COVID-19 can suffer indirect adverse health risks as a result of worsening maternal COVID-19 illness.
23-Apr-2021 11:10 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News