New Fossil Discovery From Israel Points to Complicated Evolutionary Process
Analysis of recently discovered fossils found in Israel suggest that interactions between different human species were more complex than previously believed, according to a team of researchers including Binghamton University anthropology professor...
22-Jun-2021 2:40 PM EDT
Political Variables Carried More Weight Than Healthcare in Government Response to COVID-19
Political institutions such as the timing of elections and presidentialism had a larger influence on COVID-19 strategies than the institutions organizing national healthcare, according to a research team led by a professor at Binghamton University,...
22-Jun-2021 12:30 PM EDT
Mental Well-Being Higher in the Summer vs. Fall
Mental distress tends to be lower in the summer when compared to the fall, according to new research from Binghamton University, State University of New York.
22-Jun-2021 9:05 AM EDT
National Geographic Society grant to fund research into Easter Island
Binghamton University anthropologists Robert DiNapoli and Carl Lipo received a $60,280 grant from the National Geographic Society’s Committee for Research and Exploration to explore how ancient populations managed freshwater scarcity.
16-Jun-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Psychologists identify 18 best measures to assess intimate partner violence
Millions of people experience intimate partner violence (IPV) in their lifetime and assessment is important in conducting therapy and assisting victims. A team of psychologists at Binghamton University, State University of New York have evaluated...
15-Jun-2021 8:05 AM EDT
Women’s mental health has higher association with dietary factors
Women’s mental health likely has a higher association with dietary factors than men’s, according to new research from Binghamton University, State University of New York.
9-Jun-2021 9:05 AM EDT
180 million Parler posts show discussion dominated by Trump, conservative topics, conspiracy theories
3-Jun-2021 10:55 AM EDT
Does deplatforming work? Research explores effects of banning users from social network platforms
3-Jun-2021 10:45 AM EDT
Establishing Juneteenth As National Holiday is Opportunity to Create "New America"
16-Jun-2021 1:10 PM EDT
Trump’s blog failed because visitors can’t “own the libs”
3-Jun-2021 11:10 AM EDT
6 important things to know about your COVID-19 vaccine card
15-Apr-2021 11:25 AM EDT
Slavery reparations could help United States reclaim moral leadership
14-Apr-2021 1:40 PM EDT
‘Immunity passports’ for COVID-19 must be distributed equitably
3-Mar-2021 10:10 AM EST
Financial expert offer insight on Gamestop short squeeze
1-Feb-2021 9:40 AM EST
Pharmacies to play major role in distributing COVID-19 vaccine, sharing information
26-Jan-2021 2:25 PM EST
Joe Biden gives hope to millions who stutter
21-Jan-2021 9:45 AM EST