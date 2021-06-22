Binghamton, NY USA

New Fossil Discovery From Israel Points to Complicated Evolutionary Process

Analysis of recently discovered fossils found in Israel suggest that interactions between different human species were more complex than previously believed, according to a team of researchers including Binghamton University anthropology professor...
22-Jun-2021

Political Variables Carried More Weight Than Healthcare in Government Response to COVID-19

Political institutions such as the timing of elections and presidentialism had a larger influence on COVID-19 strategies than the institutions organizing national healthcare, according to a research team led by a professor at Binghamton University,...
22-Jun-2021

Mental Well-Being Higher in the Summer vs. Fall

Mental distress tends to be lower in the summer when compared to the fall, according to new research from Binghamton University, State University of New York.
22-Jun-2021

National Geographic Society grant to fund research into Easter Island

Binghamton University anthropologists Robert DiNapoli and Carl Lipo received a $60,280 grant from the National Geographic Society’s Committee for Research and Exploration to explore how ancient populations managed freshwater scarcity.
16-Jun-2021

Psychologists identify 18 best measures to assess intimate partner violence

Millions of people experience intimate partner violence (IPV) in their lifetime and assessment is important in conducting therapy and assisting victims. A team of psychologists at Binghamton University, State University of New York have evaluated...
15-Jun-2021

Women’s mental health has higher association with dietary factors

Women’s mental health likely has a higher association with dietary factors than men’s, according to new research from Binghamton University, State University of New York.
9-Jun-2021

180 million Parler posts show discussion dominated by Trump, conservative topics, conspiracy theories


3-Jun-2021

Does deplatforming work? Research explores effects of banning users from social network platforms


3-Jun-2021


