Our News on Newswise
New Study Shows High Mercury Levels in Indigenous Latin American Women
Women in three Latin American countries who rely on fish for protein and live in proximity to gold mining activity have been found to have elevated mercury levels, according to a new study, Mercury Exposure of Women in Four Latin American Gold...
15-Jun-2021 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Biodiversity Research Institute Announces New Consulting Division: BRI Environmental
Biodiversity Research Institute announces the formation of its new environmental consulting services division—BRI Environmental offering a full suite of services for evaluating and permitting renewable energy development projects, infrastructure...
14-Apr-2021 1:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
The Impact of Mercury in New York State
Biodiversity Research Institute announced that a series of scientific studies that assessed the impact of mercury on air, water, fish, and wildlife in New York State was published in the journal Ecotoxicology, an international journal devoted to...
23-Nov-2020 4:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
Impact of Mercury on North American Songbirds
Fifteen papers have recently been published in a special issue of the journal Ecotoxicology. Findings: at least 58 songbird species show demonstrated effects from mercury. The journal’s October 2020 issue presents results of field, laboratory, and...
15-Oct-2020 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Biodiversity Research Institute Announces First Successful Loon Nesting in Southern Massachusetts in a Century
Biodiversity Research Institute announces the successful results of its long-term loon translocation and restoration project Restore the Call: A male loon chick that was translocated in 2015 from New York to Massachusetts returned in 2018 to the...
8-Jul-2020 2:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
BRI Publishes Results of Loon Study After North Cape Oil Spill
Biodiversity Research Institute (BRI) announces the publication of the scientific paper Restoration of common loons following the North Cape Oil Spill, Rhode Island, USA, in the journal Science of the Total Environment (now available online). This...
19-Sep-2019 2:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Biodiversity Research Institute Announces Critical Findings From 5-Year Restore the Call Loon Research Study
Biodiversity Research Institute (BRI) announces results of its five-year loon study Restore the Call: a male loon chick that was translocated in 2015 from the Adirondack Park Region of New York to the Assawompsett Pond Complex (APC) in southeastern...
5-Jun-2018 2:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
BRI Publishes Chapter in Elsevier's Encyclopedia of the Anthropociene
The chapter, The Effects of Methylmercury on Wildlife: A Comprehensive Review and Approach for Interpretation, authored by BRI Executive Director and Chief Scientist, David Evers, was recently published in Elsevier's Encyclopedia of the...
19-Jan-2018 1:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
See All News