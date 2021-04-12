When it comes to same-sex couples raising children, married couples are more likely to be raising children than cohabiting ones, according to new research by Bowling Green State University.

Evolution and extinction of an ancient mollusk, informs the research of Dr. Peg Yacobucci

Being able to vet surveys and election polls is important for journalists and other media experts, making Dr. Trent Buskirk a very popular person this time of year. Buskirk is the Novak Family Professor of Data Science and the chair of the Applied...

The social distancing of COVID-19 might have its own long-term effects; a Bowling Green State University team of sociologists — Drs. Peggy Giordano, Monica Longmore and Wendy Manning — received a National Science Foundation grant to conduct...

Dr. Xiaohong Tan, an assistant professor of chemistry at Bowling Green State University, has an idea to prevent coronaviruses from infecting humans. His idea merited the National Science Foundation’s approval for a one-year, $200,000 grant to fund...

The idea of freezing a life in ice and thawing it out years, even centuries, later has been used extensively in novels, movies and comics. According to BGSU biology professor Scott Rogers in his new book this concept may be more fact than fiction,...

Bowling Green State University postdoctoral researcher Dr. Rachel Kappler is continuing her dissertation research of ash trees and emerald ash borers to determine the trees’ possible recovery from this invasive beetle that has killed hundreds of...

Dr. Amanda Paule-Koba, associate professor of sport management at BGSU, and her colleague at the University of Arkansas, Dr. Sarah Stokowski, co-edit a new journal, JADE, whose goal is to focus on research into the athletic experience.

