Our News on Newswise
Married same-sex couples more likely to raise kids over cohabiting ones, according to new BGSU research
When it comes to same-sex couples raising children, married couples are more likely to be raising children than cohabiting ones, according to new research by Bowling Green State University.
12-Apr-2021 2:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Fossils may hold clues to climate change, says BGSU paleobiologist
Evolution and extinction of an ancient mollusk, informs the research of Dr. Peg Yacobucci
24-Feb-2021 1:55 PM EST Add to Favorites
BGSU’s Novak Family Professor of Data Science helps journalists understand polls
Being able to vet surveys and election polls is important for journalists and other media experts, making Dr. Trent Buskirk a very popular person this time of year. Buskirk is the Novak Family Professor of Data Science and the chair of the Applied...
13-Aug-2020 8:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Research takes aim at social tool for fighting COVID-19
The social distancing of COVID-19 might have its own long-term effects; a Bowling Green State University team of sociologists — Drs. Peggy Giordano, Monica Longmore and Wendy Manning — received a National Science Foundation grant to conduct...
14-May-2020 3:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Researcher receives NSF grant to look into how to prevent coronaviruses from infecting humans
Dr. Xiaohong Tan, an assistant professor of chemistry at Bowling Green State University, has an idea to prevent coronaviruses from infecting humans. His idea merited the National Science Foundation’s approval for a one-year, $200,000 grant to fund...
12-May-2020 9:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Rogers examines the effects of ancient microbes in new book
The idea of freezing a life in ice and thawing it out years, even centuries, later has been used extensively in novels, movies and comics. According to BGSU biology professor Scott Rogers in his new book this concept may be more fact than fiction,...
6-Nov-2019 1:50 PM EST Add to Favorites
Fighting back against the emerald ash borer
Bowling Green State University postdoctoral researcher Dr. Rachel Kappler is continuing her dissertation research of ash trees and emerald ash borers to determine the trees’ possible recovery from this invasive beetle that has killed hundreds of...
13-Aug-2019 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Academic Pair Fills Gap in Sport-Management Research
Dr. Amanda Paule-Koba, associate professor of sport management at BGSU, and her colleague at the University of Arkansas, Dr. Sarah Stokowski, co-edit a new journal, JADE, whose goal is to focus on research into the athletic experience.
28-May-2019 5:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Trillions of cicadas are beginning to emerge across the U.S. and one Bowling Green State University expert is available to add insight, context to your reporting
19-May-2021 11:25 AM EDT
BGSU’s Davis named to global steering committee for harmful algal blooms
Dr. Timothy Davis, the Patrick L. & Debra (Scheetz) Ryan Endowed Professor at BGSU, was one of nine international researchers recently named to the Scientific Steering Committee (SSC) for GlobalHAB, an international program that is jointly sponsored...
27-Jul-2020 8:55 AM EDT
Political expert on Kanye West's presidential campaign announcement and the connection between entertainment and political preferences
7-Jul-2020 7:00 AM EDT
Family demographer available to talk about COVID-19 impact on health of families
1-Jun-2020 11:55 AM EDT
Fitness Goals This Winter? Get a Personal Trainer.
At the start of every new year, gyms fill with patrons who have fitness aspirations. But by February, the gyms are mostly empty. There’s a way to avoid this, says Nathan Peters: hire a personal trainer.
20-Dec-2019 8:05 AM EST
Expert in volcano tourism available to talk about safety concerns, recent deaths
19-Dec-2019 10:15 AM EST
Bowling Green State University joins the world in mourning the loss of Rock-and-Roll Hall of Famer Ric Ocasek, a BGSU student in the ’60s.
16-Sep-2019 1:05 PM EDT
Wallach Invited to Speak on Continued Relevance of Recording Studios
Dr. Jeremy Wallach, a BGSU professor of popular culture and expert on popular music and globalization, was invited to Venice, Italy, for the annual “Music and Musicology in the 21st Century” conference. He presented on the soulful experience of...
15-Apr-2019 4:40 PM EDT