Break Through Cancer Announces $50M in Grants to Empower Researchers from Five Top Cancer Research Centers to Work as One

Today, one year after its founding, Break Through Cancer announced $50 million in grants to support several cutting-edge research projects using a novel “TeamLab” structure—designed to maximize interdisciplinary collaboration among researchers...
Contacts

Kelly Faville
Public Relations/Marketing Communications Professional

 kelly@jnccom.net

9786216667

Kari McHugh
Chief Communications Officer

 KM@breakthroughcancer.org

