Learn how campuses across the CSU continue to lead efforts in wildfire research, management and workforce preparation across multiple disciplines.

Campuses take part in $4.5 million partnership to better align preschool teacher preparation programs with California standards and diversify workforce.

The CSU pledges to be a Vaccine Champion University as part of new White House effort aimed at increasing vaccinations for younger Americans.

As the CSU shapes the bright minds of our future, those minds are already working to lead California, the nation and the world to a better tomorrow. The 35th Annual CSU Student Research Competition, hosted by California State Polytechnic University,...

Meet just a few remarkable graduates from the class of 2021, many of whom overcame significant challenges on their path to earning a degree, and learn how they plan to pay it forward.

LGBTQIA awareness is always in season, but during Pride Month in June, there's a heightened sense of visibility and community. These CSU faculty members, students, alumni and staff are committ​ed to breaking down closet doors year-round.​

Mental Health First Aid training program empowers CSU faculty to become mental health allies for students.

On the eve of graduation, five CSU students reflect on their transformational time on campus, the wisdom they’ve gained and the insight they’ll take with them.

