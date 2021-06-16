Our News on Newswise
Preparing for the Fires
Learn how campuses across the CSU continue to lead efforts in wildfire research, management and workforce preparation across multiple disciplines.
16-Jun-2021 6:05 PM EDT
CSU Joins Effort to Boost Early Childhood Education in California
Campuses take part in $4.5 million partnership to better align preschool teacher preparation programs with California standards and diversify workforce.
15-Jun-2021 4:05 PM EDT
CSU Campuses Join COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge
The CSU pledges to be a Vaccine Champion University as part of new White House effort aimed at increasing vaccinations for younger Americans.
10-Jun-2021 5:25 PM EDT
Great Minds, Big Ideas
As the CSU shapes the bright minds of our future, those minds are already working to lead California, the nation and the world to a better tomorrow. The 35th Annual CSU Student Research Competition, hosted by California State Polytechnic University,...
10-Jun-2021 5:05 PM EDT
True Grit: Remarkable Grads of 2021
Meet just a few remarkable graduates from the class of 2021, many of whom overcame significant challenges on their path to earning a degree, and learn how they plan to pay it forward.
4-Jun-2021 6:05 PM EDT
30 Days of Pride
LGBTQIA awareness is always in season, but during Pride Month in June, there's a heightened sense of visibility and community. These CSU faculty members, students, alumni and staff are committed to breaking down closet doors year-round.
3-Jun-2021 2:05 PM EDT
First Responders for Mental Health Challenges
Mental Health First Aid training program empowers CSU faculty to become mental health allies for students.
28-May-2021 1:15 PM EDT
A Letter to My Freshman Self
On the eve of graduation, five CSU students reflect on their transformational time on campus, the wisdom they’ve gained and the insight they’ll take with them.
24-May-2021 6:20 PM EDT
Creating Critical News Consumers
In times of political and societal turmoil, misinformation abounds. From deepfakes to viral conspiracy theories, how do we trust the media we consume is truthful? Education may be the best defense in creating critical information consumers in...
19-Oct-2020 12:25 PM EDT
Earth Day 2020: The Human Element
Fifty years ago, San José State University alumnus and Wisconsin senator Gaylord Nelson established the first Earth Day, which took place across the country on April 22. But what does Earth Day 2020 look like in the midst of...
20-Apr-2020 11:55 AM EDT
8 Ways to Make 2020 Your Best Year Ever
Here's a resolution we can all keep: Make 2020 the year you decide never to set a resolution again. Instead, consider following some of the sage advice about living wisely and well from CSU faculty experts in psychology, gerontology and palliative...
7-Jan-2020 4:05 AM EST
5 Things You Might Not Know About Studying Online
More than 118,000 CSU students are currently enrolled in at least one online class, yet misconceptions persist about online education. New to the idea? Here are five factors you might not know.
17-Aug-2018 1:30 PM EDT
4 Things You Should Be Doing to Avoid Exercise Injuries
Dr. Pablo Costa, a leading researcher and assistant professor at CSU Fullerton, says these habits could avoid some of the most common sprains and strains.
10-Aug-2018 1:05 PM EDT
Is It Time to Put Down Your Phone?
San Francisco State professors say there’s a strong link between digital addiction — especially in the form of compulsive smartphone use — and anxiety and depression.
2-May-2018 4:00 PM EDT
“at Stanislaus State, We’re Training Our Students to Be Leaders in the Nursing Industry.”
Every day, James Bowles uses 15 years of military medical experience to lead Stanislaus State’s renowned nursing simulation program. In the process he’s helping to prepare hundreds of students to change health care as we know it.
29-Mar-2018 5:00 AM EDT
What You Don’t Know About Valley Fever Could Hurt You
CSU Bakersfield microbiology professor Antje Lauer says the state is tracking toward an epidemic of the infectious lung disease.
6-Mar-2018 3:05 PM EST