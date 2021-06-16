Long Beach, CA USA

Newswise: CSU_HolyFire_pr-1-1.jpg

Preparing for the Fires

Learn how campuses across the CSU continue to lead efforts in wildfire research, management and workforce preparation across multiple disciplines.
16-Jun-2021 6:05 PM EDT

Newswise: 3DqripAPEdSacState.jpg

CSU Joins Effort to Boost Early Childhood Education in California

Campuses take part in $4.5 million partnership to better align preschool teacher preparation programs with California standards and diversify workforce.
15-Jun-2021 4:05 PM EDT

Newswise: FresnoSTateVaxImage2.jpg

CSU Campuses Join COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge

The CSU pledges to be a Vaccine Champion University as part of new White House effort aimed at increasing vaccinations for younger Americans.
10-Jun-2021 5:25 PM EDT

Newswise: Research-Competition-Hero.jpg

Great Minds, Big Ideas

As the CSU shapes the bright minds of our future, those minds are already working to lead California, the nation and the world to a better tomorrow. The 35th Annual CSU Student Research Competition, hosted by California State Polytechnic University,...
10-Jun-2021 5:05 PM EDT

Newswise: Untitled%20design%20-%202021-06-04T102840.688.png

True Grit: Remarkable Grads of 2021

Meet just a few remarkable graduates from the class of 2021, many of whom overcame significant challenges on their path to earning a degree, and learn how they plan to pay it forward.
4-Jun-2021 6:05 PM EDT

Newswise: pride-homepage-slider.jpg

30 Days of Pride

LGBTQIA awareness is always in season, but during Pride Month in June, there's a heightened sense of visibility and community. These CSU faculty members, students, alumni and staff are committ​ed to breaking down closet doors year-round.​
3-Jun-2021 2:05 PM EDT

Newswise: graphic-Ali-Tyyeb-CSULA.png

First Responders for Mental Health Challenges

Mental Health First Aid training program empowers CSU faculty to become mental health allies for students.
28-May-2021 1:15 PM EDT

Newswise: Letter-Freshman-Hero.jpg

A Letter to My Freshman Self

On the eve of graduation, five CSU students reflect on their transformational time on campus, the wisdom they’ve gained and the insight they’ll take with them.
24-May-2021 6:20 PM EDT


Newswise: CSUF-studying2020.jpg

Creating Critical News Consumers

​​In times of political and societal turmoil, misinformation abounds. From deepfakes to viral conspiracy theories, how do we trust the media we consume is truthful? Education may be the best defense in creating critical information consumers in...
19-Oct-2020 12:25 PM EDT

Earth Day 2020: The Human Element

​​​​​​​Fifty years ago, San José State University​ alumnus and Wisconsin senator Gaylord Nelson established the first Earth Day, which took place across the country on April 22. But what does Earth Day 2020 look like in the midst of...
20-Apr-2020 11:55 AM EDT

Newswise: resolutions-hero.jpg

8 Ways to Make 2020 Your Best Year Ever

Here's a resolution we can all keep: Make 2020 the year you decide never to set a resolution again. Instead, consider following some of the sage advice about living wisely and well from CSU faculty experts in psychology, gerontology and palliative...
7-Jan-2020 4:05 AM EST

Newswise: OnlineEducation1.jpg

5 Things You Might Not Know About Studying Online

More than 118,000 CSU students are currently enrolled in at least one online class, yet misconceptions persist about online education. New to the idea? Here are five factors you might not know.
17-Aug-2018 1:30 PM EDT

Newswise: 8903974751_990ed46163_k.jpg

4 Things You Should Be Doing to Avoid Exercise Injuries

Dr. Pablo Costa, a leading researcher and assistant professor at CSU Fullerton, says these habits could avoid some of the most common sprains and strains.
10-Aug-2018 1:05 PM EDT

Newswise: StudentsStudyingOnCampus-Fresno.jpg

Is It Time to Put Down Your Phone?

San Francisco State professors say there’s a strong link between digital addiction — especially in the form of compulsive smartphone use — and anxiety and depression.
2-May-2018 4:00 PM EDT

Newswise: james-fullwidth.jpg

“at Stanislaus State, We’re Training Our Students to Be Leaders in the Nursing Industry.”

Every day, James Bowles uses 15 years of military medical experience to lead Stanislaus State’s renowned nursing simulation program. In the process he’s helping to prepare hundreds of students to change health care as we know it.
29-Mar-2018 5:00 AM EDT

Newswise: ValleyFever.jpg

What You Don’t Know About Valley Fever Could Hurt You

CSU Bakersfield microbiology professor Antje Lauer says the state is tracking toward an epidemic of the infectious lung disease.
6-Mar-2018 3:05 PM EST

About

The California State University is the largest system of four-year higher education in the country, with 23 campuses, 53,000 faculty and staff and 486,000 students. Half of the CSU's students transfer from California community colleges. Created in 1960, the mission of the CSU is to provide high-quality, affordable education to meet the ever-changing needs of California. With its commitment to quality, opportunity, and student success, the CSU is renowned for superb teaching, innovative research and for producing job-ready graduates. Each year, the CSU awards nearly 129,000 degrees. One in every 20 Americans holding a college degree is a graduate of the CSU and our alumni are 3.8 million strong.

Contacts

Toni Molle
Director, Public Affairs

 tmolle@calstate.edu

562-951-4834

Hazel Kelly
Public Affairs Manager CSU Office of the Chancellor

 hkelly@calstate.edu

562-951-4802

Christianne Salvador
Media Contact

 csalvador@calstate.edu

562-951-4800
