Carson, CA USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

CSU Dominguez Hills to Host COVID-19 Vaccination Pop-Up Clinic Feb. 16

CSUDH is partnering with Rite Aid to bring this vaccination clinic to campus to make it easier for everyone to get vaccinated and stop the spread of COVID-19.
4-Feb-2022 1:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 61fc2e05039f9_Economic-Mobility-Ranking-feature.jpg

CSU Dominguez Hills Ranked Second in the Nation for Economic Mobility

A new report from public policy think tank Third Way has ranked California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) second in the United States for economic mobility, with six CSU campuses in total claiming the top ten spots. The report utilized...
3-Feb-2022 2:45 PM EST Add to Favorites

Using crowd-sourced low-cost sensors in a land use regression of ambient fine particulate matter in 6 US cities


27-Jan-2022 1:55 PM EST Add to Favorites

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Toyota taps CSUDH students to bring kids’ dream cars to life

Each year, children aged 4-15 enter the Toyota Dream Car Contest, drawing fantastical images that illustrate the car of their dreams. CSUDH students transformed the 2D drawings into 3D models in campus fabrication labs. The works are now on exhibit...
18-Jan-2022 5:25 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 21fa-coe-grant-news-1140x640-ver03-01.jpg

CSUDH receives largest single donation in university history from Snap Inc.

The $5 million gift from Snap Inc. will be for the creation and endowment of a new institute focused on addressing equity gaps in computing education.
4-Nov-2021 12:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 2021-economic-panel-750x420.png

South Bay Economic Forecast is Optimistic, with Caveats

The 7th annual South Bay Economic Forecast conference at CSU Dominguez Hills explored the economic outlook for the South Bay region, the state of California, and the nation.
1-Nov-2021 8:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

CSU Dominguez Hills is Named 2021 Hispanic-Serving Institution Leader by Fulbright Program

CSUDH is one of 35 HSIs to receive this distinction, which recognizes the noteworthy engagement that selected HSIs have achieved with the Fulbright Program – the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program – during...
27-Oct-2021 3:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: toni-scott.jpg

CSU Dominguez Hills Presents “Transcend,” a Multimedia Exhibition by Visual Artist Toni Scott

“Transcend” features paintings and sculptural works that reimagine our differences and celebrate our shared experiences of being human.
26-Oct-2021 11:35 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Newswise: 61b8e84074411_healthy-choices-v2.jpg

How to make healthy choices when it comes to eating, drinking, and staying positive during the holidays

14-Dec-2021 2:15 PM EST

Author of “Understanding Terrorism” and “Understanding Homeland Security” discusses 9/11 anniversary, 20 years of the War on Terror, and future threats to the U.S.

6-Sep-2021 3:00 PM EDT

Newswise: Excerpt-2.jpg

‘Love Demystified’ Author Offers Advice for Would-Be Valentines

In “Love Demystified” Palmer offers tips and techniques that she says can be applied during any stage of a loving relationship, from finding new love or fixing a current relationship, to falling in love again after a loss.
6-Feb-2018 11:05 AM EST

Newswise: AndersonCooperandLarryRosenslider.jpg

Professors Discuss Consequences of 'Brain-Hacking' Software for Smartphones

Anderson Cooper visited CSU Dominguez Hills for story about the effects of habit-forming smartphone applications.
11-Apr-2017 2:05 PM EDT

Newswise: Matt-Mutchler-slider.jpg

Professor Examines HIV Prevention with a Focus on Communication Among Young Black Gay and Bisexual Men and Their Friends

Professor of sociology Matt G. Mutchler’s research over the past 20 years into HIV prevention and treatment issues, especially within the African American community, has garnered him more than 15 external research awards and respect as an expert...
22-Feb-2017 3:05 PM EST

Newswise: FutureForumCyberSecuritypanel2.jpg

CSU Dominguez Hills Presents LAEDC’s ‘Future Forums: Cyber Security’

Leaders in digital technology, education, business, and city governance gathered in El Segundo Dec. 14 for Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation’s (LAEDC) Future Forums: Cyber Security to address society’s increasing vulnerability...
5-Jan-2017 5:05 PM EST

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

Youtube feed not yet configured. Is this your Newswise member page? Contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

About

With approximately 17,000 students, many who are first in their families to attend college, California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) provides high quality academic programs to students who aspire to succeed and thrive in a complex, global society. A leader in fostering a college-focused culture in the urban communities it serves, the university offers a proven path to opportunity and social equity and is a national laboratory and model for student access and success.

Contacts

Amy Bentley-Smith
Director

 abentleysmith@csudh.edu

310-243-2455

Lilly McKibbin
Media Relations Specialist

 lmckibbin@csudh.edu

(310) 243-2034
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.20506