CSUDH is partnering with Rite Aid to bring this vaccination clinic to campus to make it easier for everyone to get vaccinated and stop the spread of COVID-19.

A new report from public policy think tank Third Way has ranked California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) second in the United States for economic mobility, with six CSU campuses in total claiming the top ten spots. The report utilized...

Each year, children aged 4-15 enter the Toyota Dream Car Contest, drawing fantastical images that illustrate the car of their dreams. CSUDH students transformed the 2D drawings into 3D models in campus fabrication labs. The works are now on exhibit...

The $5 million gift from Snap Inc. will be for the creation and endowment of a new institute focused on addressing equity gaps in computing education.

The 7th annual South Bay Economic Forecast conference at CSU Dominguez Hills explored the economic outlook for the South Bay region, the state of California, and the nation.

CSUDH is one of 35 HSIs to receive this distinction, which recognizes the noteworthy engagement that selected HSIs have achieved with the Fulbright Program – the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program – during...

“Transcend” features paintings and sculptural works that reimagine our differences and celebrate our shared experiences of being human.

