CSU Dominguez Hills to Host COVID-19 Vaccination Pop-Up Clinic Feb. 16
CSUDH is partnering with Rite Aid to bring this vaccination clinic to campus to make it easier for everyone to get vaccinated and stop the spread of COVID-19.
4-Feb-2022 1:05 PM EST
CSU Dominguez Hills Ranked Second in the Nation for Economic Mobility
A new report from public policy think tank Third Way has ranked California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) second in the United States for economic mobility, with six CSU campuses in total claiming the top ten spots. The report utilized...
3-Feb-2022 2:45 PM EST
Using crowd-sourced low-cost sensors in a land use regression of ambient fine particulate matter in 6 US cities
27-Jan-2022 1:55 PM EST
Toyota taps CSUDH students to bring kids’ dream cars to life
Each year, children aged 4-15 enter the Toyota Dream Car Contest, drawing fantastical images that illustrate the car of their dreams. CSUDH students transformed the 2D drawings into 3D models in campus fabrication labs. The works are now on exhibit...
18-Jan-2022 5:25 PM EST
CSUDH receives largest single donation in university history from Snap Inc.
The $5 million gift from Snap Inc. will be for the creation and endowment of a new institute focused on addressing equity gaps in computing education.
4-Nov-2021 12:50 PM EDT
South Bay Economic Forecast is Optimistic, with Caveats
The 7th annual South Bay Economic Forecast conference at CSU Dominguez Hills explored the economic outlook for the South Bay region, the state of California, and the nation.
1-Nov-2021 8:05 AM EDT
CSU Dominguez Hills is Named 2021 Hispanic-Serving Institution Leader by Fulbright Program
CSUDH is one of 35 HSIs to receive this distinction, which recognizes the noteworthy engagement that selected HSIs have achieved with the Fulbright Program – the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program – during...
27-Oct-2021 3:25 PM EDT
CSU Dominguez Hills Presents “Transcend,” a Multimedia Exhibition by Visual Artist Toni Scott
“Transcend” features paintings and sculptural works that reimagine our differences and celebrate our shared experiences of being human.
26-Oct-2021 11:35 AM EDT
How to make healthy choices when it comes to eating, drinking, and staying positive during the holidays
14-Dec-2021 2:15 PM EST
Author of “Understanding Terrorism” and “Understanding Homeland Security” discusses 9/11 anniversary, 20 years of the War on Terror, and future threats to the U.S.
6-Sep-2021 3:00 PM EDT
‘Love Demystified’ Author Offers Advice for Would-Be Valentines
In “Love Demystified” Palmer offers tips and techniques that she says can be applied during any stage of a loving relationship, from finding new love or fixing a current relationship, to falling in love again after a loss.
6-Feb-2018 11:05 AM EST
Professors Discuss Consequences of 'Brain-Hacking' Software for Smartphones
Anderson Cooper visited CSU Dominguez Hills for story about the effects of habit-forming smartphone applications.
11-Apr-2017 2:05 PM EDT
Professor Examines HIV Prevention with a Focus on Communication Among Young Black Gay and Bisexual Men and Their Friends
Professor of sociology Matt G. Mutchler’s research over the past 20 years into HIV prevention and treatment issues, especially within the African American community, has garnered him more than 15 external research awards and respect as an expert...
22-Feb-2017 3:05 PM EST
CSU Dominguez Hills Presents LAEDC’s ‘Future Forums: Cyber Security’
Leaders in digital technology, education, business, and city governance gathered in El Segundo Dec. 14 for Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation’s (LAEDC) Future Forums: Cyber Security to address society’s increasing vulnerability...
5-Jan-2017 5:05 PM EST