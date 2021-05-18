Fullerton, CA USA

CSU Researchers Award $1.1 Million in Sea-Level Rise Research Funding to Assist California

Three research projects studying sea-level rise received a total of $1.1 million in funding from California State University Council on Ocean Affairs, Science and Technology (COAST) and California Sea Grant. The grant supports 11 researchers and 20...
18-May-2021

Policing Expert's Studies Show Proposed Bill to Change Required Age, Education for California Cops has Merit

National and California studies by Christine Gardiner, professor of criminal justice at Cal State Fullerton, show college-educated officers are better at documenting investigation, more technology efficient, and may be less resistant to...
21-Dec-2020

Research reveals how magazine censorship in the 50s and 60s laid the foundation for future LGBTQ rights law

Research from Jason Shepard, chair and professor of communications at Cal State Fullerton, highlights how First Amendment law was both a weapon and shield in the expansion of LGBTQ rights, and well before the Stonewall Riots.
24-Oct-2020

Who’s lying, black hair and politics, and can we be civil in 2020: 7 Election Stories Your Subscribers Will Read

Cal State Fullerton scholars with expertise in topics ranging from spotting liars, and the art of debate to local ballot propositions, voting security and virtual debates can offer your continued election coverage new angles and depth.
15-Oct-2020

'Cli-Fi' Literary Genre Puts a Human Face on Climate Change

Nicole Seymour, CSUF associate professor of English, comparative literature and linguistics, curates materials to teach courses focused on climate change and emotions, and climate fiction; helping students analyze benefits and drawbacks of the...
6-Dec-2019

Study by Cal State Fullerton Economists Shows Disneyland Resort Creates $8.5 Billion Economic Impact in Southern California

Cal State Fullerton economists from the Woods Center for Economic Analysis and Forecasting conducted a six-month study to determine Disneyland Resort's economic impact in Southern California.
17-Sep-2019

Framroze Virjee Appointed President of California State University, Fullerton

The California State University Board of Trustees has appointed Framroze “Fram” Virjee to serve as president of California State University, Fullerton. Virjee has served as campus president under a term appointment since December, 2017 and will...
20-Mar-2019

Cyanobacteria Study Seeks to Reveal Evolution of Oxygen on Earth

In Hope Johnson's Dan Black Hall laboratory, she and student researchers are growing cultures of cyanobacteria — bacteria that produces oxygen during photosynthesis.
20-Dec-2018


About Cal State Fullerton: The largest university in the CSU and the only campus in Orange County, Cal State Fullerton offers 110 degree programs, and Division 1 athletics. Recognized as a national model for supporting student success, CSUF excels with innovative, high-impact educational practices, including faculty-student collaborative research, study abroad and competitive internships. Our vibrant and diverse campus is a primary driver of workforce and economic development in the region. CSUF is a top public university known for its success in supporting first-generation and underrepresented students, and preparing all students to become leaders in the global marketplace. Our It Takes a Titan campaign, a five-year $250 million comprehensive fundraising initiative, prioritizes investments in academic innovation, student empowerment, campus transformation and community enrichment. Visit http://www.fullerton.edu/

Chi-Chung Keung
Director, News Media Services

 ckeung@fullerton.edu

657-278-8487

Alice Rodriguez
Administrative Operations Spec

 arodriguez@fullerton.edu

657-278-4849
