Government of Canada creates Centre for Research on Pandemic Preparedness and Health Emergencies
Canada’s health research community responded quickly to the COVID-19 pandemic from the time the first cases were identified in late 2019. Over the past two years, researchers across the country have rallied together to create new scientific...
Government of Canada backs over 5,500 trailblazing Canadian researchers
Prominent and emerging researchers focus on the environment, health, reconciliation, economic development and more
Ask a Scientist: Should I consider getting vaccinated against COVID-19?
Rare Diseases: Not So Rare
February 28th is Rare Disease Day. This day holds special significance for thousands of patients and families as rare diseases are almost certainly the most common disease class affecting children in Canada.
Government of Canada invests in first-of-its-kind research study on the health impacts of inactivity
Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, and the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced an investment of $3.34 million in research to understand the health impacts of extended...
UN and Canada to Present Roadmap for COVID-19 Recovery
The Global Research Collaboration brings research funding agencies, and their collective budget of $100 billion, together with UN entities to map out recovery efforts based on science
CIHR and UN Officials to hold briefing on UN Research Roadmap on the COVID-19 Recovery
Dr. Hoffman will provide an overview of the research priorities in the Roadmap and discuss how socio-economic recovery efforts for COVID-19 can be designed to stimulate equity, resilience, sustainability and progress towards the UN Sustainable...
Six world-class research teams selected to investigate new frontiers in metabolism in health and disease
Ask your COVID-19 Vaccine Questions to CIHR’s Scientific Directors
Be a Donor – Saving lives during COVID-19
Spring forward: What are the health impacts of time change?
Rare diseases: More common than you think
New Year’s resolutions: Staying healthy and active during lockdown
The toll of COVID-19 on elderly Canadians: Loneliness during the holiday season
Spring Ahead: What is the impact of time change on our health?
