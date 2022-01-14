Canada’s health research community responded quickly to the COVID-19 pandemic from the time the first cases were identified in late 2019. Over the past two years, researchers across the country have rallied together to create new scientific...

Prominent and emerging researchers focus on the environment, health, reconciliation, economic development and more

Ask a Scientist: Should I consider getting vaccinated against COVID-19?

February 28th is Rare Disease Day. This day holds special significance for thousands of patients and families as rare diseases are almost certainly the most common disease class affecting children in Canada.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, and the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced an investment of $3.34 million in research to understand the health impacts of extended...

The Global Research Collaboration brings research funding agencies, and their collective budget of $100 billion, together with UN entities to map out recovery efforts based on science

Dr. Hoffman will provide an overview of the research priorities in the Roadmap and discuss how socio-economic recovery efforts for COVID-19 can be designed to stimulate equity, resilience, sustainability and progress towards the UN Sustainable...

