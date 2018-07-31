Organization’s cancer control research programs to continue at UCSF and Stanford

For Some Cancers, Incidence Rates Are Increasing Among All Racial/Ethnic Groups

Vietnamese nail salon workers suffer from acute health effects associated with the chemicals they use in their work, A new survey from the Northern California Cancer Center and the Asian Health Services of Oakland is one of the first such surveys to...

The Northern California Cancer Center's 2008 Cancer Incidence and Mortality in the Greater Bay Area report presents the most updated cancer rates and trends among the diverse racial and ethnic populations in nine San Francisco Bay Area counties.

The Vietnamese REACH for Health Initiative coalition, under the leadership of the Northern California Cancer Center was recently awarded a $2.9 million grant to evaluate the effectiveness of a colorectal cancer lay health worker and media...

The Northern California Cancer Center is conducting a novel inquiry into why disparities exist among certain groups of women diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Northern California Cancer Center strongly supports the passage of three bills in Congress to provide colorectal cancer screening services to everyone in the United States.

Rates of colorectal cancer screening among Vietnamese Americans are lower than those in non-Hispanic whites. The Northern California Cancer Center recommends the development of culturally-specific communication tools to better educate minority...

