Our News on Newswise
Bay Area Cancer Research Institute Disbands After 44 Years
Organization’s cancer control research programs to continue at UCSF and Stanford
31-Jul-2018 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Overall Cancer Cases and Deaths Continue to Decline for the Greater Bay Area
For Some Cancers, Incidence Rates Are Increasing Among All Racial/Ethnic Groups
5-Jun-2018 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Survey of Vietnamese Nail Salon Workers in Alameda County, CA
Vietnamese nail salon workers suffer from acute health effects associated with the chemicals they use in their work, A new survey from the Northern California Cancer Center and the Asian Health Services of Oakland is one of the first such surveys to...
17-May-2008 6:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
2008 Cancer Incidence and Mortality Report
The Northern California Cancer Center's 2008 Cancer Incidence and Mortality in the Greater Bay Area report presents the most updated cancer rates and trends among the diverse racial and ethnic populations in nine San Francisco Bay Area counties.
24-Apr-2008 8:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
$2.9 Million Grant Aims to Reduce Cancer Screening Disparities
The Vietnamese REACH for Health Initiative coalition, under the leadership of the Northern California Cancer Center was recently awarded a $2.9 million grant to evaluate the effectiveness of a colorectal cancer lay health worker and media...
4-Apr-2008 1:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Equality in Breast Cancer Care Study
The Northern California Cancer Center is conducting a novel inquiry into why disparities exist among certain groups of women diagnosed with breast cancer.
20-Mar-2008 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Take Action: Congressional Butt-In Day, March 19, 2008
The Northern California Cancer Center strongly supports the passage of three bills in Congress to provide colorectal cancer screening services to everyone in the United States.
19-Mar-2008 8:45 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Colorectal Cancer in Vietnamese Americans
Rates of colorectal cancer screening among Vietnamese Americans are lower than those in non-Hispanic whites. The Northern California Cancer Center recommends the development of culturally-specific communication tools to better educate minority...
10-Mar-2008 8:45 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News