Bay Area Cancer Research Institute Disbands After 44 Years

Organization’s cancer control research programs to continue at UCSF and Stanford
Overall Cancer Cases and Deaths Continue to Decline for the Greater Bay Area

For Some Cancers, Incidence Rates Are Increasing Among All Racial/Ethnic Groups
Survey of Vietnamese Nail Salon Workers in Alameda County, CA

Vietnamese nail salon workers suffer from acute health effects associated with the chemicals they use in their work, A new survey from the Northern California Cancer Center and the Asian Health Services of Oakland is one of the first such surveys to...
2008 Cancer Incidence and Mortality Report

The Northern California Cancer Center's 2008 Cancer Incidence and Mortality in the Greater Bay Area report presents the most updated cancer rates and trends among the diverse racial and ethnic populations in nine San Francisco Bay Area counties.
$2.9 Million Grant Aims to Reduce Cancer Screening Disparities

The Vietnamese REACH for Health Initiative coalition, under the leadership of the Northern California Cancer Center was recently awarded a $2.9 million grant to evaluate the effectiveness of a colorectal cancer lay health worker and media...
Equality in Breast Cancer Care Study

The Northern California Cancer Center is conducting a novel inquiry into why disparities exist among certain groups of women diagnosed with breast cancer.
Take Action: Congressional Butt-In Day, March 19, 2008

The Northern California Cancer Center strongly supports the passage of three bills in Congress to provide colorectal cancer screening services to everyone in the United States.
Colorectal Cancer in Vietnamese Americans

Rates of colorectal cancer screening among Vietnamese Americans are lower than those in non-Hispanic whites. The Northern California Cancer Center recommends the development of culturally-specific communication tools to better educate minority...
