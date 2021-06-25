Our News on Newswise
El Cancer Research Institute Lanza Su Website Como Centro De InformacióN en EspañOl, en Su Compromiso De Liderar El Cambio Por La Igualdad Racial en El Cuidado De La Salud
El Cancer Research Institute anunció hoy que ha lanzado su primer website en español para conectar a los pacientes hispanos y sus cuidadores con la información más reciente sobre la inmunoterapia contra el cáncer y las opciones de tratamiento.
Cancer Research Institute (CRI) Launches Spanish-Language Resource Hub in Its Commitment to Lead the Change in Racial Health Equity
The Cancer Research Institute (CRI) announced today that is has launched its first-ever Spanish-language information hub to connect Hispanic patients and caregivers with the latest cancer immunotherapy research and treatment options.
Cancer Research Institute Celebrates Ninth Annual Cancer Immunotherapy Month™
Cancer Research Institute celebrates progress in cancer immunotherapy research, announces new initiatives aimed at addressing racial and ethnic disparities in cancer treatment and academic research, during ninth annual Cancer Immunotherapy Month...
Cancer Research Institute and RevImmune Announce Dosing of First Patient in New Phase 2 Study Assessing Therapeutic Benefit of Interleukin-7 in Patients with Cancer and COVID-19
New immunotherapy approach to treating cancer patients with COVID-19 aims to reduce risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms by reinvigorating patients' cellular immune responses
Cancer Research Institute CEO and Director of Scientific Affairs Dr. Jill O’Donnell-Tormey Receives Inaugural Tara Withington Public Service Award from the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer
Award honors individuals and organizations that foster and enhance the field of cancer immunotherapy through increasing public understanding, awareness, research efforts, and/or funding
Combination Drug Strategies Gain Ground in Global Immuno-Oncology Pipeline of PD-1 and PD-L1 Clinical Trials, New Report from Cancer Research Institute Reveals
Analysis update by the nonprofit Cancer Research Institute reveals dramatic growth in PD-1/PD-L1 monoclonal antibody combination cancer treatment strategies in global clinical trial pipeline
Immunotherapy Drug Development Pipeline Continues Significant Growth in 2020 Despite Global Pandemic Impact
Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, there has been a resurgence of interest in immuno-oncology (I-O) preclinical and clinical development, bringing hope to cancer patients and physicians who treat them.
Cancer Research Institute Goes Virtual for Its Immunotherapy Patient Summit Series, Connecting Patients and Caregivers with Leading Experts in Cancer Immunotherapy
Free virtual event October 2-3 connecting cancer patients and caregivers with leading immunotherapy experts and patient advocates treated with immunotherapy
Expert Available for Commentary on Recent FDA Analysis of TNF Blockers
The FDA announced on Aug 4 2009 that tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers used in the treatment of immune disorders carry an increased risk of lymphoma and other cancers in children and adolescents. The discoverer of TNF-alpha, Lloyd J. Old, M.D., a...
PROVENGE Cancer Vaccine Heralds New Dawn in Cancer Therapy
Dendreon's PROVENGE for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer is the first active cellular immunotherapy to prolong patient survival, according to data from a pivotal phase III clinical trial announced at yesterday's AUA annual meeting in...
