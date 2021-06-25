El Cancer Research Institute anunció hoy que ha lanzado su primer website en español para conectar a los pacientes hispanos y sus cuidadores con la información más reciente sobre la inmunoterapia contra el cáncer y las opciones de tratamiento.

The Cancer Research Institute (CRI) announced today that is has launched its first-ever Spanish-language information hub to connect Hispanic patients and caregivers with the latest cancer immunotherapy research and treatment options.

Cancer Research Institute celebrates progress in cancer immunotherapy research, announces new initiatives aimed at addressing racial and ethnic disparities in cancer treatment and academic research, during ninth annual Cancer Immunotherapy Month...

New immunotherapy approach to treating cancer patients with COVID-19 aims to reduce risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms by reinvigorating patients' cellular immune responses

Award honors individuals and organizations that foster and enhance the field of cancer immunotherapy through increasing public understanding, awareness, research efforts, and/or funding

Analysis update by the nonprofit Cancer Research Institute reveals dramatic growth in PD-1/PD-L1 monoclonal antibody combination cancer treatment strategies in global clinical trial pipeline

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, there has been a resurgence of interest in immuno-oncology (I-O) preclinical and clinical development, bringing hope to cancer patients and physicians who treat them.

Free virtual event October 2-3 connecting cancer patients and caregivers with leading immunotherapy experts and patient advocates treated with immunotherapy

