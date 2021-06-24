Our News on Newswise
Positively Battling Scleroderma
Scleroderma has taken both of Lovette Twyman Russell's lungs and the tips of three of her fingers, but not one ounce of her joy in life. For the 58-year-old former triathlete, getting the right treatment for this rare autoimmune disease – which...
24-Jun-2021 11:10 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Cedars-Sinai Awarded $11.99 Million for ALS Clinical Trial
Cedars-Sinai has been awarded $11.99 million by California's stem cell agency to launch a clinical trial testing a potential gene and stem cell therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
23-Jun-2021 10:20 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Nurse Inspires Young Amputee With Surprise Visitor and Hope
Nurses aren’t just heroes at the bedside. Some have a lasting impact long after a patient goes home. Consider orthopaedic nurse Sandra (Sandy) Nahom—and the young amputee patient she helped inspire after a tragic accident.
21-Jun-2021 1:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
California Reopening: Experts Say Keep Masks Handy
This week brings a milestone to pandemic-weary Californians: As of June 15, California public health guidelines that have been in place during the 15 months of the COVID-19 pandemic will be relaxed. Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19...
14-Jun-2021 10:35 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Cedars-Sinai Uses Mock Patient Rooms to Test Hospital Design
Cedars-Sinai architects have a rare opportunity to build a hospital from scratch, and they want to get it right.
14-Jun-2021 10:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Study Finds COVID-19 Vaccines Safe for IBD Patients
Patients with inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) do not appear to have increased risk of side effects from the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, according to a recent Cedars-Sinai study published online and upcoming in print in the American...
8-Jun-2021 6:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Managing Post-Pandemic Social Anxiety
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit more than a year ago, staying home and limiting social interaction became key tools in the fight against the spread of the virus.
7-Jun-2021 1:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Cedars-Sinai Opens Pediatric, Adolescent Gender Wellness Clinic
Cedars-Sinai has opened a clinic for children and adolescents under age 18 who are questioning their gender or experiencing gender dysphoria—marked incongruence and distress between their true gender identity and biological sex. The clinic is run...
2-Jun-2021 10:20 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Expert Available to Explain Pluses, Minuses of First Alzheimer's Treatment
7-Jun-2021 6:35 PM EDT
COVID-19 Crisis: The Psychology of Defiance
Wear a mask. Wash your hands frequently. Don't get together with people outside your own household. After more than 10 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, these messages are starting to sound like background noise.
5-Jan-2021 7:50 AM EST
Pandemic Stress Triggers Skin, Hair Problems
While many felt stressed out from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, others are just now experiencing a delayed physical response to living with stress: hair loss.
16-Nov-2020 11:05 AM EST
Lewy Body Dementia: Q&A with Michele Tagliati, MD
Lewy body dementia, also known as dementia with Lewy bodies, is a relatively frequent but often misunderstood form of dementia, which can cause loss of memory, language and problem-solving ability.
27-Oct-2020 2:40 PM EDT
The Math of Epidemics: Q&A with Dalin Li, PhD
How can epidemics spread so quickly among entire populations? The Newsroom asked an expert, Cedars-Sinai research scientist Dalin Li, PhD, to explain the math behind the spread of COVID-19. Li was the first author of a recent study that showed how...
10-Jun-2020 7:05 AM EDT
Expert Q&A: Cancer, COVID-19 and Mental Health
8-Apr-2020 9:00 AM EDT
Ethics, Jewish Law and the Baseball Cheating Scandal
Has the newly revealed baseball cheating scandal – especially the signal-stealing scheme by the Houston Astros – got you down? Cedars-Sinai ethics and Jewish law experts agree that cheating in the national pastime can be jolting, and offer tips...
20-Jan-2020 9:00 AM EST
3D Mammograms: Are They Worth It?
As 3D mammography, also called digital breast tomosynthesis, has become more available nationwide, a big question many women face is whether they should step up and get one. Are they safe, more effective and for every woman?
8-Oct-2019 8:05 AM EDT