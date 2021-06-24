Scleroderma has taken both of Lovette Twyman Russell's lungs and the tips of three of her fingers, but not one ounce of her joy in life. For the 58-year-old former triathlete, getting the right treatment for this rare autoimmune disease – which...

Cedars-Sinai has been awarded $11.99 million by California's stem cell agency to launch a clinical trial testing a potential gene and stem cell therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Nurses aren’t just heroes at the bedside. Some have a lasting impact long after a patient goes home. Consider orthopaedic nurse Sandra (Sandy) Nahom—and the young amputee patient she helped inspire after a tragic accident.

This week brings a milestone to pandemic-weary Californians: As of June 15, California public health guidelines that have been in place during the 15 months of the COVID-19 pandemic will be relaxed. Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19...

Cedars-Sinai architects have a rare opportunity to build a hospital from scratch, and they want to get it right.

Patients with inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) do not appear to have increased risk of side effects from the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, according to a recent Cedars-Sinai study published online and upcoming in print in the American...

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit more than a year ago, staying home and limiting social interaction became key tools in the fight against the spread of the virus.

Cedars-Sinai has opened a clinic for children and adolescents under age 18 who are questioning their gender or experiencing gender dysphoria—marked incongruence and distress between their true gender identity and biological sex. The clinic is run...

