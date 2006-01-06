Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
Atlanta, GA USA

Iraqi Child in Need Travels to Atlanta for Surgery

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to treat child for Spina Bifida after being found by Georgia Army National Guard's 48th Brigade in Baghdad.
Holiday Safety Advice from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Safe Kids Georgia

Children anticipate few things as eagerly as the holiday season. However, holiday decorations and gifts can cause accidental injuries if not used properly. These and other injuries can be avoided by following a few standard guidelines.
Meningitis Vaccination Recommended for Middle School-Aged Children

The American Academy of Pediatrics and Centers for Disease Control recently released new policy statements recommending routine meningococcal vaccination (MCV4 Menactra(tm)) for certain age groups of children and young adults.
Contacts

Allyson Wright
Manager, Public Relations

 Allyson.wright2@choa.org

404-414-7299
