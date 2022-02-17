A Heart Institute team is developing a new algorithm to guide care for patients with a rare heart defect. Anomalous aortic origin of the coronary artery is a rare congenital heart defect that has drawn increased attention in recent years. That...

A new study from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles reports good news about socioeconomically disadvantaged communities and their response to the pandemic. The study found that—compared to other communities—parents in disadvantaged communities...

A new study at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles independently verified the value of a system that assesses hepatoblastoma risk in children. Hepatoblastoma is a rare childhood liver cancer, usually seen within the first three years of a child’s...

Physicians at CHLA are spearheading efforts to develop a placental registry at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles—banking placental tissue for future research.

Researchers at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles are taking a new and innovative approach to better understanding this important issue. Under a five-year grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, investigators led by Matthew Borzage,...

Echoing the CDC’s new mask guidelines, our expert says any mask beats no mask, but one option is clearly best. The most protective mask you can wear that fits well and that you will wear consistently.

Diagnosed with acute liver failure and her health rapidly deteriorating, it seemed like 11-month-old Lennon would need a miracle to survive. Thanks to a team of specialists at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, she just celebrated her third birthday.

In preliminary studies, CHLA researchers have found that increasing the activity of a specific gene inside T-cells makes the T-cells stronger and longer-lasting. This line of research could lead to broader applications for CAR T-cell therapy in...

