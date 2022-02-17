Our News on Newswise
Anomalous Coronary Arteries in Children: Understanding the Risks
A Heart Institute team is developing a new algorithm to guide care for patients with a rare heart defect. Anomalous aortic origin of the coronary artery is a rare congenital heart defect that has drawn increased attention in recent years. That...
How Socioeconomics May Impact COVID-19-Associated Stress in Youth
A new study from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles reports good news about socioeconomically disadvantaged communities and their response to the pandemic. The study found that—compared to other communities—parents in disadvantaged communities...
Rare Insight: A New Approach Optimizes Hepatoblastoma Cancer Treatment
A new study at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles independently verified the value of a system that assesses hepatoblastoma risk in children. Hepatoblastoma is a rare childhood liver cancer, usually seen within the first three years of a child’s...
Developing a Placental Registry for Research
Physicians at CHLA are spearheading efforts to develop a placental registry at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles—banking placental tissue for future research.
Studying Anesthesia’s Impact on the Developing Brain
Researchers at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles are taking a new and innovative approach to better understanding this important issue. Under a five-year grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, investigators led by Matthew Borzage,...
Wear a Mask—but Choose Wisely
Echoing the CDC’s new mask guidelines, our expert says any mask beats no mask, but one option is clearly best. The most protective mask you can wear that fits well and that you will wear consistently.
A New Liver–and Life—for Lennon
Diagnosed with acute liver failure and her health rapidly deteriorating, it seemed like 11-month-old Lennon would need a miracle to survive. Thanks to a team of specialists at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, she just celebrated her third birthday.
Cancer researcher awarded $2.3 million for research toward improving CAR T-cell therapy
In preliminary studies, CHLA researchers have found that increasing the activity of a specific gene inside T-cells makes the T-cells stronger and longer-lasting. This line of research could lead to broader applications for CAR T-cell therapy in...
Boosting Infant-Family Mental Health in the NICCU
Many neonatal intensive care units offer mental health services that are focused on parents and caregivers. But at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, the innovative Stein Tikun Olam Infant-Family Mental Health Initiative supports mental health for...
What Is the Role of the Neonatal Ross Heart Procedure
CHLA Heart Institute Co-Director Vaughn Starnes, MD, shares his thoughts on the Neonatal Ross Heart Procedure—and the team’s newest data on patient outcomes. This is important news to share for February's American Heart Month.
Improving Care for Babies With Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD)
As part of the BPD Collaborative, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is teaming up to optimize care for babies with chronic lung disease, providing hope for babies with bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD), including those with severe disease.
“Twenty...
Researchers at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles are unraveling the biological mechanism that triggers pain in people with sickle cell disease—and confirming what mothers have been saying all along
Over the course of more than three decades studying sickle cell disease and caring for patients, Thomas Coates, MD, has learned an important lesson: listen to the mothers. It is their detailed accounts of their children’s pain that inspired his...
When Can My Baby Have Solid Food?
A baby’s first year is full of special milestones, including the first time eating solid foods. At around 6 months, most babies can transition to food other than breast milk or formula, but some babies with special needs may not show signs of...
The Mind and Body Connected: Athletes and Mental Health
Achieving peak performance in competitive athletics requires a complex but delicate interplay of skill, physical conditioning, practice, precision, grit and passion. Sometimes, both external and internal factors such as self-doubt, pressure, anxiety...
Talking With Children About Civil Unrest and Other Violence in the News
David J. Schonfeld, MD, FAAP, Director of the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, has some advice on how to navigate conversations with children when community violence and civil unrest dominate...
Four Things You Should Know Before Your Young Athlete Returns to Sports
