CHOP Researchers Define a 3-Tiered Molecular Classification of Pediatric Differentiated Thyroid Cancer, where Fusion Oncogenes Predict the Most Invasive Behavior
Fusion oncogenes, such as RET- and NTRK-gene fusions, are associated with more invasive pediatric thyroid cancers, correlating with the highest risk of metastases and a lower likelihood of achieving remission one year after initial therapy,...
31-Jan-2022 9:45 AM EST
CHOP Researchers Develop New Method for Measuring Movement Behavior in Children with Autism
Researchers have developed a new method of measuring motor imitation, adding to a growing set of computational behavior analysis tools that can detect and characterize motor differences in children with autism.
27-Jan-2022 11:35 AM EST
CHOP Researchers Develop New Clinical Diagnostic Test to Identify Genetic Sources of Mitochondrial Disease
Researchers have developed a comprehensive sequencing test specifically for mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA). This new clinical diagnostic test provides important information as to whether and to what level variations in the mtDNA are present in different...
25-Jan-2022 9:50 AM EST
CHOP Study Finds Infants with Low-Risk Deliveries Should Not Need Antibiotics at Birth
Infants born via uncomplicated cesarean delivery, without labor or membrane rupture before delivery and no concern for infection, should not need antibiotics at birth, according to a study by researchers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia...
10-Jan-2022 2:20 PM EST
Study Shows Climate Change Will Lead to Increase in Kidney Stones
Rising temperatures due to climate change will lead to an increase in cases of kidney stones over the next seven decades, even if measures are put in place to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to a new study by researchers at Children’s...
5-Jan-2022 11:05 AM EST
Aberrant Splicing of CD22 in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Underlies Resistance to Immunotherapy
Aberrant splicing of messenger RNAs encoding surface antigen CD22 leads to downregulation of this protein in pediatric B-lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), rendering malignant cells resistant to the effects of CD22-directed immunotherapies, according...
4-Jan-2022 10:05 AM EST
Family Members of Children with Life-Threatening Conditions 50% to 70% More Likely than Peers to Suffer Mental, Physical Issues
Being the parent or sibling of a child with a life-threatening condition can take a mental and physical toll on other members of the family. A new study is one of the first to empirically measure the extent of this burden on families, with parents...
16-Dec-2021 2:30 PM EST
Study Finds Few Pediatric Providers Discuss Transportation With Their Autistic Patients
A new study found that only 8% of pediatric healthcare and behavioral service providers feel prepared to assess whether their autistic patients are ready to drive. These findings suggest a critical need to develop resources that prepare providers...
16-Dec-2021 9:45 AM EST
CHOP Doctors Available to Speak About New FDA Approved Treatment for Peanut Allergies
3-Feb-2020 12:40 PM EST
More than 150 Experts from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Participate in the 2018 Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting
Over 150 experts from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) will travel to Toronto for this year’s Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) Meeting.
5-May-2018 1:05 AM EDT
Over 50 Experts from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Participate in AAP Annual Meeting
Over 50 experts from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia will address colleagues at this year’s annual meeting of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) on current issues in vaccine education, autism, sports injuries, gastroenterology,...
15-Sep-2017 6:05 AM EDT
Experts from The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Available to Discuss New CDC Prevalence Data, Autism Treatment & Research During Autism Awareness & Acceptance Month
4-Apr-2016 3:05 PM EDT
Experts in Congenital Heart Disease in Children and Adults Will Discuss Field's Challenges
An international group of more than 800 medical experts at the nation’s largest pediatric cardiology conference are discussing challenges in treating congenital heart disease in fetuses, neonates, children and young adults.
11-Feb-2015 4:00 PM EST
Pediatric Concussion Experts at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Comment on Guidelines Released Today on Diagnosing and Managing Pediatric Concussion
Guidelines released today by Canadian pediatric emergency medicine researchers are in line with the work that has been taking place over the past several years at CHOP to help improve pediatric concussion diagnosis and treatment and standardize...
25-Jun-2014 4:20 PM EDT
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Youth Sports-Related Concussion Expert Available To Discuss White House Concussion Summit
28-May-2014 1:00 PM EDT
Expert Media Availability: One Year After Sandy Hook, Are We Doing Enough to Prevent Youth Violence?
10-Dec-2013 8:00 PM EST