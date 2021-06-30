Bangkok, Thailand

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: 2021-ChulaMedLaunchesAutomaticVendingMachines10.jpg

Chula Med Launches Automatic Vending Machines to Sell Chula Medical Innovations

Chula Med has come up with vending machines to provide a convenient way for people to purchase Chula Medical Innovations.
30-Jun-2021 8:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 2021-ChulaStudentsWinPrizesinNationalandInternationalFoodInnovationContests.jpg

Chula Students Win Prizes in National and International Food Innovation Contests

Three student teams from the Department of Food Technology, Faculty of Science, won prizes from the national and international food innovation concept contests.
30-Jun-2021 8:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: banner-AI-Recognition-1024x536.jpg

Human Voice Recognition AI Now a reality — “Thai Speech Emotion Recognition Data Sets and Models” Now Free to Download

Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Engineering and the Faculty of Arts have jointly developed the “Thai Speech Emotion Recognition Data Sets and Models”, now available for free downloads, to help enhance sales operations and service...
27-Jun-2021 11:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: OwnersofSOPetBusinessIdea.jpg

Chula Students Come up with a Business Idea – SOPet, an Online Veterinarian Service

SOPet, an online veterinary clinic and popular startup that gives instant advice on pet issues, is the brainchild of Chula sophomore students in the Bachelor of Arts and Science in Integrated Innovation (BAScii) degree, under CU Innovation Hub – a...
27-Jun-2021 8:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 202-ENG_Cannabis.jpg

Chula Taps into Medical Cannabis and Expands the Product Line

“Cannabis” is a high-value cash crop with immense benefits in medicine, health, nutrition, and beauty. As soon as the Thai government had given the green light, Chulalongkorn was ready to join hands with the private sector and concerning...
27-Jun-2021 8:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 200130820_1666937667028445_609910901993209363_n.jpg

“ChulaCov19” Thailand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Tested on Humans

On June 14, 2021 at Bhumisirimangalanusorn Building, Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, the Thai Red Cross Society, the Faculty of Medicine and the Chula Vaccine Research Center (CVRC), Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University conducted its first...
17-Jun-2021 8:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 2021-ENG_Decoding-Chulas-Rise-to-World-Class-Caliber.jpg

Decoding Chula’s Rise to World-Class Caliber Being Crowned Asia’s Top University in Sustainability

Chula’s President reveals four important factors leading Chula to be named Asia’s No.1 (No. 23 in the world) university for sustainability by THE (Times Higher Education) Impact Rankings 2021 while stressing the local and global impacts of...
11-Jun-2021 8:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 2021-ENG_Call-for-paper---Asian-Law-and-Society.jpg

The 2021 Asian Law and Society Virtual International Conference- Call for Papers

The Faculty of Law, Chulalongkorn University, in collaboration with the Asian Law and Society Association (ALSA), cordially invite all to join the 2021 Asian Law and Society Virtual International Conference on “Law, Crisis and Revival in Asia”...
11-Jun-2021 8:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Newswise: 2021-ENG_Gender-Health-Clinic.jpg

Chula Opens Gender Health Clinic to Serve the Transgender Community

The King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital of the Thai Red Cross Society, together with the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University now features a Gender Health Clinic, a safe space for transgender to get advice about their health problems while...
29-Jun-2021 8:55 AM EDT

Newswise: ChulaSuccessfullyUsesStem-cellTransplantation-4.jpg

First time in Thailand – Chula Successfully Uses Stem-cell Transplantation to Treat Systemic Sclerosis Patients with Pulmonary Fibrosis

April 8, 2021 – The Division of Rheumatology, Department of Medicine, Faculty of Medicine (CU Medi), Chulalongkorn University and King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, the Thai Red Cross Society (Chulalongkorn Hospital), in collaboration with the...
4-May-2021 8:55 AM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

Chulalongkorn University sets the standard as a university of
innovations for society and is listed in the World’s Top 100 Universities for Academic Reputation, in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2021.

The main mission of Chulalongkorn University is to be the center for academic learning and professional excellence. This is in line with the vision of the university’s founder, King Rama VI, who established the university as a tribute to his father, King Rama V.

Through the pursuit, development, dissemination and application of knowledge, Chulalongkorn University works to educate students with professional know-how and research skills, as well as preserve the arts, culture, and values. In addition to academic knowledge and learning, the university hopes to instill in students a sense of morality, social responsibility, and public service.

Contacts

Dharinee Chaiprapal
Director, Chulalongkorn University Communication Center

 Dharinee.C@chula.ac.th

+66 2218 3377

Suradech Panlee
Head of Information Communication Center

 suradech.p@chula.ac.th

+66 2218 3366

Thanita Wangvanichapan
International Communication Officer

 Thanita.W@chula.ac.th

+662 218 3280
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.28858