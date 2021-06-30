Our News on Newswise
Chula Med Launches Automatic Vending Machines to Sell Chula Medical Innovations
Chula Med has come up with vending machines to provide a convenient way for people to purchase Chula Medical Innovations.
30-Jun-2021 8:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Chula Students Win Prizes in National and International Food Innovation Contests
Three student teams from the Department of Food Technology, Faculty of Science, won prizes from the national and international food innovation concept contests.
30-Jun-2021 8:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Human Voice Recognition AI Now a reality — “Thai Speech Emotion Recognition Data Sets and Models” Now Free to Download
Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Engineering and the Faculty of Arts have jointly developed the “Thai Speech Emotion Recognition Data Sets and Models”, now available for free downloads, to help enhance sales operations and service...
27-Jun-2021 11:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Chula Students Come up with a Business Idea – SOPet, an Online Veterinarian Service
SOPet, an online veterinary clinic and popular startup that gives instant advice on pet issues, is the brainchild of Chula sophomore students in the Bachelor of Arts and Science in Integrated Innovation (BAScii) degree, under CU Innovation Hub – a...
27-Jun-2021 8:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Chula Taps into Medical Cannabis and Expands the Product Line
“Cannabis” is a high-value cash crop with immense benefits in medicine, health, nutrition, and beauty. As soon as the Thai government had given the green light, Chulalongkorn was ready to join hands with the private sector and concerning...
27-Jun-2021 8:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites
“ChulaCov19” Thailand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Tested on Humans
On June 14, 2021 at Bhumisirimangalanusorn Building, Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, the Thai Red Cross Society, the Faculty of Medicine and the Chula Vaccine Research Center (CVRC), Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University conducted its first...
17-Jun-2021 8:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Decoding Chula’s Rise to World-Class Caliber Being Crowned Asia’s Top University in Sustainability
Chula’s President reveals four important factors leading Chula to be named Asia’s No.1 (No. 23 in the world) university for sustainability by THE (Times Higher Education) Impact Rankings 2021 while stressing the local and global impacts of...
11-Jun-2021 8:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites
The 2021 Asian Law and Society Virtual International Conference- Call for Papers
The Faculty of Law, Chulalongkorn University, in collaboration with the Asian Law and Society Association (ALSA), cordially invite all to join the 2021 Asian Law and Society Virtual International Conference on “Law, Crisis and Revival in Asia”...
11-Jun-2021 8:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Chula Opens Gender Health Clinic to Serve the Transgender Community
The King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital of the Thai Red Cross Society, together with the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University now features a Gender Health Clinic, a safe space for transgender to get advice about their health problems while...
29-Jun-2021 8:55 AM EDT
First time in Thailand – Chula Successfully Uses Stem-cell Transplantation to Treat Systemic Sclerosis Patients with Pulmonary Fibrosis
April 8, 2021 – The Division of Rheumatology, Department of Medicine, Faculty of Medicine (CU Medi), Chulalongkorn University and King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, the Thai Red Cross Society (Chulalongkorn Hospital), in collaboration with the...
4-May-2021 8:55 AM EDT