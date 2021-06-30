Chula Med has come up with vending machines to provide a convenient way for people to purchase Chula Medical Innovations.

Three student teams from the Department of Food Technology, Faculty of Science, won prizes from the national and international food innovation concept contests.

Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Engineering and the Faculty of Arts have jointly developed the “Thai Speech Emotion Recognition Data Sets and Models”, now available for free downloads, to help enhance sales operations and service...

SOPet, an online veterinary clinic and popular startup that gives instant advice on pet issues, is the brainchild of Chula sophomore students in the Bachelor of Arts and Science in Integrated Innovation (BAScii) degree, under CU Innovation Hub – a...

“Cannabis” is a high-value cash crop with immense benefits in medicine, health, nutrition, and beauty. As soon as the Thai government had given the green light, Chulalongkorn was ready to join hands with the private sector and concerning...

On June 14, 2021 at Bhumisirimangalanusorn Building, Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, the Thai Red Cross Society, the Faculty of Medicine and the Chula Vaccine Research Center (CVRC), Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University conducted its first...

Chula’s President reveals four important factors leading Chula to be named Asia’s No.1 (No. 23 in the world) university for sustainability by THE (Times Higher Education) Impact Rankings 2021 while stressing the local and global impacts of...

The Faculty of Law, Chulalongkorn University, in collaboration with the Asian Law and Society Association (ALSA), cordially invite all to join the 2021 Asian Law and Society Virtual International Conference on “Law, Crisis and Revival in Asia”...

