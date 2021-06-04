Our News on Newswise
Study Shows Combination of Early Reading Programs Provides Skills Needed for Kindergarten Readiness
A study published in the journal Pediatrics shows the combination of two early reading programs had positive effects on preschool students entering kindergarten in Cincinnati Public Schools over a three-year period.
4-Jun-2021 2:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Cincinnati Children’s Develops Model to Help Identify Risk Factors for Reading Difficulties in Children before Kindergarten
Researchers at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center have developed a new framework for different factors influencing how a child’s brain is “wired” to learn to read before kindergarten.
30-Mar-2021 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Cincinnati Children’s Uses New Device to HelpCritically Ill Infants with Kidney Failure
The Cardio-Renal Pediatric Dialysis Emergency Machine (CARPEDIEM) is a new system for patients with acute kidney injury or kidney failure requiring dialysis. This ground-breaking technology is intended to provide continuous renal replacement therapy...
18-Feb-2021 8:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
Study Shows Book Developed at Cincinnati Children’s Helps Identify Risks of Reading Difficulties in Preschool-Age Kids
A study published in the journal Pediatrics expands validation evidence for a new screening tool that directly engages preschool-age children during clinic visits to assess their early literacy skills. The tool, which is the first of its kind, has...
4-Feb-2021 7:45 AM EST Add to Favorites
Cincinnati Children’s Fetal Care Center Special Delivery Unit Launches Expansion
Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and TriHealth are announcing the expansion of the special delivery unit at the Cincinnati Children’s Fetal Care Center.
8-Jul-2020 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Cincinnati Children’s Names Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Relations
Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center today named Visael “Bobby” Rodriguez as its vice president of diversity, inclusion and community relations.
4-Jun-2020 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Cincinnati Children’s and University of Cincinnati Name New Chair of Pediatrics, Chief Medical Officer, Research Foundation Director
Tina L. Cheng, MD, MPH, will be the new chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, the new chief medical officer at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, and director of the Cincinnati...
28-May-2020 7:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Air pollution, racial disparities and COVID-19 mortality
The combination of higher exposure to air pollution and pre-existing health disparities is contributing to higher mortality among minority populations during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to experts at Cincinnati Children's.
8-May-2020 11:45 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Doctors Give Advice to Parents on Selecting a Good Backpack for Their Children
28-Jul-2014 2:00 PM EDT
Doctor Advises Adults on How to Talk with Children about Connecticut School Shooting
14-Dec-2012 4:20 PM ESTSee All Experts