Newswise: Tiana Rollinson Henry a community engagement specialist at Cincinnati Childrens shares a book with a child..jpg

Study Shows Combination of Early Reading Programs Provides Skills Needed for Kindergarten Readiness

A study published in the journal Pediatrics shows the combination of two early reading programs had positive effects on preschool students entering kindergarten in Cincinnati Public Schools over a three-year period.
4-Jun-2021

Cincinnati Children’s Develops Model to Help Identify Risk Factors for Reading Difficulties in Children before Kindergarten

Researchers at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center have developed a new framework for different factors influencing how a child’s brain is “wired” to learn to read before kindergarten.
30-Mar-2021

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Cincinnati Children’s Uses New Device to HelpCritically Ill Infants with Kidney Failure

The Cardio-Renal Pediatric Dialysis Emergency Machine (CARPEDIEM) is a new system for patients with acute kidney injury or kidney failure requiring dialysis. This ground-breaking technology is intended to provide continuous renal replacement therapy...
18-Feb-2021

Newswise: TRH_SampleContent_eFigure1.png

Study Shows Book Developed at Cincinnati Children’s Helps Identify Risks of Reading Difficulties in Preschool-Age Kids

A study published in the journal Pediatrics expands validation evidence for a new screening tool that directly engages preschool-age children during clinic visits to assess their early literacy skills. The tool, which is the first of its kind, has...
4-Feb-2021

Newswise: 20200303_AES-124.jpg

Cincinnati Children’s Fetal Care Center Special Delivery Unit Launches Expansion

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and TriHealth are announcing the expansion of the special delivery unit at the Cincinnati Children’s Fetal Care Center.
8-Jul-2020

Newswise: BobbyRodriguez.jpg

Cincinnati Children’s Names Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Relations

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center today named Visael “Bobby” Rodriguez as its vice president of diversity, inclusion and community relations.
4-Jun-2020

Newswise: ChengPortrait.jpg

Cincinnati Children’s and University of Cincinnati Name New Chair of Pediatrics, Chief Medical Officer, Research Foundation Director

Tina L. Cheng, MD, MPH, will be the new chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, the new chief medical officer at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, and director of the Cincinnati...
28-May-2020

Newswise: COVID19airpollution.jpg

Air pollution, racial disparities and COVID-19 mortality

The combination of higher exposure to air pollution and pre-existing health disparities is contributing to higher mortality among minority populations during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to experts at Cincinnati Children's.
8-May-2020


Cincinnati Children’s will improve child health and transform delivery of care through fully integrated, globally recognized research, education and innovation.
For patients from our community, the nation and the world, the care we provide today and in the future will achieve the best medical and quality-of-life outcomes, patient and family experience, and value.

