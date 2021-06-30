

New findings from Cleveland Clinic researchers show for the first time that the gut microbiome impacts stroke severity and functional impairment following stroke. The results, published in Cell Host & Microbe, lay the groundwork for potential new...

A new Cleveland Clinic-led study has identified mechanisms by which COVID-19 can lead to Alzheimer’s disease-like dementia. The findings, published in Alzheimer's Research & Therapy, indicate an overlap between COVID-19 and brain changes common in...

A Cleveland Clinic study shows that survivors of COVID-19 who have moderate or severe obesity may have a greater risk of experiencing long-term consequences of the disease, compared with patients who do not have obesity. The study was recently...

Miguel Regueiro, M.D., has been named chair of Cleveland Clinic’s Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute (DDSI).

CLEVELAND: Cleveland Clinic has named D. Geoffrey Vince, Ph.D., as Executive Director of Cleveland Clinic Innovations. In this newly formed role, Dr. Vince will align Cleveland Clinic’s technology development strategies with scientific and...

CLEVELAND: According to new findings published in Science Translational Medicine, Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a promising drug target for treating and preventing aggressive, drug-resistant prostate cancer. The team, led by Nima...

Evidence from a secondary analysis of Cleveland Clinic’s STRENGTH trial shows that high levels of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), an omega-3 fatty acid, offered no benefit to patients at high risk for cardiovascular events.

