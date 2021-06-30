Our News on Newswise
Wearing Mask While Exercising Safe for Most, Study Says
30-Jun-2021 12:05 PM EDT
New Cleveland Clinic Research Identifies Link Between Gut Microbes and Stroke
New findings from Cleveland Clinic researchers show for the first time that the gut microbiome impacts stroke severity and functional impairment following stroke. The results, published in Cell Host & Microbe, lay the groundwork for potential new...
15-Jun-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Study Identifies How COVID-19 Linked to Alzheimer’s Disease-like Cognitive Impairment
A new Cleveland Clinic-led study has identified mechanisms by which COVID-19 can lead to Alzheimer’s disease-like dementia. The findings, published in Alzheimer's Research & Therapy, indicate an overlap between COVID-19 and brain changes common in...
10-Jun-2021 4:05 PM EDT
Study Shows Obesity May Increase Risk of Long-Term Complications of COVID-19
A Cleveland Clinic study shows that survivors of COVID-19 who have moderate or severe obesity may have a greater risk of experiencing long-term consequences of the disease, compared with patients who do not have obesity. The study was recently...
3-Jun-2021 11:10 AM EDT
Cleveland Clinic Names Miguel Regueiro, M.D., Chair of the Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute
Miguel Regueiro, M.D., has been named chair of Cleveland Clinic’s Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute (DDSI).
27-May-2021 4:20 PM EDT
Cleveland Clinic Appoints D. Geoffrey Vince, Ph.D., Executive Director of Cleveland Clinic Innovations
CLEVELAND: Cleveland Clinic has named D. Geoffrey Vince, Ph.D., as Executive Director of Cleveland Clinic Innovations.
In this newly formed role, Dr. Vince will align Cleveland Clinic’s technology development strategies with scientific and...
27-May-2021 11:55 AM EDT
Cleveland Clinic Researchers Identify New Drug Target for Treating Aggressive Prostate Cancer
CLEVELAND: According to new findings published in Science Translational Medicine, Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a promising drug target for treating and preventing aggressive, drug-resistant prostate cancer.
The team, led by Nima...
20-May-2021 4:50 PM EDT
Cleveland Clinic-Led Trial Shows That High Levels of Prescription Fish Oil Showed No Effect on Cardiac Outcomes
Evidence from a secondary analysis of Cleveland Clinic’s STRENGTH trial shows that high levels of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), an omega-3 fatty acid, offered no benefit to patients at high risk for cardiovascular events.
13-May-2021 5:45 PM EDT
Cleveland Clinic experts available to comment on cancer research presented at ASCO Annual Meeting
21-May-2021 11:05 AM EDT
More Health Systems Join National #MaskUp Campaign
Many more health systems are joining the national #MaskUp campaign encouraging Americans to stop the spread of COVID-19 by following safety guidelines. Over just a few days, another 19 health systems with hundreds of hospitals united with 100...
25-Nov-2020 9:55 AM EST
Cleveland Clinic First in the World to Use Latest Ablation Technology to Destroy Large Liver Tumors
Cleveland Clinic is the first hospital in the world to use a recently FDA-approved ablation technology that can destroy large liver tumors. The minimally invasive procedure uses a single needle connected to a powerful 150-watt microwave generator...
24-Nov-2020 11:55 AM EST