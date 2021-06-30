Cleveland, OH USA

Wearing Mask While Exercising Safe for Most, Study Says


New Cleveland Clinic Research Identifies Link Between Gut Microbes and Stroke

New findings from Cleveland Clinic researchers show for the first time that the gut microbiome impacts stroke severity and functional impairment following stroke. The results, published in Cell Host & Microbe, lay the groundwork for potential new...
Study Identifies How COVID-19 Linked to Alzheimer’s Disease-like Cognitive Impairment

A new Cleveland Clinic-led study has identified mechanisms by which COVID-19 can lead to Alzheimer’s disease-like dementia. The findings, published in Alzheimer's Research & Therapy, indicate an overlap between COVID-19 and brain changes common in...
Study Shows Obesity May Increase Risk of Long-Term Complications of COVID-19

A Cleveland Clinic study shows that survivors of COVID-19 who have moderate or severe obesity may have a greater risk of experiencing long-term consequences of the disease, compared with patients who do not have obesity. The study was recently...
Cleveland Clinic Names Miguel Regueiro, M.D., Chair of the Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute

Miguel Regueiro, M.D., has been named chair of Cleveland Clinic’s Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute (DDSI).
Cleveland Clinic Appoints D. Geoffrey Vince, Ph.D., Executive Director of Cleveland Clinic Innovations

CLEVELAND: Cleveland Clinic has named D. Geoffrey Vince, Ph.D., as Executive Director of Cleveland Clinic Innovations. In this newly formed role, Dr. Vince will align Cleveland Clinic’s technology development strategies with scientific and...
Cleveland Clinic Researchers Identify New Drug Target for Treating Aggressive Prostate Cancer

CLEVELAND: According to new findings published in Science Translational Medicine, Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a promising drug target for treating and preventing aggressive, drug-resistant prostate cancer. The team, led by Nima...
Cleveland Clinic-Led Trial Shows That High Levels of Prescription Fish Oil Showed No Effect on Cardiac Outcomes

Evidence from a secondary analysis of Cleveland Clinic’s STRENGTH trial shows that high levels of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), an omega-3 fatty acid, offered no benefit to patients at high risk for cardiovascular events.
Cleveland Clinic experts available to comment on cancer research presented at ASCO Annual Meeting

More Health Systems Join National #MaskUp Campaign

Many more health systems are joining the national #MaskUp campaign encouraging Americans to stop the spread of COVID-19 by following safety guidelines. Over just a few days, another 19 health systems with hundreds of hospitals united with 100...
Cleveland Clinic First in the World to Use Latest Ablation Technology to Destroy Large Liver Tumors

Cleveland Clinic is the first hospital in the world to use a recently FDA-approved ablation technology that can destroy large liver tumors. The minimally invasive procedure uses a single needle connected to a powerful 150-watt microwave generator...
About Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic – now in its centennial year – is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation’s best hospitals in its annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Among Cleveland Clinic’s 70,800 employees worldwide are more than 4,660 salaried physicians and researchers, and 18,500 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,500-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 19 hospitals, more than 220 outpatient facilities, and locations in southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2020, there were 8.7 million total outpatient visits, 273,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 217,000 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic’s health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org. Follow us at twitter.com/ClevelandClinic. News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

