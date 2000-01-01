Our News on Newswise
Our news is coming soon...
See All News
See All News
Our YouTube Videos
Youtube feed not yet configured. Is this your Newswise member page? Contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.
The Coin Laundry Association (CLA) is a national, nonprofit organization with a membership of more than 300 manufacturers and distributors, and 1,500 owners in the self-service laundry industry. Since 1960, CLA has advanced the self-service laundry industry and improved the customer experience by providing store operators with research, education, advocacy and other resources required to be successful business owners.