Oakbrook Terrace, IL USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Our news is coming soon...
See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Our experts are coming soon...

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

Youtube feed not yet configured. Is this your Newswise member page? Contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

About

The Coin Laundry Association (CLA) is a national, nonprofit organization with a membership of more than 300 manufacturers and distributors, and 1,500 owners in the self-service laundry industry. Since 1960, CLA has advanced the self-service laundry industry and improved the customer experience by providing store operators with research, education, advocacy and other resources required to be successful business owners.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Martha Lara
Director of Marketing & Communications

 martha@coinlaundry.org

630-491-0489
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.09636

Reporter Tools

Connect with experts and discover the latest research news in science, medicine, life, and business